Advanced Composites Market to Expand at 10.1% CAGR Amid Growing Demand Across High-Tech Industries

Global demand for Advanced Composites Market is gaining momentum as manufacturers across aerospace, automotive, wind energy, construction, and electronics industries increasingly seek materials that combine strength, durability, and reduced weight. Advanced composites are engineered materials made by combining reinforcing fibers with resin matrices to achieve performance characteristics that conventional materials often cannot provide. Their excellent strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, fatigue performance, and design flexibility make them important for modern industrial applications.

The advanced composites market was valued at US$ 38,772.87 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 69,092.18 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2028. The growing focus on fuel efficiency, operational performance, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing is creating new opportunities for the advanced composites industry. Manufacturers are investing in material innovation, production efficiency, and sustainable composite solutions to address changing requirements across global end-use industries.

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Advanced Composites Market: Key Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand from Aerospace and Defense

The aerospace and defense sector is a major growth driver for the advanced composites market. Aircraft manufacturers increasingly use carbon fiber and other reinforced composite materials in structural components, wings, fuselage sections, and interior systems. These materials help reduce aircraft weight while maintaining the strength and durability required for demanding operating conditions.

Lightweight aircraft require less fuel to operate, supporting improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions. Defense manufacturers also use advanced composites in aircraft, naval systems, protective equipment, and specialized structures where strength and performance are essential. Continued aircraft production, modernization programs, and investment in next-generation aerospace platforms are expected to create sustained demand.

Growing Adoption in Automotive Manufacturing

Automotive manufacturers are increasingly incorporating advanced composites to improve vehicle efficiency, performance, and design flexibility. Lightweight materials can help reduce vehicle weight, supporting fuel economy in conventional vehicles and improving energy efficiency in electric vehicles.

Advanced composites are used in body panels, structural components, interior parts, battery-related applications, and other specialized automotive components. The transition toward electric mobility and growing interest in high-performance vehicle designs are encouraging manufacturers to explore carbon fiber, glass fiber, and other composite solutions.

Expansion of Wind Energy Installations

The expansion of renewable energy infrastructure is creating significant opportunities for advanced composites. Wind turbine blades require materials that are lightweight, strong, fatigue-resistant, and capable of withstanding demanding environmental conditions.

Glass fiber composites and carbon fiber materials help manufacturers develop larger and more efficient turbine blades. Their corrosion resistance and structural performance support longer operating life and reduced maintenance requirements. As governments and energy companies continue investing in renewable power generation, demand for advanced composites in wind energy applications is expected to increase.

Rising Use in Construction and Infrastructure

The construction industry is increasingly exploring advanced composites for applications requiring durability, strength, and resistance to corrosion. Composite materials can be used in reinforcement systems, structural components, bridges, panels, and specialized infrastructure projects.

Compared with conventional materials, selected composite solutions offer design flexibility and resistance to environmental exposure. Growing infrastructure investment and the need for long-lasting construction materials are creating opportunities for manufacturers to expand their presence in this sector.

Advanced Composites Market: Key Highlights

Market size: The industry is expanding as aerospace, automotive, wind energy, and construction manufacturers increase the use of high-performance composite materials.

The industry is expanding as aerospace, automotive, wind energy, and construction manufacturers increase the use of high-performance composite materials. Market share: Carbon fiber composites held the leading position among fiber types, while aerospace and defense represented the largest end-use industry in the historical assessment.

Carbon fiber composites held the leading position among fiber types, while aerospace and defense represented the largest end-use industry in the historical assessment. Major trends: Lightweight engineering, recyclable thermoplastic composites, automated manufacturing, and bio-based composite materials are shaping product development.

Lightweight engineering, recyclable thermoplastic composites, automated manufacturing, and bio-based composite materials are shaping product development. Market analysis: Demand is supported by fuel-efficiency requirements, renewable energy investments, industrial modernization, and the need for durable structural materials.

Demand is supported by fuel-efficiency requirements, renewable energy investments, industrial modernization, and the need for durable structural materials. Long-term outlook through 2031: Further opportunities are expected from electric mobility, next-generation aircraft, wind turbine development, advanced infrastructure, and sustainable composite manufacturing. This is a qualitative industry outlook, not an extension of the report’s published forecast period.

Market Segmentation and Industry Analysis

The advanced composites market is broadly categorized by fiber type, matrix type, and end-use industry.

By Fiber Type: Carbon fiber composites, aramid fiber composites, glass fiber composites, and other materials are covered. Carbon fiber composites are widely used in high-performance applications because of their excellent strength-to-weight ratio and stiffness. Glass fiber composites offer a practical combination of performance and cost efficiency, while aramid fiber composites are valued for impact resistance and strength.

By Matrix Type: The market includes epoxy resin, phenolics, polyester resin, polyurethane resin, polyphenylene sulfide, polyetherimide, and other matrices. Epoxy resin is an important material because of its mechanical strength, fatigue resistance, and compatibility with different reinforcing fibers.

By End-Use Industry: Major segments include aerospace and defense, automotive, wind energy, building and construction, electrical and electronics, and others. Aerospace and defense represent a significant application area, while wind energy offers attractive growth opportunities as turbine technology advances.

Regional Market Analysis

Europe held the leading position in the historical market assessment, supported by established aerospace, automotive, construction, and renewable energy industries. Strong demand for advanced engineering materials and continued investment in wind energy contribute to regional market development.

Asia-Pacific is an important growth region, supported by expanding automotive manufacturing, infrastructure development, electronics production, and renewable energy installations. Growing industrial activity in China, India, and Japan is creating opportunities for composite material suppliers.

North America benefits from established aerospace and defense manufacturing, automotive innovation, and research investment. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa and South and Central America offer emerging opportunities through infrastructure development, energy projects, and industrial diversification.

Market Challenges and Innovations

Despite strong growth opportunities, high production costs, complex manufacturing processes, and recycling difficulties remain important industry challenges. Advanced composites often require specialized equipment, skilled labor, and quality-control procedures. These factors can limit adoption in cost-sensitive applications.

Manufacturers are responding through automated fiber placement, resin transfer molding, pultrusion, improved resin systems, and advanced thermoplastic processing. Research into recyclable composites and improved material recovery is also gaining attention.

Recent industry developments highlight this shift toward circular manufacturing. In January 2026, Toray Advanced Composites and its partners Airbus, Daher, and Tarmac Aerosave received recognition for a project that repurposed an end-of-life aircraft thermoplastic composite component for another aerospace application. This demonstrates the potential of collaborative recycling and remanufacturing approaches in high-performance materials.

Competitive Landscape and Leading Market Players

The advanced composites industry features established material manufacturers and specialty chemical companies competing through product innovation, strategic partnerships, manufacturing capabilities, and geographic expansion.

Key companies operating in the market include:

SGL Carbon SE

Johns Manville Corporation

Owens Corning

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

Solvay SA

Tecnaro GmbH

Avient Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Ensinger GmbH

Companies are increasingly focusing on lightweight composite products, high-performance resin systems, sustainable materials, and advanced manufacturing technologies to strengthen their competitive positions.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are advanced composites?

Advanced composites are engineered materials made by combining reinforcing fibers with resin matrices to deliver high strength, stiffness, durability, and reduced weight. What are the major drivers of the advanced composites market?

Key drivers include growing aerospace and defense production, automotive lightweighting, wind energy expansion, and increasing use of durable materials in construction. Which fiber type is prominent in the market?

Carbon fiber composites held the leading position in the historical market assessment because of their strength, stiffness, and lightweight characteristics. Which industries use advanced composites?

Major end users include aerospace and defense, automotive, wind energy, building and construction, and electrical and electronics. Which region held the largest market share?

Europe held the leading regional position in the historical assessment, while Asia-Pacific was identified as the fastest-growing region during the report’s forecast period. What are the major challenges facing the industry?

High production costs, complex processing requirements, raw material availability, and composite recycling remain key challenges. What is the future outlook for advanced composites?

Demand is expected to benefit from lightweight transportation, renewable energy, sustainable materials, and innovations in automated and recyclable composite manufacturing.

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