Engineering Software Market Size, Share & Forecast 2031

The global engineering software market is experiencing substantial growth as industries increasingly adopt digital technologies to improve productivity, accelerate product development, and enhance operational efficiency. Engineering software has become a critical component of modern industrial processes, enabling organizations to design, simulate, manufacture, and manage complex products and infrastructure projects with greater accuracy and speed.

According to The Insight Partners, The engineering software market size is projected to reach US$ 73.03 billion by 2031 from US$ 39.47 billion in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9% in 2023—2031. The surge in popularity of automation and cost-effective technology is likely to remain key engineering software market trends.

Market Overview

The Engineering software encompasses a broad range of tools and platforms used for designing, modeling, simulation, analysis, automation, and manufacturing. These solutions include Computer-Aided Design (CAD), Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM), Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) software, and Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools. These technologies support engineers, architects, manufacturers, and designers in developing innovative products while reducing design errors and operational costs.

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Key Market Drivers

Growing Popularity of Automation:- One of the major factors driving the engineering software market is the increasing demand for automation and cost-effective technological solutions. Manufacturing plants, engineering procurement and construction (EPC) firms, and industrial organizations face constant pressure to reduce costs while maintaining product quality and operational efficiency. Engineering software helps organizations streamline workflows, automate repetitive design processes, and improve production accuracy.

One of the major factors driving the engineering software market is the increasing demand for automation and cost-effective technological solutions. Manufacturing plants, engineering procurement and construction (EPC) firms, and industrial organizations face constant pressure to reduce costs while maintaining product quality and operational efficiency. Engineering software helps organizations streamline workflows, automate repetitive design processes, and improve production accuracy. Increasing Need for Faster Product Development:-Industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, healthcare, and industrial manufacturing are under pressure to reduce product development cycles. Engineering software facilitates rapid design iterations, simulation testing, and virtual prototyping, eliminating the need for extensive physical testing. These capabilities significantly reduce product development costs and accelerate time-to-market.

Emerging Opportunities

Expansion of Construction and Infrastructure Development:-The ongoing expansion of construction and infrastructure projects worldwide represents a major growth opportunity for the engineering software market. Developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, Ethiopia, Cambodia, Myanmar, Tanzania, and Uzbekistan are investing heavily in infrastructure modernization. These investments create increased demand for engineering and design solutions that support planning, modeling, construction management, and project execution.

Adoption of Cloud-Based Engineering Platforms:-Cloud technology is transforming the engineering software landscape. Traditional on-premises solutions often require significant investments in computing infrastructure. Cloud-based engineering platforms eliminate many of these barriers by enabling remote access and collaborative workflows. Teams distributed across different geographic locations can work on engineering projects simultaneously, improving project efficiency and communication.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Software Type

The engineering software market is segmented into:

Computer-Aided Design (CAD)

Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM)

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE)

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC)

Electronic Design Automation (EDA)

Among these categories, the CAD segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. CAD software remains essential for engineers and designers involved in product development and industrial design, enabling precise drafting, modeling, and visualization.

By Application

Based on application, the market is segmented into:

Plant Design

Design Automation

Drafting and 3D Modeling

Product Design and Testing

Others

The design automation segment is expected to show notable growth as organizations increasingly automate complex design processes to improve productivity and reduce manual effort. Engineering software solutions are being widely utilized to optimize workflows and enhance design accuracy.

Regional Analysis

North America

North America currently dominates the engineering software market. The region’s leadership is attributed to high technology adoption across various industries, substantial investments in digital transformation, and strong research and development activities. The United States and Canada continue to witness significant demand for advanced engineering software solutions due to their mature industrial ecosystems and technological capabilities.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a key growth market due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure expansion. Countries such as China and India are experiencing increasing demand for engineering software as manufacturing and construction activities continue to expand. Foreign direct investments and government-led infrastructure projects are driving the need for advanced engineering and design technologies.

Europe

Europe remains an important market supported by strong automotive, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing sectors. Companies across the region are adopting engineering software to support innovation, sustainability goals, and operational efficiency. The region’s focus on Industry 4.0 initiatives is also expected to contribute to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The engineering software market is highly competitive, with established players investing in product innovation, cloud technologies, and artificial intelligence capabilities. Key market participants include:

PTC

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens

Synopsys, Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

AVEVA

Dassault Systèmes

Vectorworks, Inc.

Hexagon AB

These companies are continuously enhancing their software portfolios through innovation, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and technology integration to address evolving customer requirements and maintain competitive advantages.

Recent Industry Developments

The market has witnessed several notable developments that reflect ongoing innovation in engineering software technologies.

In February 2024, Cognizant launched Cognizant Flowsource, a generative AI-enabled platform designed to support the evolving software engineering landscape and accelerate business modernization initiatives.

In June 2023, Nullspace, Inc. was established as a spin-off from IERUS Technologies, focusing on advanced engineering software solutions for electromagnetics applications.

These developments demonstrate the growing influence of artificial intelligence, automation, and specialized engineering applications in shaping the future direction of the market.

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Future Outlook

The future of the engineering software market appears highly promising as digital transformation continues across industries. Companies are increasingly recognizing the value of simulation, automation, digital twins, and cloud-based collaboration in achieving operational excellence. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics are expected to further enhance engineering software capabilities.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners delivers market intelligence and consulting services to help clients make informed decisions. The firm covers industries such as Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Semiconductor and Electronics, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Technology, Media, and Chemicals and Materials.

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