Open MRI Systems Market to Reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2031, Growing at CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2031

Open Mri Systems Market size is projected to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2031 from US$ 1.65 Billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2031. Increasing requirement for claustrophobia-free and bariatric-friendly imaging solutions drives market expansion. Advancements in high-field open magnets and digital signal processing offer significant growth potential.

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Key Players Analysis:

General Electric

Hitachi Medical Systems

ESAOTE SPA

Koninklijke Philiips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Revtek Solutions

MinFound Medical Systems

SternMed

Time Medical Holding

The open MRI systems market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing demand for patient-friendly imaging solutions in diagnostic settings. Companies like General Electric and Hitachi Medical Systems are leading the way in developing innovative open MRI technologies that enhance patient comfort and accessibility. The focus on improving diagnostic capabilities and reducing patient anxiety is propelling market expansion, ensuring that open MRI systems remain essential tools in radiology. As the emphasis on patient-centered care continues to rise, the open MRI systems market is poised for future success.

Market Segmentation:

By Field Strength (Low, Medium, High)

By Application (Brain, Spine, Abdominal, Breast, Cardiac, Others)

Open MRI Systems Market Dynamics, Regional Analysis, and Future Outlook –

Market Challenges –

Image quality, field strength, scan duration, installation expense, and competition from high-field closed MRI systems can affect adoption. Not every clinical indication is equally suitable for every open scanner, and providers must balance patient access with diagnostic requirements and operating costs.

Market Opportunities –

Opportunities include improved magnetic field performance, faster imaging sequences, image reconstruction software, and expanded use in facilities serving patients who struggle with conventional scanners. Open configurations may also be valuable in selected interventional, musculoskeletal, and specialist imaging workflows.

Regional Analysis –

North America has established imaging centers and demand for patient-friendly diagnostic options. Europe offers opportunities through hospital modernization and specialist imaging. Asia Pacific may expand as diagnostic capacity grows, although capital cost, maintenance, and access to trained radiology staff affect purchasing decisions.

Market Drivers –

Open MRI systems offer a less enclosed scanning environment than conventional closed-bore designs, making them relevant for selected patients who experience claustrophobia or require greater physical access. Demand is influenced by diagnostic imaging needs, patient comfort, and interest in accommodating different body types and clinical situations.

Recent Industry Developments –

Industry developments include advances in MRI reconstruction software, patient positioning, scanner ergonomics, and workflow efficiency. Imaging providers continue to compare open and closed system configurations according to clinical requirements, patient access, and diagnostic performance.

Future Analysis and Forecast –

Future prospects will depend on improvements in image quality, acquisition speed, and reconstruction software. Open systems may retain value in selected patient populations and applications, while hospitals will evaluate total cost, diagnostic capability, throughput, and compatibility with their imaging service mix.

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The open MRI systems market is experiencing consistent technological and commercial development, driven by the expanding clinical requirement to accommodate claustrophobic, bariatric, pediatric, and geriatric patient populations who face challenges in conventional cylindrical closed-bore scanners. Recent hardware designs feature panoramic open-gantry architectures, vertical-field superconducting magnets, and multi-axis tilting tables that allow both supine and weight-bearing kinematic imaging of the spine and joints. Manufacturers have improved magnetic field homogeneity, integrated high-channel RF phased-array receiver coils, and deployed advanced AI-based deep-learning image reconstruction software. These improvements enable open-architecture systems to produce diagnostic image contrast and spatial resolution approaching standard high-field closed scanners while providing panoramic patient views.

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