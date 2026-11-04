Hepatitis Diagnosis Market to Reach US$ 6.99 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2031

Hepatitis diagnosis market size is projected to reach US$ 6.99 Billion by 2031 from US$ 4.90 Billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2031. The increasing prevalence of hepatitis infections and the growing awareness of early diagnosis are driving this market. Additionally, advancements in diagnostic technologies are creating significant growth opportunities.

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Key Players Analysis:

Siemens Ag

F. Hoffmann La-Roche

Abbott Laboratories

DiaSorin S. p. A

bioMeriuex

MedMira, Inc.

Hologic, Inc

Danaher Corporation,

Bio Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Grifols

The hepatitis diagnosis market is recording robust technological expansion, fueled by continuous innovation across enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA), rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and isothermal nucleic acid amplification technologies. Crucial for detecting chronic and acute viral hepatitis infections—including Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and other hepatitis variants (A, D, and E)—diagnostic assays are foundational to halting disease transmission and preventing liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Global in vitro diagnostic heavyweights such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers), DiaSorin S.p.A, and bioMérieux are leading the sector with high-throughput immunoassay and molecular testing platforms. In parallel, distinguished diagnostic and life science corporations including Hologic, Inc, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, Grifols, and MedMira, Inc. are expanding rapid point-of-care test cartridges and blood screening systems globally.

Market Segmentation:

By Disease ( Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and other Hepatitis Disease )

By Technology ( Enzyme-linked Immunoabsorbent Assay, Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology and other Technologies )

Hepatitis Diagnosis Market Dynamics, Regional Analysis, and Future Outlook –

Market Challenges –

Low awareness and undiagnosed cases; test cost and access gaps in developing countries; stigma; regulatory complexity

Market Opportunities –

Point-of-care and self-testing kits; molecular diagnostics; screening in low-income regions; integration with AI-based analysis

Regional Analysis –

Asia-Pacific has the highest disease burden and growth; North America leads on technology adoption; Africa offers large unmet need

Market Drivers –

High global burden of hepatitis B and C; WHO elimination goals; expanding screening programs; demand for rapid and point-of-care tests

Recent Industry Developments –

Wider rollout of rapid HCV and HBV tests; push for reflex testing and single-visit diagnosis models

Future Analysis and Forecast –

Strong growth driven by elimination programs and decentralized testing

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Recent developments in the hepatitis diagnosis market focus on the deployment of highly sensitive automated chemiluminescence immunoassays (CLIA) and rapid point-of-care molecular nucleic acid testing (NAT) platforms for early viral detection. Diagnostic equipment firms are launching multi-analyte assay panels that simultaneously screen for Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E markers from a single blood sample. Strategic public health initiatives aimed at global viral hepatitis elimination are driving large-scale population screening programs in high-prevalence regions. Furthermore, portable battery-operated molecular readers are expanding decentralized testing capabilities in rural clinics.

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