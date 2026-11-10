Gypsum Plaster Market: US$ 3.72 Billion to US$ 6.36 Billion by 2034 at 6.15% CAGR

Walk into almost any new apartment or office, and the smooth walls owe a debt to a mineral that builders have trusted for centuries. Looking at value, the Gypsum Plaster Market is projected to reach US$ 6.36 billion by 2034, up from US$ 3.72 billion in 2025. The report, released by The Insight Partners, expects a CAGR of 6.15% across 2026 to 2034, supported by historic data from 2021 to 2024.

What Is Gypsum Plaster?

Gypsum plaster is a finishing material made from calcined gypsum, which sets into a hard, smooth surface when mixed with water. Builders apply it to walls and ceilings as an alternative to cement-based plaster, valuing its quick setting, fine finish and light weight. It also acts as a good insulator against heat.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00020908

Market Drivers

Sustainability gives the market its strongest narrative. Gypsum plaster can be produced from natural resources and recyclable materials, which fits green building criteria, and its contribution to energy-efficient buildings appeals to environmentally conscious developers and homeowners. As green certifications become a selling point for property, specifiers lean toward materials that document a lower environmental footprint.

Urbanisation supplies the volume. Rapid population growth in emerging economies is driving extensive construction, and gypsum plaster offers contractors a cost-effective wall finish that is easy to apply. With infrastructure development expanding at a significant rate, reliable finishing materials sit high on procurement lists.

Renovation and remodelling add a steadier layer of demand. Homeowners and companies are investing in aesthetic upgrades and improved functionality, and the smooth finish and versatility of gypsum plaster suit a wide range of refurbishment jobs. Because renovation spending is less tied to new housing starts, it can soften the effect of construction cycles on suppliers.

Raw material supply shapes the economics as well. Natural gypsum depends on mining and transport, while synthetic gypsum, often a by-product of flue gas desulphurisation at power plants, links plaster producers to energy sector activity. Manufacturers that secure reliable feedstock can protect margins as gypsum plaster market demand grows.

Segmentation Overview

By Raw Material:

Natural Gypsum: mined and calcined, valued for consistent quality and a long record of use in plastering.

Synthetic Gypsum: recovered from industrial processes, offering a recycled-content story that supports circular economy goals and reduces reliance on mining.

By End-use:

Residential: covers new housing and renovation, where speed of application and finish quality matter.

Non-residential: spans commercial, institutional and industrial buildings, where fire performance, durability and project timelines weigh heavily.

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South and Central America. Regional building codes, construction activity and gypsum supply shape product mix and pricing.

Key Market Players

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC

Global Gypsum Company Ltd.

Knauf Gips KG

La Maruxiña

LafargeHolcim Ltd

Saint-Gobain S.A.

USG Boral Building Products Pte. Limited

VANS Gypsum Pvt. Ltd

VG-ORTH GmbH and Co. KG

YOSHINO GYPSUM CO., LTD.

Global building materials groups such as Saint-Gobain S.A., Knauf Gips KG and LafargeHolcim Ltd bring wide distribution and brand recognition. Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC, USG Boral Building Products Pte. Limited and YOSHINO GYPSUM CO., LTD. add regional depth, while the remaining profiled companies compete through local supply and specialised formulations. Competition turns on product performance, plant location, pricing and the ability to supply contractors consistently, and the report analyses competitive strategies and innovation developments.

Sustainability and Innovation Trends

Lightweight formulations are gaining ground. Builders value structural efficiency and lower transport costs, and lighter plaster is easier to handle on site. That combination makes it a preferred choice for finishing walls across a growing number of projects.

Performance upgrades are the second area of innovation. Manufacturers have developed formulations with water and fire resistance, aimed at buildings with specific durability and safety requirements. Specialty plasters are growing as builders face stricter safety and environmental rules.

Technology is entering the application process too. Automated application systems promise greater consistency and savings in labour and time, and the report points to smart solutions gaining adoption. Low-VOC products respond to rising concern over indoor air quality in homes and offices.

Sustainability credentials are also being built into products. Using recycled and synthetic gypsum eases pressure on mining, and manufacturers that publish clear environmental data find it easier to win specifications on green building projects. Packaging and logistics efficiency add smaller but visible gains in cost and emissions.

Buy Premium Report:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00020908

Regional Outlook

North America and Europe combine renovation-led demand with strong green building frameworks. The United States is identified as a key market, backed by sustainability practices, infrastructure growth and remodelling activity. Mature construction sectors in both regions reward products that deliver reliable finishes and measurable energy benefits.

Asia Pacific, along with South and Central America, stands to benefit from urbanisation and expanding residential and commercial construction, where cost-effective finishing materials open new markets for producers. Rising incomes and infrastructure programmes widen the customer base for plaster suppliers. The report also covers the Middle East and Africa, so readers can compare construction pipelines across all five regions.

Supply chains matter regionally as well. Plants tend to sit close to gypsum deposits or industrial by-product sources because the material is heavy and costly to move over long distances, which favours local producers and shapes how global groups structure their networks.

Energy efficiency is a thread across every region. Gypsum plaster gives manufacturers a marketing angle with green-conscious consumers, and the full report evaluates how that advantage plays out in each geography.

Related Reports:

Construction Additives Market Growth and Forecast by 2030

Spray Foam Insulation Market Trends, Size & Growth by 2034

Foam glass Market Growth, Trends & Demand by 2034

Cool Roof Coating Market Growth, Trends & Forecast by 2034

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is among the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. We take pride in delivering exclusive reports along with sophisticated strategic and tactical insights into the industry. Reports are generated through a combination of primary and secondary research, solely aimed at giving our clientele a knowledge-based insight into the market and domain. This is done to assist clients in making wiser business decisions. A holistic perspective in every study undertaken forms an integral part of our research methodology and makes the report unique and reliable.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in: Korean | German | Japanese | French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish