Drug Eluting Balloon Market Share, Growth & Forecast by 2034

According to The Insight Partners, the Drug Eluting Balloon Market size is expected to reach US$ 1,377.8 Million by 2034 from US$ 714.69 Million in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.55% from 2026 to 2034. The report covers the market across product, technology, end-user, and regional segments. Product segmentation includes coronary drug-eluting balloons, peripheral drug-eluting balloons, and other products, while technology segmentation includes FreePac, TransPac, EnduraCoat, and other technologies. End users include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities.

Drug Eluting Balloon Market Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecast by 2034

Market Overview: The global Drug Eluting Balloon Market was valued at US$ 714.69 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 1,377.8 Million by 2034.

The global Drug Eluting Balloon Market was valued at US$ 714.69 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 1,377.8 Million by 2034. Growth Outlook: The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.55% during 2026–2034, reflecting increasing adoption of advanced catheter-based treatment solutions.

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Forecast Period : The market analysis covers the forecast period from 2026 to 2034, with historical market assessment covering 2021–2024.

: The market analysis covers the forecast period from 2026 to 2034, with historical market assessment covering 2021–2024. Addressable Market: The market presents an estimated addressable opportunity of approximately US$ 9,913.08 Million during 2026–2034.

Regional Leadership: North America held a leading position in the market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing cardiovascular disease management, and the availability of innovative medical technologies.

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

Key Growth Drivers: The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, continuous advancements in drug-coated balloon technologies, and growing preference for minimally invasive interventions are major factors supporting market expansion.

Product Segmentation: The market is categorized into coronary drug-eluting balloons, peripheral drug-eluting balloons, and other products, addressing different vascular treatment requirements.

Technology Advancements: Major technologies include FreePac, TransPac, EnduraCoat, and other technologies, which support drug delivery, balloon performance, and treatment effectiveness.

End-User Segmentation: Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities represent the major end-user categories, with hospitals playing an important role in performing complex cardiovascular interventions.

Emerging Opportunities: Increasing investments in cardiovascular care, technological improvements in drug delivery systems, and rising demand for effective alternatives to conventional vascular interventions are creating new growth opportunities.

Future Outlook: Ongoing innovation in drug-coated balloon technology, expanding clinical applications, and the growing adoption of minimally invasive cardiovascular treatments are expected to strengthen the global Drug Eluting Balloon Market through 2034.

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Market Drivers and Trends

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is one of the major factors driving demand for drug-eluting balloons. Coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease continue to create a substantial need for vascular interventions. DEBs enable localized drug delivery during angioplasty and are designed to help prevent restenosis, potentially reducing the requirement for repeat procedures.

Technological advancements are another important growth factor. Manufacturers are focusing on improved balloon designs, drug formulations, coating technologies, and drug-delivery mechanisms to improve therapeutic performance. These innovations are expanding the potential applications of DEBs across vascular interventions.

The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures is also supporting market expansion. Drug-eluting balloons can be used as part of catheter-based interventions, offering advantages associated with less invasive treatment approaches, including potentially shorter recovery periods and reduced procedural complications.

Hybrid treatment approaches are emerging as an important trend. Combining drug-eluting balloons with stents or other therapeutic techniques can provide clinicians with additional options for treating complex vascular conditions. At the same time, applications in peripheral artery disease are expanding beyond the traditional focus on coronary interventions.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the highest revenue share of the Drug Eluting Balloon Market. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of interventional cardiovascular technologies, and the presence of major medical device companies. The US is a particularly important market due to cardiovascular disease prevalence, technological development, and demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Europe represents another significant market, supported by developed healthcare systems, increasing adoption of advanced vascular interventions, and ongoing technological advancements in cardiovascular devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period. The region is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% from 2026 to 2034, with improving healthcare access, rising cardiovascular disease burden, and increasing adoption of advanced medical technologies supporting market expansion.

South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to present growth opportunities as healthcare infrastructure improves and access to advanced cardiovascular procedures expands.

Key Players

The major companies operating in the Drug Eluting Balloon Market include:

Medtronic PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

Becton, Dickson and Company

Terumo Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Cook Group Incorporated

Biotronik

B. Braun Melsungen AG

SurModics Inc.

These companies are involved in developing and commercializing vascular intervention technologies and are focusing on product innovation, technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and market expansion.

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