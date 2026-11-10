FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SOLARTODO LIMITED Introduces SKYHUB 12 m Drone-Dock Smart Pole for Coastal and Campus Patrol

GAOYOU, Jiangsu / AUSTIN, Texas — SOLARTODO LIMITED (founded 2014) today highlights SKYHUB, a self-powered 12 m octagonal steel pole that works as an off-grid edge node with an automated drone dock and battery exchange for seafront, port and campus patrol.

An integrated monocrystalline PV body rated 2.8–3.2 kWp feeds a 5–20 kWh battery class that powers the drone dock, edge computing, communications and night duty. Target IP66 enclosures, -40 °C to +55 °C operation, 160 km/h wind resistance, 4G/5G plus LoRaWAN connectivity, and a 25-year design life support long promenade and campus layouts.

SOLARTODO manufactures off-grid solar security masts, solar and smart street lights, AI smart-traffic poles, LFP battery storage and steel transmission poles for GCC infrastructure, utility and government projects. Quality, environmental and workplace-safety management are certified to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018.

Product page: https://solartodo.com/products/smart-streetlight/smart-streetlight-drone-skyhub-hybrid-drone-hub-coastal-seafront-drone-12-smart-streetlight-d8aaa615

Contact: [email protected] | +1 737 395 2103 | https://solartodo.com

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