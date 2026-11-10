Choosing a 12 m Sky Hub Community Pole for Malaysian Townships

Non-lighting smart pole with 2.8-3.2 kWp on-pole PV, 5-20 kWh battery, IP66, 4G/5G + LoRaWAN, drone dock, robot charging and 9-in-1 environmental sensing.

Reference layout: 88 poles at about 30 m spacing for about 2.64 km. Check line of sight, drone routes, and battery duty cycle.

Company: SOLARTODO LIMITED

Contact: Cinn Song, [email protected], +1 737 395 2103

Learn more: https://solartodo.com/products/smart-streetlight/smart-streetlight-drone-skyhub-hybrid-drone-hub-smart-community-drone-12-smart-streetlight-dbbdab67