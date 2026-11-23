The Land Mobile Radio Market is growing as public safety agencies, defense organizations, and industries invest in reliable, mission-critical communication. The Land Mobile Radio market size is projected to reach US$ 24.32 billion by 2031 from US$ 12.15 billion in 2024. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% during 2025–2031. The integration of long-term evolution (LTE) networks with traditional land mobile radio (LMR) systems is likely to bring new trends into the market in the coming years.

A land mobile radio device is a person-to-person voice communication system consisting of two-way radio transceivers with an audio transmitter and receiver. These systems are preferred by public safety organizations, where they are installed in ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, and offices, and are also used by law enforcement agencies and other government entities. LMR systems use channels in the VHF or UHF bands, with a consistent working range of 4–32 km depending on terrain.

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Key Market Drivers

Shift from analog to digital. The move toward digital mobile technology improves spectral efficiency and helps eliminate static, background noise, and voice distortion. Clear, reliable, and cost-effective communication supports market growth.

Surging demand from industries. Mining, energy, construction, aerospace and defense, and manufacturing need reliable communication for coordination, worker safety, and efficient operations. In March 2023, Motorola Solutions was awarded a US$ 340 million contract by the US Air Force for enterprise LMR support, covering lifecycle management and sustainment.

Advanced technology integration. Integrating IoT and AI into LMR systems enables real-time data transmission and analysis for better situational awareness. Motorola’s MOTOTRBO Ion Smart Radio combines LMR and cellular communications in one Android-based device, while Tait Communications pairs LMR with cellular capabilities and ruggedized smartphones.

Critical communication needs. Rising importance of effective critical communication and rising cases of natural calamities also support demand.

Segmentation Insights

By Type: Handheld accounted for the largest share, at 65.6% in 2024.

Handheld accounted for the largest share, at 65.6% in 2024. By Technology: P25, TETRA, DMR, analog, and others. TETRA is expected to grow fastest, at a CAGR of 11.8%.

P25, TETRA, DMR, analog, and others. TETRA is expected to grow fastest, at a CAGR of 11.8%. By Frequency: The 700 MHz and above segment held the largest share, at 49.5% in 2024.

The 700 MHz and above segment held the largest share, at 49.5% in 2024. By Application: Public safety and government held the largest share and is expected to grow fastest, at a CAGR of 11.7%. Within it, Homeland Security is the fastest-growing type, at 13.1% CAGR, while Retail led the commercial segment with a 29.9% share in 2024.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 39% share in 2024 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period, supported by infrastructure investment and public safety modernization in China, India, Japan, and Australia. Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America complete the regional picture.

Competitive Landscape and Strategies

Companies are focusing on next-generation networks that complement existing LMR systems, expanding in North America, and launching new devices. In May 2023, Sepura launched the SC23, a hand-portable TETRA radio with a reduced keypad for pool or temporary users. Efforts to implement 5G and IoT-based solutions in LMR are expected to create further growth opportunities.

The report profiles key industry players such as Thales SA, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Tait Communications Ltd, Motorola Solutions Inc, Anritsu Corp, Viavi Solutions Inc, Icom Inc, David Clark Company, Hytera Communications Corp Ltd, JVCKENWOOD Corp, while also analyzing key developments in novel ideas, disruptive products, and innovative services that could reshape the future market and reveal emerging themes across the industry.

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FAQs

1. How big is the land mobile radio market?

The market was valued at US$ 12.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 24.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2025–2031.

2. What is driving market growth?

Key drivers include the shift from analog to digital, rising importance of critical communication, surging demand from industries such as defense, mining, and energy, and rising cases of natural calamities.

3. Which region and segment lead the market?

Asia Pacific held a 39% share in 2024, handheld radios led by type with 65.6%, and public safety and government led by application.

4. Who are the key players?

Thales SA, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Tait Communications Ltd, Motorola Solutions Inc, Anritsu Corp, Viavi Solutions Inc, Icom Inc, David Clark Company, Hytera Communications Corp Ltd, and JVCKENWOOD Corp.

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