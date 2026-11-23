The Optical Fiber Market is set for strong growth as networks worldwide upgrade to meet rising data demand. The Optical Fiber market is projected to grow from US$ 9.32 billion in 2022 to US$ 18.76 billion by 2030; it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand for high-speed internet and developments in telecommunications infrastructure are expected to be key trends in the market. The total addressable market during 2023–2030 is projected at about US$ 112.55 billion.

An optical fiber is a highly flexible glass or plastic fiber that carries light signals from one end to the other. Compared with traditional metal wires, fiber offers longer transmission distances, higher bandwidth, lower signal loss, and immunity to electromagnetic interference. Beyond telecommunications, optical fibers are used for illumination, imaging, sensors, and fiber lasers.

Download Exclusive Sample Optical Fiber Market Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000234

Key Market Drivers

Surging data demand and IoT growth. The growth of fiber networks is driven by rising consumer data demand and the rapid spread of Internet of Things devices. Governments across the globe are also investing significantly in fiber deployments, creating lucrative opportunities for market players.

Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) adoption. FTTH offers faster speeds and more dependable connections than traditional internet technologies. According to a Fiber Broadband Association study, residences in the US served by fiber surpassed 60 million in 2021, up 12% from roughly 54 million in 2020.

Growing 5G infrastructure. The transition to 5G and related infrastructure upgrades are expected to boost fiber demand. Remote work, online learning, and digital streaming have changed communication patterns, and fiber rollouts are expected to grow rapidly worldwide to support faster 5G implementation.

Segmentation Insights

By Type: Graded-indexed optical fiber held the largest share, at 52.6% in 2022. Its refractive index decreases from the center of the core outward, and multi-mode graded-index fibers offer larger bandwidth for high-speed data transfer.

Graded-indexed optical fiber held the largest share, at 52.6% in 2022. Its refractive index decreases from the center of the core outward, and multi-mode graded-index fibers offer larger bandwidth for high-speed data transfer. By Mode: Single mode is expected to grow fastest, at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Single mode is expected to grow fastest, at a CAGR of 9.6%. By Composition: Glass accounted for the largest share, at 84.5% in 2022, ahead of plastic.

Glass accounted for the largest share, at 84.5% in 2022, ahead of plastic. By End-User: Telecom and networking, industrial automation, medical, defense, and others. Medical is anticipated to grow fastest, at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 40.8% share in 2022 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period. Smart city projects, IoT integration, and healthcare system advances rely on the high speed and low latency of fiber, and fiber broadband accounted for more than 85.1% of the residential fixed-line broadband subscriber base. Underwater fiber cables, such as the Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1) system spanning more than 25,000 kilometers, further expand capacity and connect countries. Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America complete the picture.

Competitive Landscape and Developments

Manufacturers are investing in capacity to serve rising demand. In September 2023, Corning Incorporated opened a new optical fiber manufacturing facility in Mszczonów, Poland, one of the largest optical fiber plants in the European Union, part of more than US$ 500 million invested in global fiber and cable manufacturing since 2020.

The report profiles key industry players such as Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Nexans SA, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Corning Inc, Prysmian SpA, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, Coherent Corp, Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co Ltd, Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd, while also analyzing key developments in novel ideas, disruptive products, and innovative services that could reshape the future market and reveal emerging themes across the industry.

Buy Complete Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000234

FAQs

1. How big is the optical fiber market?

The market was valued at US$ 9.32 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 18.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.

2. What is driving market growth?

Rising adoption of FTTH connectivity, growing demand for high-speed internet, 5G infrastructure upgrades, and IoT growth are the major drivers.

3. Which region and segment lead the market?

Asia Pacific held a 40.8% share in 2022, graded-index fiber led by type with 52.6%, and glass led by composition with 84.5%.

4. Who are the key players?

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Nexans SA, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Corning Inc, Prysmian SpA, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, Coherent Corp, Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co Ltd, Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, and Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd.

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients get solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Devices, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us

The Insight Partners

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com

Also Available in : KoreanGermanJapaneseFrenchChineseItalianSpanish