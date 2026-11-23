The Surveillance Radar Market is witnessing strong growth as surveillance systems become increasingly important across military, aerospace, maritime, and home security applications. According to The Insight Partners, the market size is expected to reach US$ 29.11 Billion by 2034 from US$ 12.26 Billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.09% from 2026 to 2034.

Surveillance radar systems are used to detect, track, and monitor objects across different environments. The market is analyzed according to product type, platform type, application, and geography. By product type, the market includes long range, medium range, and short range surveillance radar. By platform type, it covers maritime, land-based, and airborne surveillance radar. Applications include military, aerospace, maritime, and home security.

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Key Growth Factors

Increasing numbers of contracts for surveillance systems and the deployment of coastal surveillance radars are among the factors supporting market development. Rising demand for air traffic control systems, increased defense spending globally, and growth in drone surveillance applications are also identified as important trends influencing the industry.

Technological advancements are further shaping the market. The adoption of tactical radar systems is emerging as a notable trend, while opportunities associated with artificial intelligence, next-generation radar technologies, and sustainable radar innovations are expected to influence future market dynamics.

Market Segmentation

The product type segment consists of long range surveillance radar, medium range surveillance radar, and short range surveillance radar. Platform segmentation includes maritime surveillance radar, land-based surveillance radar, and airborne surveillance radar. The application segment covers military, aerospace, maritime, and home security.

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa, with country-level analysis included for major markets. The United States represents a key market within the global landscape.

Key Players

The competitive landscape includes several established companies operating across surveillance radar technologies and related defense and aerospace applications.

ASELSAN A.S.

FLIR Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Rockwell Collins

Saab AB

Thales Group

The Raytheon Company

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Future Outlook

The Surveillance Radar Market is expected to maintain a strong growth trajectory through 2034, supported by increasing requirements for surveillance systems, defense spending, air traffic control infrastructure, coastal monitoring, and drone surveillance. Continued adoption of tactical radar systems and advancements involving AI-enabled security solutions are expected to create further opportunities. With the market projected to rise from US$ 12.26 Billion in 2025 to US$ 29.11 Billion by 2034, manufacturers and technology providers are likely to focus on innovation and expanding surveillance capabilities across military, aerospace, maritime, and security applications.

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