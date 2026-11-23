The Ground Surveillance Radar Market size is expected to reach US$ 31.51 Billion by 2034 from US$ 15.28 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.38% from 2026 to 2034. The total addressable market during 2026 to 2034 is projected at approximately US$ 210.11 Billion. These figures point to consistent demand for radar systems that detect and track movement on land, supporting defense forces, law enforcement agencies, and infrastructure operators worldwide.

Report Scope and Segmentation

The study covers the market by type, component, and application, with a regional breakdown for major countries. By type, it includes short range, mid-range, and long range systems. By component, it covers antennas, duplexers, power amplifiers, transmitters, signal processors, and others. Applications span commercial, defense, and space uses. Geographically, the analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. Historic data runs from 2021 to 2024, with 2025 as the base year and a forecast period from 2026 to 2034.

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Rising Threats Fuel Demand

Security threats ranging from terrorism to illegal border crossings and criminal activity are increasing the need for these systems. Governments and law enforcement agencies use advanced radar to monitor situations in real time, which improves situational awareness and allows faster responses to potential dangers. The United States is highlighted as a key market, supported by growing security concerns and defense investment.

Defense Budgets Add Momentum

Higher military spending, particularly amid geopolitical tensions, is another major driver. Larger defense budgets make it easier for nations to acquire high-end radar systems that are critical for reconnaissance, surveillance, and target tracking during military operations.

Technology Improvements Lift Adoption

Progress in signal processing and sensor integration is improving detection accuracy, range, and operational efficiency. As a result, defense and public safety organizations are moving toward more modern radar solutions.

Trends Shaping Demand

Border security concerns, including illegal immigration, smuggling, and cross-border conflicts, are driving demand for radars that deliver early warning and situational awareness. Protection of critical infrastructure is also a strong trend. Power plants, transportation hubs, and government facilities need comprehensive monitoring and threat detection to strengthen overall security and resilience. The report also notes a rising number of contracts for ground surveillance systems, the deployment of border perimeter security systems, and the adoption of tactical radar systems.

Emerging Opportunities

Manufacturers have room to develop compact and mobile radar systems that can be set up quickly in different environments. These units suit temporary installations and fast-changing operational scenarios, which widens the potential customer base. Environmental monitoring offers another path. Radars can support wildlife tracking and natural disaster response, allowing manufacturers to diversify and serve conservation and disaster management organizations.

Key Players

The report profiles leading industry participants and analyzes their competitive strategies and innovation developments. Key companies include:

ASELSAN A.S.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR

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Future Outlook

The road to 2034 looks promising for this industry. With the market projected to more than double from its 2025 base, growth will be shaped by persistent security risks, higher defense budgets, and ongoing technology upgrades. Border protection and critical infrastructure safety are expected to remain priorities for governments, while compact, mobile systems and environmental monitoring applications open new revenue streams. Companies that invest in innovation and flexible product offerings are well placed to capture this expanding demand across all major regions.

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