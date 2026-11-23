The Airport full body scanner market is expanding from US$ 315.2 Million in 2025 to US$ 1,078.72 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 14.65%. Growth is supported by rising passenger volumes, modernization of security checkpoints, stricter screening requirements, and the adoption of automated detection technologies. Airports also want better threat detection without slowing passenger flow, while cutting manual intervention and linking screening equipment to digital security infrastructure.

What Is Driving Demand

Airports must screen more travelers without adding checkpoint staff or screening time in the same proportion. The International Air Transport Association reported 5.3% growth in passenger demand in 2025, with the passenger load factor reaching a record 83.6%. Full body scanners help by automating parts of the screening process and reducing reliance on manual inspection.

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Modernization is another key driver. As terminals are renovated, airports replace older equipment and add automated lanes, centralized monitoring, and digital security platforms. Automated threat detection is also gaining importance because it supports more consistent screening decisions and lowers operator workload.

Regional Outlook

North America held about 34% of the global market in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% through 2034. The US accounts for roughly 78% of regional revenue, backed by a large airport network and steady procurement of advanced people-screening systems.

Europe held about 29% of the market in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 14%. The UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are key demand centers, where regulatory modernization and airport redevelopment support equipment upgrades.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a share of about 27% in 2025 and a projected CAGR of around 17%. Expanding airport capacity, new terminal construction, and rising passenger traffic in China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia fuel this growth. The Middle East and Africa is expected to register a CAGR of around 15%, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading investment.

Segment Highlights

Active scanners led the type category with about 63% share in 2025 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14%. They emit controlled energy and analyze returned signals, which suits high-security checkpoints. Passive scanners detect naturally emitted or reflected signals and serve specialized applications.

By technology, millimeter wave scanners held about 57% share in 2025 and have the highest growth outlook at a CAGR of around 16%. They use non-ionizing energy to detect concealed objects, which suits high-throughput checkpoints. Backscatter X-ray scanners remain shaped by regulatory and safety considerations.

By airport class, Class II airports are expected to record a CAGR of around 16% as passenger volumes grow and investment extends beyond the largest hubs. Class I airports remain a mature, high-revenue segment, while Class III airports are an emerging opportunity focused on compact installations.

Key Trends Shaping the Industry

Airports are moving toward integrated security environments instead of buying standalone scanners. Modern checkpoints combine passenger screening with automated lanes, baggage inspection, and centralized decision making. Artificial intelligence and open architectures are also gaining attention, since they let airports add software enhancements without replacing entire systems. Suppliers increasingly compete on software, automation, integration, and lifecycle services as well as hardware.

Key Players

The competitive landscape includes established security equipment suppliers and people-screening specialists:

ADANI SYSTEMS

Braun and Co. Limited

Brijot

CST Digital Communication (Pty) Ltd.

Leidos

Nuctech Company, Ltd.

Rapiscan Systems Ltd.

Smiths Group PLC

Tek84

Westminster International Ltd.

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Future Outlook

The market is set to shift beyond well-developed aviation regions as passenger numbers, terminals, and screening capacity grow across Asia Pacific and select Middle Eastern countries. Airport redevelopment plans let suppliers install screening equipment during terminal construction instead of waiting for replacement cycles. Regulations, procurement standards, cybersecurity risks, and reliance on automated threat recognition software will shape purchase decisions. Suppliers that offer deployment planning, certification support, maintenance, training, and software upgrades alongside hardware are likely to build lasting customer relationships. With steady investment in checkpoint modernization, the market is well placed to sustain strong growth through 2034.

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