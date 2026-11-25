The Truck Landing Gear Market is advancing steadily as freight movement, e-commerce logistics and semi-trailer fleet expansion drive demand for reliable coupling and support equipment. The Truck Landing Gear Market size is expected to reach US$ 3.39 Billion by 2034 from US$ 2.28 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 4.47% from 2026 to 2034.

Landing gear is the support system fitted to semi-trailers that holds the trailer upright when it is disconnected from the tractor unit. Operated manually or through powered mechanisms, it allows drivers to raise and lower the trailer safely during coupling and uncoupling. Because it must carry heavy static loads and withstand repeated use, road debris and harsh weather, durability, strength and ease of operation are critical purchasing factors for fleet owners and trailer manufacturers.

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Key Growth Drivers

Several factors support market growth through 2034:

Freight and logistics growth: Rising road freight volumes and expanding e-commerce increase demand for semi-trailers and their components.

Rising road freight volumes and expanding e-commerce increase demand for semi-trailers and their components. Fleet renewal: Aging trailers are being replaced with newer models that use modern, lighter and more durable landing gear.

Aging trailers are being replaced with newer models that use modern, lighter and more durable landing gear. Operator safety and ergonomics: Fleets increasingly favor systems that reduce driver effort and the risk of injury during trailer handling.

Fleets increasingly favor systems that reduce driver effort and the risk of injury during trailer handling. Aftermarket replacement: Landing gear is a wear component, creating steady demand for repair and replacement units.

Landing gear is a wear component, creating steady demand for repair and replacement units. Infrastructure and construction activity: Heavy-haul and specialized trailer use supports demand for higher-capacity landing gear.

Emerging Trends

Powered and automated landing gear is gaining attention as fleets look to reduce manual cranking and speed up trailer handling. Lightweight designs using high-strength steel and advanced alloys help trailers carry more payload while maintaining strength. Manufacturers are also improving corrosion resistance, sealing and lubrication to extend service life in demanding conditions. Integration with trailer telematics and smart coupling systems is emerging as an area of innovation, while modular designs simplify installation and maintenance for trailer builders and fleet operators.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles industry participants, including AXN Heavy Duty, BPW Bergische Achsen KG, Butler Products Corp., haacon hebetechnik GmbH, JOST-Werke Deutschland GmbH, Power-Packer, Inc., SAF-HOLLAND SE, SINOTRUK (HOWO) LIMITED, York Transport Equipment (Asia) Pte Ltd., and Zhenjiang Baohua Semi-Trailer Parts Co., Ltd., while analyzing competitive strategies and innovation developments. Companies are focusing on lightweight and powered product lines, partnerships with trailer manufacturers, geographic expansion and strengthened aftermarket networks to enhance their market positions.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the expected size of the Truck Landing Gear market by 2034?

The market is expected to reach US$ 3.39 Billion by 2034, up from US$ 2.28 Billion in 2025.

2. What is the CAGR of the Truck Landing Gear market?

The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 4.47% from 2026 to 2034.

3. Who are the key players in the Truck Landing Gear market?

Key players include AXN Heavy Duty, BPW Bergische Achsen KG, Butler Products Corp., haacon hebetechnik GmbH, JOST-Werke Deutschland GmbH, Power-Packer, Inc., SAF-HOLLAND SE, SINOTRUK (HOWO) LIMITED, York Transport Equipment (Asia) Pte Ltd., and Zhenjiang Baohua Semi-Trailer Parts Co., Ltd.

4. What is driving demand for truck landing gear?

Demand is driven by growth in road freight and e-commerce, fleet renewal, safety and ergonomic priorities, aftermarket replacement needs and advances in lightweight and powered designs.

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