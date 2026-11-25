The Power Liftgate Market is expanding rapidly as consumers seek greater convenience, automakers add comfort features across more vehicle segments, and SUVs and crossovers continue to gain popularity. The global power liftgate market size is projected to reach US$ 8.06 billion by 2034 from US$ 3.58 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.44% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

A power liftgate is an electrically operated rear closure that opens and closes automatically at the push of a button, via a key fob or through a hands-free foot gesture. Built around electric motors, struts, sensors and control modules, these systems improve everyday usability, especially when drivers are carrying cargo or have limited mobility. Once limited to premium vehicles, power liftgates are now increasingly offered in mid-range models, making them a mainstream feature.

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Key Growth Drivers

Several factors support market growth through 2034:

SUV and crossover popularity: Large rear openings and heavy tailgates make powered operation especially valuable in these segments.

Large rear openings and heavy tailgates make powered operation especially valuable in these segments. Demand for convenience features: Buyers increasingly expect automated comfort and accessibility features as standard or optional equipment.

Buyers increasingly expect automated comfort and accessibility features as standard or optional equipment. Rising disposable incomes: Consumers are willing to pay for added convenience and premium functionality.

Consumers are willing to pay for added convenience and premium functionality. Technology democratization: Falling component costs are enabling wider adoption in affordable vehicle classes.

Falling component costs are enabling wider adoption in affordable vehicle classes. Accessibility and ergonomics: Power operation helps older drivers and people with limited strength or mobility.

Emerging Trends

Hands-free activation is one of the most visible trends, using kick sensors and proximity detection to open the liftgate without touching the vehicle. Manufacturers are also adding programmable opening heights, obstacle detection and anti-pinch safety features to improve usability and protect users. Integration with smartphone apps, key fobs and vehicle connectivity platforms is expanding control options. As electric vehicles gain share, lightweight and energy-efficient actuator designs are becoming important to protect driving range, while quieter, smoother motors enhance perceived quality.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles industry participants, including Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, Coburg, Faurecia, Grupo Antolin, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Magna International Inc., Woodbine Manufacturing Co. Inc., STRATTEC, Continental AG, Autoease Technology, and Maxon Lift Corp., while analyzing competitive strategies and innovation developments. Companies are focusing on hands-free technologies, lightweight actuators, cost optimization, strategic OEM partnerships and geographic expansion to strengthen their market positions.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the expected size of the Power Liftgate market by 2034?

The market is projected to reach US$ 8.06 billion by 2034, up from US$ 3.58 billion in 2025.

2. What is the CAGR of the Power Liftgate market?

The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.44% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

3. Who are the key players in the Power Liftgate market?

Key players include Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, Coburg, Faurecia, Grupo Antolin, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Magna International Inc., Woodbine Manufacturing Co. Inc., STRATTEC, Continental AG, Autoease Technology, and Maxon Lift Corp.

4. What is driving demand for power liftgates?

Demand is driven by the popularity of SUVs and crossovers, consumer preference for convenience features, falling component costs, accessibility benefits and advances in hands-free and smart activation technologies.

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