According to The Insight Partners The Bioproduction Market size is projected to grow from US$ 22,337.24 million in 2022 to US$ 63,393.93 million by 2030; the market is estimated to record a CAGR of 13.9% during 2022–2030. Increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars, expanding cell and gene therapy development, rising investments in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and advancements in production technologies are supporting market growth. The growing need for scalable, efficient, and reliable manufacturing processes is also encouraging pharmaceutical companies to invest in advanced bioproduction infrastructure.

Bioproduction involves the use of biological systems, including living cells and microorganisms, to manufacture therapeutic products and other biologically derived substances. It plays an essential role in producing monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, biosimilars, cell therapies, gene therapies, and nucleic acid therapeutics. The process relies on specialized equipment such as bioreactors, upstream and downstream processing systems, and consumables. Improvements in automation, process monitoring, and single-use technologies are helping manufacturers improve production efficiency, maintain product quality, and address complex manufacturing requirements.

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Bioproduction Market: Key Players

Key companies operating in the bioproduction market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

bbi-biotech GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius AG

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

Market Drivers and Emerging Trends

Increasing Demand for Biologics and Biosimilars

The growing use of biologic medicines in the treatment of cancer, autoimmune conditions, hematological disorders, and other chronic diseases is a major driver of the bioproduction market. Biologics and biosimilars require specialized manufacturing processes to maintain product quality, purity, and consistency. As pharmaceutical companies expand their biologics portfolios, demand for advanced production equipment, cell culture technologies, and purification solutions continues to increase.

Expansion of Cell and Gene Therapies

Cell and gene therapies are creating significant opportunities for bioproduction technology providers. These treatments often involve complex manufacturing workflows, specialized raw materials, and stringent quality requirements. The transition of cell and gene therapies from clinical development toward broader commercialization is increasing the need for scalable and automated production platforms. The growing pipeline of advanced therapies is also encouraging manufacturers to develop flexible production systems.

Growing Adoption of Single-Use Technologies

Single-use bioprocessing systems are gaining traction because they can reduce cleaning and sterilization requirements, shorten equipment preparation time, and offer manufacturing flexibility. Disposable bags, filters, tubing assemblies, and single-use bioreactors are increasingly incorporated into biopharmaceutical production workflows. These technologies can also help reduce cross-contamination risks when appropriately designed and validated.

Increasing Automation and Digitalization

Automation and digital process monitoring are transforming bioproduction operations. Automated bioreactor controls, real-time process analytics, and digital manufacturing platforms can help improve consistency and reduce manual intervention. Artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics are also being explored to optimize production parameters, identify process deviations, and support quality management.

Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

Market Size: The global bioproduction market was valued at US$22.34 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$63.39 billion by 2030.

The global bioproduction market was valued at US$22.34 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$63.39 billion by 2030. Market Share: Biologics and biosimilars held the largest product segment share in 2022. North America accounted for the largest regional share.

Biologics and biosimilars held the largest product segment share in 2022. North America accounted for the largest regional share. Market Trends: Single-use technologies, automated manufacturing, continuous bioprocessing, and digital process monitoring are shaping industry development.

Single-use technologies, automated manufacturing, continuous bioprocessing, and digital process monitoring are shaping industry development. Market Analysis: Increasing biologics production, expanding advanced therapy pipelines, and growing outsourcing to contract manufacturing organizations are supporting demand for bioproduction equipment and services.

Increasing biologics production, expanding advanced therapy pipelines, and growing outsourcing to contract manufacturing organizations are supporting demand for bioproduction equipment and services. Market Forecast: The market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.9% during 2022-2030, supported by investments in biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and production technology innovation.

Bioproduction Market: Segment Analysis

By Product

The market is segmented into biologics and biosimilars, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, nucleic acid therapeutics, and others. Biologics and biosimilars held the largest share in 2022. Their established role in treating complex diseases and the expanding development pipeline of biologic medicines support demand for specialized manufacturing capabilities. Cell and gene therapies are expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period as advanced therapies move toward commercialization and larger-scale production.

By Application

Based on application, the market covers rheumatoid arthritis, hematological disorders, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Cancer represented the largest application segment in 2022 and is also projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing development of biologic cancer treatments and targeted therapies is supporting the need for reliable bioproduction processes.

By Equipment

The equipment segment includes upstream equipment, downstream equipment, bioreactors, and consumables and accessories. Consumables and accessories held the largest market share in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. Their recurring use in manufacturing operations, including filtration, fluid handling, and cell culture, supports consistent demand.

By End User

The market is divided into biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and others. Biopharmaceutical companies held the largest share in 2022, while CMOs are projected to register the highest CAGR. Outsourcing manufacturing activities allows pharmaceutical companies to access specialized expertise, production capacity, and advanced technologies without making the entire infrastructure investment themselves.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the bioproduction market in 2022. The region benefits from an established biotechnology industry, strong pharmaceutical research capabilities, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, and the presence of leading bioprocess technology providers. The US is a major contributor to regional demand.

Europe represents a significant market supported by established pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology research, and investments in biologics manufacturing. Germany, the UK, France, and Italy contribute to regional growth through their biopharmaceutical industries and research infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for advanced treatment solutions, increasing research and development activities, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and investments in biopharmaceutical manufacturing are supporting regional opportunities. China, India, Japan, and Australia are important markets.

South and Central America is expected to experience continued development as pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and biotechnology investments expand. Brazil and Argentina are among the key markets in the region.

Middle East and Africa offers growth opportunities through healthcare infrastructure development, investments in biotechnology, and efforts to strengthen local pharmaceutical manufacturing. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are important regional markets.

Recent Developments and Industry News

The bioproduction industry is increasingly focused on automation, continuous manufacturing, and production capacity expansion. In August 2026, industry reporting on BioPlan Associates’ annual biopharmaceutical manufacturing survey highlighted growing interest in continuous upstream processing and automation. The report indicated that manufacturers are evaluating technologies such as perfusion, automated bioreactor controls, and single-use systems to improve operational efficiency and production flexibility.

In August 2026, a peer-reviewed review published in Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology examined the role of single-use technologies and sustainability-by-design in biopharmaceutical production. It discussed the operational advantages of disposable systems alongside concerns about plastic waste and end-of-life management, highlighting the importance of life-cycle assessment and sustainable process design.

These developments demonstrate how bioproduction companies are balancing manufacturing efficiency, scalability, automation, and environmental considerations.

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Future Outlook

The bioproduction market is positioned for substantial growth as demand for biologics, biosimilars, vaccines, and advanced therapies continues to increase. Investments in manufacturing capacity, single-use technologies, automated systems, and contract manufacturing services are reshaping the industry. Companies that focus on scalable production platforms, process optimization, and sustainable manufacturing solutions are likely to remain important participants in this evolving market.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

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