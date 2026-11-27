Grapeseed Oil Market is valued at USD 557.7 Million in 2026 and expected to reach USD 773.3 Million by 2033 with a CAGR of 4.78% over the forecast period.

The global Grapeseed Oil Market is gaining momentum as demand for natural edible oils, plant-based cosmetic ingredients, and specialty personal care products increases. Grapeseed oil is extracted from the seeds of grapes, which are commonly available as a by-product of wine production. Its applications include cooking, food processing, skincare, cosmetics, massage products, and nutritional supplements.

The growing use of natural oils in skincare and personal care formulations is supporting market expansion. Grapeseed oil is valued for its light texture and composition, making it suitable for use in moisturizers, massage oils, serums, and other cosmetic products. Increasing interest in premium cooking oils and the utilization of agricultural by-products are also creating opportunities for manufacturers.

Market Overview

Grapeseed oil is a vegetable oil obtained from grape seeds through mechanical pressing or chemical extraction. It is used in food applications as a cooking and salad oil and in personal care products as a carrier oil and formulation ingredient.

In the food industry, grapeseed oil is used in cooking, salad dressings, sauces, marinades, and other food preparations. Its relatively neutral flavor makes it suitable for different culinary applications.

In personal care and cosmetics, grapeseed oil is used in skincare products, massage oils, moisturizers, hair care products, and cosmetic formulations. Manufacturers incorporate it into products designed for skin conditioning and moisture retention.

The market is also supported by growing interest in resource utilization and the processing of grape by-products. Grapeseed oil production can add value to seeds generated during wine and grape processing activities. Improvements in extraction, refining, and packaging technologies are helping suppliers serve different industrial and consumer applications.

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Growth Drivers & Trends

Several factors are contributing to the expansion of the global Grapeseed Oil Market.

Increasing Demand for Natural Personal Care Ingredients

Consumers are increasingly interested in personal care products containing plant-derived oils and ingredients. Grapeseed oil is used in moisturizers, skincare serums, massage oils, and hair care products. Its light texture and compatibility with different formulations are supporting demand from cosmetic manufacturers.

Growing Use in Food and Cooking Applications

Grapeseed oil is used in cooking, salad dressings, sauces, marinades, and food processing. Its neutral flavor and versatility make it suitable for different culinary applications. Growing interest in specialty edible oils is creating opportunities for grapeseed oil suppliers.

Rising Demand for Plant-Based and Specialty Oils

Increasing consumer awareness of vegetable oils and plant-derived ingredients is supporting demand for specialty oils. Grapeseed oil is positioned within the broader market for natural edible oils and cosmetic carrier oils, allowing manufacturers to serve multiple industries.

Increasing Utilization of Grape Processing By-Products

Grape seeds are generated during wine production and other grape processing activities. Extracting oil from these seeds provides an additional use for an agricultural processing by-product. Growing attention to resource efficiency and value-added processing is supporting interest in grapeseed oil production.

Advancements in Extraction and Refining Technologies

Manufacturers use mechanical pressing and chemical extraction methods to obtain grapeseed oil. Improvements in extraction, refining, filtration, and packaging processes can help maintain product quality and support different specifications for food and personal care applications.

Market Segmentation

By Extraction Process

Mechanically Extracted by Pressing

Chemically Extracted

By Product Type

Refined Grapeseed Oil

Unrefined Grapeseed Oil

Cold-Pressed Grapeseed Oil

Other Types

By Application

Food Industry

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Supplements and Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Direct Sales

Other Distribution Channels

Regional Analysis

North America represents the largest regional market for grapeseed oil, accounting for approximately 36.8% of global revenue in 2025, according to Grand View Research. Demand is supported by the food industry, cosmetics manufacturers, personal care brands, and consumer interest in specialty oils. The United States is an important market for both edible and cosmetic applications.

Europe is an important market due to its established wine production, food processing, and cosmetics industries. Countries such as France, Italy, Spain, and Germany offer opportunities for grapeseed oil production and consumption. The availability of grape processing by-products also supports raw material sourcing in selected European markets.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for skincare products, cosmetics, specialty food oils, and natural ingredients is supporting market opportunities in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and other regional economies.

Latin America offers opportunities through grape cultivation, wine production, and growing food processing industries. The utilization of grape seeds for value-added oil production may support regional supply and product development.

Middle East & Africa is developing opportunities in personal care, cosmetics, and specialty food products. Growing retail distribution and demand for premium personal care formulations may support the use of grapeseed oil across selected markets.

Competitive Landscape

The global Grapeseed Oil Market includes vegetable oil processors, grape by-product specialists, natural ingredient manufacturers, and suppliers serving the food and personal care industries.

Market participants are focusing on improving extraction efficiency, expanding product portfolios, strengthening raw material sourcing, and developing application-specific products. Companies are also exploring the use of grape processing by-products to support value-added ingredient production.

Competition is primarily influenced by product quality, extraction method, oil purity, raw material availability, pricing, certifications, and distribution networks. Manufacturers supplying both food-grade and cosmetic-grade oils may benefit from serving multiple end-use industries.

Key Players

Mediaco Vrac

Borges Agricultural & Industrial Edible Oils, S.A.U.

Tampieri

Olitalia S.R.L.

Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH

Salute Santé

Oleificio Salvadori

Alvinesa Natural Ingredients

VedOils

Henan Province Kunhua Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Pietro Coricelli

Food & Vine

Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments and Industry Trends

The grapeseed oil industry is increasingly focusing on natural ingredient applications, extraction efficiency, and the utilization of grape processing by-products.

Growing Demand for Cosmetic-Grade Grapeseed Oil: Personal care manufacturers are using grapeseed oil in skincare, massage, moisturizing, and hair care formulations.

Expansion of Cold-Pressed Oil Products: Consumer interest in specialty oils is supporting the availability of cold-pressed grapeseed oil for selected food and personal care applications.

Improved Utilization of Grape By-Products: Producers are exploring ways to convert grape seeds generated during wine production into value-added ingredients, including edible and cosmetic oils.

Increasing Food Industry Applications: Grapeseed oil continues to serve applications such as cooking, salad dressings, sauces, and other food preparations.

Focus on Extraction and Product Quality: Manufacturers are emphasizing extraction efficiency, refining, filtration, and quality control to meet the requirements of different end-use industries.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the projected market size and CAGR for the Grapeseed Oil Market?

Grapeseed Oil Market is valued at USD 557.7 Million in 2026 and expected to reach USD 773.3 Million by 2033 with a CAGR of 4.78% over the forecast period.

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Grapeseed Oil Market?

Major growth drivers include increasing demand for natural personal care ingredients, growing use in food and cooking applications, rising demand for specialty oils, utilization of grape processing by-products, and advancements in extraction technologies.

What are the major extraction methods used in the Grapeseed Oil Market?

The major extraction methods include mechanical pressing and chemical extraction. Cold pressing is also used to produce specialty grapeseed oil products.

Which are the major companies operating in the Grapeseed Oil Market?

Major companies include Mediaco Vrac, Borges Agricultural & Industrial Edible Oils, Tampieri, Olitalia, Gustav Heess, Salute Santé, Oleificio Salvadori, Alvinesa Natural Ingredients, VedOils, and Henan Province Kunhua Biological Technology.

What are the major segments of the Grapeseed Oil Market?

The market can be segmented by extraction process, product type, application, distribution channel, and geography.

Which region dominates the Grapeseed Oil Market?

North America dominated the global market with approximately 36.8% revenue share in 2025, according to Grand View Research. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during 2026–2033.

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