Overview

Valued at USD 2,546.4 million in 2026, the Global CBD Beverages Market is projected to hit USD 10,662.0 million by 2033, expanding at a 22.7% CAGR.

Growth & Trends

Demand surges as wellness-focused consumers seek alcohol alternatives and stress relief. Key trends include sugar-free botanical flavors, adaptogenic blends, and sparkling formats.

Segmentation

Type: Non-Alcoholic, Alcoholic

Channel: Online Retail, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets

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Key Players

Canopy Growth,

Tilray,

Coca-Cola,

Aurora Cannabis,

CBD Living.

LSI Keywords

Cannabidiol drinks, hemp-infused beverages, functional drinks, CBD sparkling water, non-alcoholic CBD.

FAQs

What is the 2026 market size? USD 2,546.4 million. What is the 2033 forecast? USD 10,662.0 million. What is the CAGR? 22.7%. Which segment leads? Non-alcoholic drinks. What drives growth? Stress relief and alcohol substitution.

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Outlook

Innovation in functional ingredients and rising wellness adoption ensure rapid market expansion through 2033.

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