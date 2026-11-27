Bottled Water Market Overview
The global bottled water market stood at USD 348,920 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 612,740 million by 2032, advancing at an 8.34% CAGR. Rising health consciousness, clean water scarcity, and on-the-go convenience fuel steady global consumption.
Growth & Trends
Key drivers include surging demand for functional, electrolyte-infused, and sparkling waters over sugary sodas. Eco-friendly rPET, glass, and aluminum packaging alongside quick-commerce delivery reshape retail.
Segmentation
- Product: Still, sparkling, spring, mineral, purified, and functional water.
- Packaging: PET bottles, glass, and aluminum cans.
- Channel: Supermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and hospitality.
Download the PDF Sample Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/consumer-goods/bottled-water-market#form
Key Players
- PepsiCo,
- The Coca-Cola Company,
- Danone,
- Nestlé Waters,
- Nongfu Spring,
- Primo Brands.
LSI Keywords
Packaged drinking water market, sparkling mineral water, sustainable rPET packaging, functional hydration, bottled water industry forecast.
FAQs
- What is the 2025 market size? USD 348,920 million.
- What is the 2032 valuation? USD 612,740 million.
- What is the projected CAGR? 8.34% through 2032.
- Which product leads? Still packaged water holds the largest share.
- What drives sustainable shifts? Consumer preference for recyclable aluminum and rPET bottles.
Brows Full Reports @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/consumer-goods/bottled-water-market
Outlook
Expanding wellness awareness, urbanization, and eco-conscious packaging innovation position the global bottled water sector for sustained expansion through 2032.
About Us:
BrandEssence® Market Research and Consulting Pvt ltd
Phone No.:+91 89758 52287
Email Id: [email protected]
Website link: https://brandessenceresearch.com/
At BrandEssence®, we help companies enhance their strategies by providing actionable insights. We use scientific research to investigate consumer views, perceptions, and expectations regarding an existing or proposed product or service launch. A variety of factors influence the success of a product and service launch and it takes a scientific study of focus groups to understand their opinions, perceptions, and expectations. The brilliant minds at BrandEssence® have mastered the science of market research, across various industries and domains, using cutting-edge research tools to do so.