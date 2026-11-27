Bottled Water Market Overview

The global bottled water market stood at USD 348,920 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 612,740 million by 2032, advancing at an 8.34% CAGR. Rising health consciousness, clean water scarcity, and on-the-go convenience fuel steady global consumption.

Growth & Trends

Key drivers include surging demand for functional, electrolyte-infused, and sparkling waters over sugary sodas. Eco-friendly rPET, glass, and aluminum packaging alongside quick-commerce delivery reshape retail.

Segmentation

Product: Still, sparkling, spring, mineral, purified, and functional water.

Packaging: PET bottles, glass, and aluminum cans.

Channel: Supermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and hospitality.

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Key Players

PepsiCo,

The Coca-Cola Company,

Danone,

Nestlé Waters,

Nongfu Spring,

Primo Brands.

LSI Keywords

Packaged drinking water market, sparkling mineral water, sustainable rPET packaging, functional hydration, bottled water industry forecast.

FAQs

What is the 2025 market size? USD 348,920 million. What is the 2032 valuation? USD 612,740 million. What is the projected CAGR? 8.34% through 2032. Which product leads? Still packaged water holds the largest share. What drives sustainable shifts? Consumer preference for recyclable aluminum and rPET bottles.

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Outlook

Expanding wellness awareness, urbanization, and eco-conscious packaging innovation position the global bottled water sector for sustained expansion through 2032.

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