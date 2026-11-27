The global Data Center Cooling Market is gaining significant momentum as businesses increasingly depend on cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and high-performance computing infrastructure. Data centers have become essential to modern digital operations, supporting everything from financial transactions and online services to enterprise applications and AI-powered platforms. However, the growing volume of data processing activities is increasing heat generation within server environments, making efficient cooling systems critical for maintaining equipment performance, operational reliability, and infrastructure efficiency. As a result, data center operators are investing in advanced cooling technologies to manage thermal requirements and support the expansion of digital infrastructure.

The data center cooling market size is projected to reach US$ 45,705.31 million by 2031, from US$ 15,431.02 million in 2024. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.9% during 2025–2031. The growing deployment of hyperscale facilities, increasing demand for colocation services, and rising adoption of energy-intensive computing workloads are creating substantial opportunities for cooling technology providers. Traditional air-based systems continue to serve many facilities, while liquid cooling and intelligent thermal management solutions are gaining attention for high-density computing environments. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on innovative cooling architectures that improve energy efficiency, reduce operational complexity, and support sustainable data center operations.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000136/

Data Center Cooling Market: Key Growth Drivers

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence is emerging as a major driver of the data center cooling market. AI training and inference workloads require powerful computing equipment that generates considerable heat during operation. Conventional cooling infrastructure may face limitations when supporting high-density server racks. Consequently, operators are exploring liquid cooling, direct-to-chip cooling, and advanced heat management technologies to maintain optimal operating conditions.

Another important growth driver is the rapid expansion of cloud computing and hyperscale data centers. Businesses across industries are migrating workloads to cloud environments to improve scalability, flexibility, and data accessibility. Cloud service providers are continuously expanding their infrastructure to accommodate growing enterprise requirements. This expansion is increasing demand for reliable air conditioning systems, chillers, cooling towers, heat exchangers, and integrated thermal management solutions.

Growing awareness of energy efficiency and sustainability is also influencing purchasing decisions. Cooling systems represent an important component of data center energy consumption. Operators are therefore prioritizing technologies that reduce unnecessary power usage, improve airflow management, and optimize cooling performance. Increasing environmental considerations and sustainability commitments are further encouraging investments in efficient cooling infrastructure.

Additionally, the expansion of colocation and edge data centers is supporting market development. As organizations require faster data processing and reduced latency, computing infrastructure is moving closer to end users. These facilities require compact, scalable, and dependable cooling solutions that can operate under different environmental conditions.

Data Center Cooling Market Trends and Innovations

The industry is experiencing a transition toward advanced thermal management technologies. Liquid cooling is gaining traction because it can transfer heat more efficiently than conventional air-based approaches in suitable high-density computing environments. Direct-to-chip cooling and immersion cooling are receiving increasing attention from operators developing infrastructure for AI and high-performance computing.

Artificial intelligence is also transforming cooling operations. Intelligent monitoring platforms can analyze temperature conditions, airflow patterns, and equipment performance to optimize cooling requirements. Predictive maintenance capabilities help operators identify potential system issues before they affect facility operations.

Another emerging trend is modular cooling infrastructure. Prefabricated cooling systems allow operators to expand capacity according to changing IT requirements while reducing installation complexity. Heat recovery, free cooling, and water-efficient thermal management technologies are also attracting interest as data center developers seek more sustainable operating models.

Latest Industry Developments and Technological Advancements

Recent industry developments highlight the growing importance of advanced cooling infrastructure for AI-focused data centers.

AI-focused liquid cooling: LiquidStack, a Trane Technologies company, introduced advanced coolant distribution infrastructure designed to support high-density AI computing environments. Its modular cooling architecture is intended to simplify deployment and expansion.

LiquidStack, a Trane Technologies company, introduced advanced coolant distribution infrastructure designed to support high-density AI computing environments. Its modular cooling architecture is intended to simplify deployment and expansion. Water-efficient cooling systems: New AI factory infrastructure designs are increasingly combining closed-loop liquid cooling with dry-cooling technologies to reduce dependence on water-intensive cooling processes.

New AI factory infrastructure designs are increasingly combining closed-loop liquid cooling with dry-cooling technologies to reduce dependence on water-intensive cooling processes. Intelligent thermal management: Technology providers are integrating advanced monitoring, automation, and predictive analytics into cooling infrastructure to improve operational efficiency.

Technology providers are integrating advanced monitoring, automation, and predictive analytics into cooling infrastructure to improve operational efficiency. Modular infrastructure development: Manufacturers are expanding scalable cooling solutions that help data center operators accommodate changing computing requirements without extensive infrastructure redesign.

These developments demonstrate how innovation is shifting from conventional temperature management toward integrated, intelligent, and sustainable thermal infrastructure.

Data Center Cooling Market Segmentation Analysis

The global data center cooling market is segmented by type, component, cooling type, data center type, industry vertical, and geography.

By Type: The market is divided into air cooling and liquid cooling. Air cooling remains important for conventional server environments because of its established infrastructure and operational familiarity. Liquid cooling is gaining attention as AI and high-performance computing increase thermal management requirements.

By Component: Key components include air conditioning systems, chillers, air handling units, cooling towers, heat exchangers, humidifiers, and other equipment. These components work together to maintain appropriate temperature and humidity conditions.

By Cooling Type: The market includes room-based cooling, row-based cooling, and rack-based cooling. Room-based systems serve conventional data halls, while row-based and rack-based approaches provide more targeted cooling for specific equipment configurations.

By Data Center Type: Hyperscale, colocation, wholesale, and enterprise data centers represent the major categories. Increasing hyperscale investments and growing colocation requirements are creating opportunities for advanced cooling technologies.

By Industry Vertical: IT and telecommunications, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, government and defense, media and entertainment, retail, energy, and other industries contribute to market demand.

Global and Regional Data Center Cooling Market Analysis

North America represents an established market supported by hyperscale data center expansion, cloud infrastructure investments, and increasing AI computing requirements. The presence of major technology companies and advanced digital infrastructure is supporting demand for innovative cooling solutions.

Europe is witnessing growing adoption of energy-efficient cooling technologies. Environmental regulations, high energy costs, and sustainability commitments are encouraging data center operators to invest in liquid cooling, free cooling, and intelligent thermal management systems.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a rapidly expanding market, driven by digital transformation, increasing internet penetration, cloud adoption, and large-scale data center construction. Investments across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are creating opportunities for cooling equipment manufacturers.

South and Central America are experiencing increasing demand as cloud adoption and digital infrastructure investments expand. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are attracting investments in hyperscale and enterprise data centers, particularly across Gulf countries, where efficient cooling is essential for operating under challenging climatic conditions.

Data Center Cooling Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast by 2031

The global data center cooling market outlook highlights several important industry developments:

Market Size: The market is positioned for substantial expansion as data center construction and computing requirements increase.

The market is positioned for substantial expansion as data center construction and computing requirements increase. Market Share: North America maintains a leading position, while Asia Pacific represents a particularly attractive growth market.

North America maintains a leading position, while Asia Pacific represents a particularly attractive growth market. Market Trends: Liquid cooling, AI-powered thermal management, modular cooling, and sustainable infrastructure are gaining industry attention.

Liquid cooling, AI-powered thermal management, modular cooling, and sustainable infrastructure are gaining industry attention. Market Analysis: Increasing AI workloads, cloud adoption, hyperscale infrastructure, and energy-efficiency requirements are supporting market demand.

Increasing AI workloads, cloud adoption, hyperscale infrastructure, and energy-efficiency requirements are supporting market demand. Market Forecast: The industry is expected to experience continued growth through 2031 as data center operators prioritize advanced, reliable, and energy-efficient cooling technologies.

Leading Market Players and Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape consists of established HVAC manufacturers, data center infrastructure providers, and specialized cooling technology companies. Major players operating in the global data center cooling market include:

Asetek, Inc.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

STULZ SpA

Carrier Global Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Mitsubishi Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Group Corporation

These companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, technology integration, and geographical expansion. Investments in liquid cooling, intelligent monitoring, modular infrastructure, and energy-efficient thermal management are becoming important competitive strategies.

Get Premium Research Report of the Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000136/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the major factors driving the data center cooling market?

Increasing AI workloads, hyperscale data center expansion, cloud computing adoption, rising energy-efficiency requirements, and growing demand for reliable digital infrastructure are the major growth drivers.

What are the key trends in the data center cooling market?

Major trends include liquid cooling, direct-to-chip cooling, immersion cooling, AI-powered thermal optimization, modular cooling systems, and sustainable heat management.

Which cooling technologies are covered in the market?

The market includes air cooling and liquid cooling technologies.

Which region is experiencing rapid growth in the data center cooling market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth due to expanding digital infrastructure, cloud adoption, and investments in hyperscale data centers.

Who are the leading companies in the data center cooling market?

Major companies include Asetek, Rittal, STULZ, Carrier, Daikin Industries, Delta Electronics, Fujitsu, Mitsubishi Corporation, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv.

Why is liquid cooling gaining popularity in data centers?

Liquid cooling offers efficient heat transfer and supports high-density computing environments, making it increasingly relevant for AI infrastructure and high-performance computing applications.

What opportunities are emerging in the data center cooling industry?

Major opportunities include AI infrastructure development, advanced liquid cooling, modular cooling systems, intelligent thermal monitoring, and sustainable data center infrastructure.

Top Trending Report:

Crude Oil Market – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/crude-oil-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/crude-oil-market Lithium Battery Market – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/lithium-battery-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/lithium-battery-market 3D Technology Market – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/3d-technology-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/3d-technology-market Data Center Servers Market – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/data-center-server-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/data-center-server-market Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/automotive-artificial-intelligence-market

About Us: –

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Devices, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in : KoreanGermanJapaneseFrenchChineseItalianSpanish