Brastel Introduces Credit Card Payments for TOP SIM: Easier eSIM Purchase & Convenient Top-Ups

Tokyo, October 1, 2025 — Following the successful launch of the TOP SIM eSIM on September 1, Brastel is pleased to announce that, starting October 1st, customers can now pay by credit card when purchasing eSIMs or topping up both physical TOP SIMs and eSIMs. This new payment option brings greater convenience and flexibility to users, especially inbound visitors to Japan.

Streamlined eSIM Purchase for Inbound Users

With credit card payments enabled, inbound travelers can now purchase a TOP SIM eSIM quickly and securely online, without the need for cash or physical cards. This makes it easier for newcomers to Japan to stay connected from the moment they arrive.

Convenient Top-Up for All Users

Credit card support also extends to TOP SIM top-ups, enabling both physical SIM and eSIM users to instantly recharge their data. Customers can continue to use familiar methods, such as convenience store payments, but now benefit from the added speed and simplicity of credit card transactions.

Lower Prices for High-Data Plans

In addition to the new payment method, Brastel is lowering the top-up prices for its 25GB and 50GB plans, effective October 1st. This price adjustment makes large data packages more affordable, ensuring even greater value for heavy data users. For more details, please visit our website: https://shop.brastel.com/

Why Choose TOP SIM?

TOP SIM continues to stand out in the Japanese prepaid SIM market by offering:

Flexibility — No contracts, no hidden fees, pay only when you need.

Convenient Top-Ups — Recharge anytime via convenience stores or credit card.

Multiple Options — Physical SIM and eSIM available to match customer needs.

Long Validity — Each recharge extends SIM validity. Data rollover up to 180 days.

Reliable Connectivity — Fast, stable service nationwide.

Service Launch Date February 3rd, 2025 TOP SIM (Physical SIM) September 1st, 2025 TOP SIM eSIM Trade Name TOP SIM Trademark Registration No. 6904499 SIM Activation/Top-up TOP SIM App eSIM/Top-up Payment Method By credit card (Visa / Mastercard / JCB / AMEX / Diners / Discover)

By cash in convenience stores in Japan (My Payment) TOP SIM App Download Links iOS: https://brastel.co/4dZAQes Android: https://brastel.co/4dWEwgS Top–Up Plans and Pricing (tax included) 5GB/30 days: 990 JPY

10GB/30 days: 1,540 JPY

15GB/30 days: 2,310 JPY

25GB/30 days: 3,410 JPY

50GB/60 days: 4,510 JPY Multilingual Customer Support Customer support is available via live chat (accessible through the app and Shopify) and email at topsim_inquiries@brastel.co.jp.

Customer support is available in Bengali, Chinese, English, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Khmer, Nepali, Portuguese, Russian, Sinhala, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai, Turkish, Urdu, and Vietnamese.

ABOUT BRASTEL http://www.brastel.com/Pages/eng/about/

Brastel Co., Ltd. provides international telephone services, cloud-based IP telephony, and international remittance solutions. Since achieving interconnection with Japan’s PSTN in 2002, the company has expanded its network to 21 domestic and international telecom partners, continuously introducing innovative services.