Guangzhou Brands Shine at Tokyo Fashion Fair as China’s ‘CHINA NOW’ Pavilion Makes Mark

GUANGZHOU, China — In a significant move to expand global footprint, the Zhonggang Leatherware Mall, a hub from Guangzhou’s Baiyun District, joined the prestigious “CHINA NOW” pavilion organized by the China National Garment Association, presenting three homegrown brands at the 2025 Fashion World Tokyo exhibition held from October 1 to 3.

The delegation, comprising eight enterprises from across China, marked a collective effort to showcase the strength of Chinese design and manufacturing. Among them, Zhonggang Leather City and Guangzhou Baima Garment Market stood out with their selected brands — “Travel Time” “Snail Isn’t Ox” and “Cao Tang” — highlighting the convergence of creativity and craftsmanship from the Greater Bay Area.

Showcasing Chinese Original Designs on a Global Stage

The “CHINA NOW” pavilion served as a national platform at one of Asia’s leading fashion exhibitions, attracting over 27,000 buyers, distributors, and industry representatives worldwide. Zhonggang Leatherware Mall, a key player under the Yuexiu Group, utilized this opportunity to reinforce its role in bridging high-quality Chinese brands with international markets, particularly in Asia.

Strategic Positioning of Guangdong’s Leather Industry

Strategically located in the heart of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, Zhonggang Leatherware Mall leverages regional advantages in manufacturing, supply chain efficiency, and international connectivity. As a national-level intellectual property protection market, Zhonggang has incubated many original brands and nurtured award-winning designers, reinforcing Guangzhou’s status as a global sourcing destination.

Brands with a Story: Creativity Meets Craftsmanship

Travel Time : With a heritage dating back to 1986, the brand merges functional outdoor aesthetics with urban sophistication. Its latest collection emphasizes versatile, climate-adaptive designs in timeless tones of charcoal and indigo.

: With a heritage dating back to 1986, the brand merges functional outdoor aesthetics with urban sophistication. Its latest collection emphasizes versatile, climate-adaptive designs in timeless tones of charcoal and indigo. Cao Tang : A pioneer in “natural-style” women’s fashion, Cao Tang focuses on linen and cotton designs that resonate with women aged 40 to 50. It has built a strong domestic retail network with 16 directly operated stores and 186 franchise outlets.

: A pioneer in “natural-style” women’s fashion, Cao Tang focuses on linen and cotton designs that resonate with women aged 40 to 50. It has built a strong domestic retail network with 16 directly operated stores and 186 franchise outlets. Snail Isn’t Ox: Emphasizing craftsmanship and material quality, the brand reintroduces retro aesthetics using premium leather that ages gracefully, appealing to consumers who value durability and timeless style.

Rising Demand in Asian Markets

According to Statista, the luggage and bag market in Southeast Asia is projected to reach $14.41 billion by 2025, with mid-range and eco-friendly products leading growth. Sustainability, personalized designs, and cross-border e-commerce are creating new pathways for Chinese brands in markets like Japan, Singapore, and Thailand.

Global Vision, Local Empowerment

Aligned with the Belt and Road Initiative and the RCEP agreement, Zhonggang Leatherware Mall continues to support Chinese brands in going global through exhibition participation, digital trade tools, and cross-border supply chain integration.

“Participating in the ‘CHINA NOW’ pavilion reflects our commitment to empowering original brands and strengthening Guangdong’s role in the global fashion ecosystem,” said a representative from Zhonggang Leatherware Mall.

As Chinese brands shift from manufacturing excellence to value-driven global presence, Zhonggang’s debut in Tokyo signals not only a business expansion but also a cultural statement — that Chinese design is ready for the world stage.