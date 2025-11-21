Embolization Gelatin Foam Market Size to Reach USD 385 Million by 2031 at 6% CAGR

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report

Industry Overview

The global Embolization Gelatin Foam Market was valued at USD 245 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 260 million in 2025 to USD 385 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0%. This growth underscores the rising demand for minimally invasive interventional radiology procedures and highlights the critical role of gelatin foam in managing conditions like liver tumors, uterine fibroids, and arteriovenous malformations. As healthcare systems worldwide increasingly adopt advanced embolization techniques, the market is poised for significant expansion through 2032.

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report https://www.24lifesciences.com/download-sample/8611/embolization-gelatin-foam-market

Market Highlights

Segmentation by Type

Biodegradable Microspheres: Leading the innovation curve, these microspheres are safely resorbed by the body, offering temporary occlusion for procedures requiring reduced long-term complications. Growth is driven by the preference for minimally invasive interventions.

Non-biodegradable Microspheres: Though less dominant, these remain relevant for permanent embolization applications.

Segmentation by Application

Liver Tumor Embolization: The largest application, supported by increasing liver cancer incidence and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) adoption. Gelatin foam effectively blocks blood supply to tumors while delivering chemotherapeutics.

Uterine Fibroid Embolization, AVM Embolization, Hemorrhage Control, Others: Emerging demand in niche clinical settings, emphasizing minimally invasive procedures.

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals: Leading end-users due to advanced imaging capabilities, multidisciplinary teams, and high patient volumes. Hospitals also serve as key centers for clinical training and new technique adoption.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Specialty Clinics: Growing adoption in outpatient settings, especially for elective procedures.

Segmentation by Form Factor

Pre-formed Particles/Sponges: Preferred for consistency, ease of use, and reproducible occlusion, driving market share.

Pledgets & Powder: Used in specific interventions, though less widely adopted.

Segmentation by Sterilization Method

Gamma Irradiation: Dominant method, ensuring sterility without compromising structural integrity.

Ethylene Oxide & E-Beam Sterilization: Alternative methods, selected based on material and production requirements.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Healthcare Market The integration of AI, personalized medicine, and digital health platforms is reshaping the global embolization market. AI-assisted imaging and procedure planning enhance treatment precision, while digital monitoring tools improve patient outcomes post-embolization. Sustainability and biodegradable innovations in gelatin foam products also reflect the broader move toward eco-friendly and patient-centric healthcare solutions.

Read the Full Report Online https://www.24lifesciences.com/embolization-gelatin-foam-market-8611

Regional Analysis

North America: Largest market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of TACE procedures, and high awareness among interventional radiologists.

Europe: Strong adoption in hospitals with focus on liver tumor embolization; regulatory support facilitates new product launches.

Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, fueled by rising healthcare investment, increasing cancer prevalence, and expanding regional players such as Suzhou Hengrui Medical Equipment.

Rest of the World: Gradual adoption in Latin America and the Middle East, with opportunities in private hospital networks and specialized oncology centers.

Key Players & Competitive Landscape

The global embolization gelatin foam market is highly concentrated, dominated by established medical device companies with significant R&D capabilities and global distribution networks. Major players include:

Merit Medical Systems

Boston Scientific

Terumo

Cook Medical

Mermaid Medical

Sirtex Medical

ABK Biomedical

Varian Medical Systems

Medtronic

Teleflex

Suzhou Hengrui Medical Equipment

Cardiolink Science

Shanghai Yisimiao Medical Equipment

Competitive strategies focus on product innovation, clinical efficacy, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansion. Companies are prioritizing biodegradable microspheres, tailored particle sizes, and enhanced sterilization methods to maintain market leadership.

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report https://www.24lifesciences.com/download-sample/8611/embolization-gelatin-foam-market

Market Projection

The Embolization Gelatin Foam Market is expected to witness steady growth through 2032, driven by rising incidences of liver cancer, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and continuous technological innovations. Hospitals will continue to dominate end-user demand, while Asia-Pacific offers promising expansion opportunities. With a CAGR of 6.0%, the market is set to reach USD 385 million by 2031, offering substantial opportunities for both global and regional manufacturers.

About 24lifesciences

Founded in 2017, 24LifeScience has emerged as a trusted research and analytics partner for organizations operating within the global life sciences and chemical industries. Our core mission is to provide intelligent, future-ready insights that help clients stay ahead in an increasingly complex and innovation-driven market

International: +1(332) 2424 294 | Asia: +91 9425150513 (Asia)

Website: www.24lifesciences.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/lifesciences24