Global Electric Truck Cylindrical Battery Market to Reach USD 6.19 Billion by 2032, Growing at 17.3% CAGR

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, Global Electric Truck Cylindrical Battery market was valued at USD 1.84 billion in 2024. Market projections estimate growth to USD 2.15 billion in 2025, reaching USD 6.19 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

This rapid expansion is fueled by multiple factors:

Rising demand for electric commercial vehicles : Global fleets are increasingly transitioning to zero-emission trucks, with over 30% of medium and heavy-duty trucks projected to be electric by 2030 .

Technological advancements : Innovations like Tesla’s 4680 cell and improvements in silicon-anode and solid-state batteries are enabling higher energy density, longer ranges, and faster charging, directly impacting adoption rates.

Government incentives : Policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. and the EU’s Fit for 55 package promote large-scale adoption through tax credits, subsidies, and emission targets.

Historically, the market has experienced accelerated growth due to increasing environmental concerns, stricter emission standards, and the expansion of renewable energy integration with commercial fleets. Production capabilities, particularly in China, have scaled aggressively, with companies like CATL and BYD leading global battery output.

However, market growth faces challenges from raw material volatility, with lithium, cobalt, and nickel prices fluctuating drastically, impacting production costs and supply chain stability. Despite these constraints, strategic collaborations and innovations in battery manufacturing continue to drive a positive outlook for the market.

Regional Analysis

The Global Electric Truck Cylindrical Battery market demonstrates strong regional dynamics driven by production capacities, government policies, and fleet electrification trends.

North America

North America, particularly the United States , is experiencing significant EV adoption in the commercial vehicle sector.

Incentives such as up to $40,000 in tax credits for commercial EVs under the Inflation Reduction Act encourage fleet operators to transition from diesel to electric trucks.

Partnerships between OEMs and battery manufacturers, such as LG Energy Solution and General Motors’ Ultium Cells LLC , streamline supply chains and ensure reliable battery availability.

Challenges include limited charging infrastructure for heavy-duty vehicles and scaling production to meet demand.

Europe

The European market is propelled by the “Fit for 55” initiative , targeting a 55% reduction in CO2 emissions from heavy-duty vehicles by 2030 .

Germany, France, and the Netherlands are key regions investing in battery gigafactories and V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) integration.

Localized production strategies are supported by subsidies and tax credits, improving supply chain resilience and reducing logistics costs by up to 15%.

Asia-Pacific

China dominates production , with leading companies such as CATL, BYD, EVE Energy, and Gotion High-tech producing significant volumes of cylindrical batteries.

The Chinese government actively incentivizes EV adoption, promoting large-scale deployment of commercial electric trucks.

South Korea, with LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI , is expanding its global footprint through partnerships with U.S. and European OEMs.

Asia-Pacific continues to lead in innovation, production scalability, and cost-effective manufacturing.

Other Regions

South America and the Middle East are emerging markets with slower adoption due to infrastructure gaps and high upfront costs.

Australia is exploring pilot programs for V2G-enabled fleets, leveraging cylindrical batteries for dual-use applications.

Global Electric Truck Cylindrical Battery: Market Segmentation Analysis

This report provides a deep insight into the global Electric Truck Cylindrical Battery market, covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The analysis helps the reader to shape the competition within the industries and strategies for the competitive environment to enhance the potential profit. Furthermore, it provides a simple framework for evaluating and assessing the position of the business organization. The report structure also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Electric Truck Cylindrical Battery. This report introduces in detail the market share, market performance, product situation, operation situation, etc., of the main players, which helps the readers in the industry to identify the main competitors and deeply understand the competition pattern of the market.

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market Segmentation (by Type)

18650 Battery

21700 Battery

4680 Battery

Others

Key Company

Leading Battery Manufacturers in the Electric Truck Cylindrical Battery Market

CATL (China)

BYD (China)

EVE Energy (China)

LG Energy Solution (South Korea)

Samsung SDI (South Korea)

REPT Battero Energy (China)

Great Power (China)

Gotion High-tech (China)

Tesla (U.S.)

A123 Systems (U.S.)

