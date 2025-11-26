Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 51.85 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 8.2%”

Definition

Plasma protein therapeutics are specialized biologics derived from human blood plasma, used to treat various chronic and rare diseases. These therapies include essential proteins such as immunoglobulins, coagulation factors, albumin, and other plasma-derived medicinal products. They play a critical role in managing conditions like hemophilia, primary immunodeficiency disorders, and autoimmune diseases. These therapeutics are manufactured through plasma fractionation and purification processes to ensure safety, efficacy, and consistency for clinical use. Their applications span hematology, immunology, neurology, and critical care, making them indispensable for modern healthcare.

Market Size

Global plasma protein therapeutics market size was valued at USD 29.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 32.35 billion in 2025 to USD 51.85 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The growth is driven by rising prevalence of chronic and rare diseases, increasing patient awareness, and expanding plasma collection networks. North America dominates the market with a 40% revenue share, while Asia-Pacific emerges as a high-growth region due to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising diagnosis rates, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Europe also holds a substantial share, supported by established plasma collection and production facilities.

Regional Analysis

North America : Dominates with ~40% market share, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, extensive plasma donation networks, and strong reimbursement policies. The U.S. is a key contributor, with rising patient diagnosis rates for hemophilia, primary immunodeficiencies, and autoimmune disorders.

Europe : Represents a significant share (~25–30%), driven by countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K., with mature plasma collection systems and a robust regulatory environment.

Asia-Pacific : Fastest-growing region, fueled by increasing healthcare access, improved diagnostic capabilities, and government initiatives to support rare disease treatments in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Latin America & Middle East & Africa : Emerging markets with moderate growth, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness of plasma-derived therapies.

Competitor Analysis (in brief)

The global market is highly consolidated, with top players such as Takeda, CSL, and Grifols holding a combined market share of ~73.28%. Other key players include Octapharma, Kedrion, LFB Group, Biotest, and BPL, along with emerging companies in Asia such as RAAS, CBPO, and Hualan Bio. Competition is primarily based on product portfolio, plasma collection capabilities, production capacity, technological expertise, and geographic reach. The market is also influenced by recombinant alternatives, which pose a competitive threat in developed regions.

Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics: Market Segmentation Analysis

This report provides a deep insight into the global plasma protein therapeutics market, covering all essential aspects from a macro overview to detailed micro analysis. It includes market size, competitive landscape, development trends, niche market opportunities, key drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, value chain analysis, and segmentation trends. The report helps stakeholders shape competition, optimize strategies, and enhance profitability. By introducing detailed profiles of leading players, market performance, product situations, and operational scenarios, the report enables readers to understand the competitive landscape, identify key competitors, and assess market dynamics effectively. This report is a must-read for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, and strategists planning to enter or expand in the plasma protein therapeutics sector.

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Hemophilia Treatment

Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders

Autoimmune Diseases

Critical Care & Other Therapeutic Uses

Market Segmentation (by Type)

Immunoglobulins (IVIg, Subcutaneous)

Coagulation Factors

Albumin

Other Plasma-Derived Therapeutics

Key Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

CSL Limited

Grifols, S.A.

Octapharma AG

Kedrion S.p.A.

LFB Group

Biotest AG

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (BPL)

RAAS

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (CBPO)

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Shuanglin Bio-pharmacy

Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical Group

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd. (Yuanda Shuyang)

Geographic Segmentation

North America : U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific : China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC

Latin America : Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa : GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of MEA

FAQ Section

What is the current market size of Plasma Protein Therapeutics?

The market was valued at USD 29.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 51.85 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.2%.

Which are the key companies operating in the Plasma Protein Therapeutics market?

Major companies include Takeda, CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Kedrion, LFB Group, Biotest, BPL, RAAS, CBPO, and Hualan Bio.

What are the key growth drivers in the Plasma Protein Therapeutics market?

Rising prevalence of chronic and rare diseases, technological advancements in plasma fractionation, expanding regulatory approvals, and increasing awareness in emerging markets.

Which regions dominate the Plasma Protein Therapeutics market?

North America dominates (~40%), followed by Europe (~25–30%), while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region.

What are the emerging trends in the Plasma Protein Therapeutics market?

Development of subcutaneous formulations, expansion into emerging markets, exploration of new therapeutic indications, and strategic collaborations to secure plasma supply.

