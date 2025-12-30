Agrigenomics Market Size to Reach USD 7.92 Billion by 2031 | Growth Insights & Forecast

Global agrigenomics market is undergoing a pivotal transformation as genomic science becomes central to modern agriculture and food security strategies. Valued at USD 5.01 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 7.92 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This growth reflects rising adoption of genomic technologies to enhance crop yields, improve livestock productivity, and address climate-driven agricultural challenges worldwide.

Emerging Agrigenomics Trends Shaping 2025 and Beyond

Advancements in sequencing technologies and data analytics are redefining how agricultural systems are designed and optimized. High-throughput sequencing platforms are enabling faster trait discovery, while long-read sequencing technologies are improving genome assembly accuracy for complex crops and livestock breeds.

Another defining trend is the integration of bioinformatics and advanced data analysis, transforming massive genomic datasets into actionable insights for breeders and agribusinesses. Additionally, the convergence of agrigenomics with precision agriculture tools is accelerating data-driven decision-making across breeding, disease resistance, and sustainability initiatives.

Key Market Drivers Fueling Growth

Global food security pressures: Rising populations and climate variability are driving demand for high-yielding, resilient crop varieties and healthier livestock.

Technological innovation: Continuous improvements in sequencing accuracy, throughput, and cost-efficiency are expanding accessibility.

Commercial adoption: Seed producers, livestock manufacturers, and biotechnology companies are increasingly embedding genomics into core breeding programs.

Sustainability goals: Genomic solutions support reduced chemical inputs, improved resource efficiency, and enhanced nutritional outcomes.

Together, these drivers position agrigenomics as a cornerstone of next-generation agricultural systems.

Competitive Landscape: Leading Companies

The agrigenomics market features strong participation from global life sciences and biotechnology leaders focused on innovation and strategic expansion. Key companies profiled include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific – Advancing sequencing platforms and genomic services for agricultural research.

Illumina – A dominant force with high-throughput sequencing technologies widely used in crop and livestock genomics.

Agilent Technologies – Supporting genomic workflows through advanced analytical and bioinformatics solutions.

Eurofins – Providing comprehensive genomic testing and analytical services across agricultural applications.

Zoetis – Applying genomics to improve animal health, productivity, and genetic selection in livestock.

These organizations are strengthening their market positions through R&D investments, technology enhancements, and collaborations across the agricultural value chain.

Segment Insights & Regional Overview

By Type

Illumina HiSeq remains the leading technology due to its scalability, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness for large genomic studies. PacBio Sequencers are gaining momentum for long-read capabilities, while complementary services such as genotyping and gene expression profiling form a diversified and essential segment.

By Application

Crops dominate the market, driven by genomic-assisted breeding for yield, climate resilience, and nutritional quality. Livestock applications are expanding rapidly, focusing on disease resistance, productivity, and sustainable animal breeding.

By End User

While Academic & Research Institutes continue to drive foundational innovation, Biotechnology Companies and Seed & Livestock Manufacturers are emerging as key commercial adopters, translating genomic data into proprietary, high-value agricultural products.

Regional Highlights

North America leads the global agrigenomics market, supported by advanced R&D infrastructure, strong intellectual property protection, and widespread adoption of precision agriculture.

Europe represents a mature market with emphasis on sustainability, food safety, and climate-resilient crops.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by large-scale government investments in food security and agricultural genomics.

South America leverages agrigenomics to strengthen competitiveness in global commodity exports.

leverages agrigenomics to strengthen competitiveness in global commodity exports. Middle East & Africa shows high long-term potential, focusing on food security in challenging climatic conditions.

Technological Advancements & Strategic Outlook

Can Data-Driven Genomics Redefine Global Agriculture?

The future of agrigenomics lies in the seamless integration of sequencing, bioinformatics, and predictive analytics. As genomic insights become more precise and accessible, stakeholders can accelerate breeding cycles, reduce risk, and enhance sustainability across agricultural systems. Strategic investments in data interpretation and digital platforms are expected to be key differentiators in the coming decade.

Key Benefits of the Report

Comprehensive market sizing and CAGR forecasts through 2031

In-depth segment analysis across type, application, end user, and objectives

Detailed regional outlook highlighting growth opportunities

highlighting growth opportunities Competitive insights into leading agrigenomics companies

Strategic guidance for investors, policymakers, and industry leaders

For more detailed insights, access the full report on 24LifeSciences.

For global perspectives on food security and agricultural sustainability, refer to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Future Perspective

As agriculture increasingly relies on precision, sustainability, and resilience, the agrigenomics market stands at the forefront of this transformation. With steady growth, expanding commercial adoption, and rapid technological progress, the sector offers compelling opportunities for stakeholders seeking to align innovation with global food system needs.

