MRI Guided Focused Ultrasound Device Market CAGR in Growth : Share, Value, Size and Analysis Insights

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, the global MRI Guided Focused Ultrasound Device market was valued at USD 967 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.66 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2025–2032). This growth is propelled by increasing demand for non-invasive surgical procedures, rising prevalence of neurological disorders and cancer, and significant technological advancements in focused ultrasound systems.

What is MRI Guided Focused Ultrasound?

Magnetic Resonance Image-Guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) represents a breakthrough non-invasive therapeutic technology that combines high-intensity focused ultrasound with real-time MRI monitoring. This advanced system enables precise thermal ablation of targeted tissues while preserving surrounding healthy structures, revolutionizing treatment approaches across multiple medical specialties. The technology integrates sophisticated imaging, treatment planning software, and precise energy delivery mechanisms, allowing for outpatient procedures that typically require no general anesthesia.

The technology gained significant validation through the FDA’s landmark approval of ExAblate Neuro in July 2016 for treating medication-resistant essential tremor. This approval marked a turning point in neurological treatment options, demonstrating MRgFUS’s clinical potential and safety profile. Current systems can perform complex procedures with millimeter-level precision, making them particularly valuable for treating deep-seated tumors and neurological conditions where traditional surgical approaches carry higher risks.

Key Market Drivers

1. Rising Prevalence of Neurological and Oncological Disorders

The increasing global burden of neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, and neuropathic pain is creating substantial demand for non-invasive treatment alternatives. With approximately 10 million people worldwide suffering from Parkinson’s disease and nearly 7 million affected by essential tremor, MRgFUS offers targeted therapeutic interventions without surgical incisions, significantly reducing hospital stays and infection risks. The technology’s ability to perform precise ablation of deep brain structures under real-time MRI monitoring makes it particularly valuable for these indications, with recent clinical trials demonstrating success rates above 80% for tremor reduction.

2. Technological Advancements and Clinical Applications Expansion

Continuous innovation in MRgFUS systems is dramatically expanding their clinical utility and improving procedural outcomes. Next-generation platforms now incorporate artificial intelligence for automated treatment planning, higher frequency transducers for deeper tissue penetration, and improved thermometry for better temperature monitoring. These enhancements have increased treatment precision while reducing procedure times by up to 30% compared to earlier systems. Recent regulatory approvals for additional indications, including prostate cancer and bone metastases treatment, have further broadened the addressable market, while the integration of 3T MRI systems provides superior imaging quality for previously inaccessible anatomical targets.

3. Healthcare Cost Containment and Efficiency Pressures

Healthcare systems globally are prioritizing cost-effective treatment alternatives that reduce hospital resource utilization. MRgFUS procedures typically require only brief outpatient visits, avoiding costly inpatient stays and associated complications. Studies indicate potential cost savings of 40-60% compared to traditional surgical interventions for conditions like uterine fibroids. The technology’s non-invasive nature also minimizes rehabilitation needs and lost productivity, creating compelling economic value propositions for payers and healthcare administrators facing increasing budget pressures.

Market Challenges

High capital investment requirements : System costs ranging between $3-5 million per unit pose significant adoption barriers, particularly for smaller healthcare facilities and emerging markets

: System costs ranging between $3-5 million per unit pose significant adoption barriers, particularly for smaller healthcare facilities and emerging markets Regulatory and reimbursement complexities : Varying approval pathways across geographies and delayed reimbursement policies create adoption friction and uncertainty

: Varying approval pathways across geographies and delayed reimbursement policies create adoption friction and uncertainty Limited physician training programs : Fewer than 200 comprehensive training centers worldwide create bottlenecks in qualified operator availability

: Fewer than 200 comprehensive training centers worldwide create bottlenecks in qualified operator availability Technical limitations in patient selection: Approximately 15-20% of screened patients are deemed unsuitable due to anatomical factors affecting ultrasound transmission

Opportunities Ahead

The expanding application of MRgFUS in oncology, particularly for localized tumor ablation, represents a major growth frontier. Recent clinical successes in treating prostate cancer, with 5-year recurrence-free survival rates exceeding 85%, demonstrate the technology’s potential as a targeted, organ-preserving alternative to surgery and radiation. The global oncology therapeutics market, projected to exceed $300 billion by 2030, creates substantial opportunities for MRgFUS adoption.

Emerging markets present significant untapped potential, with Asia-Pacific regions demonstrating particularly promising growth trajectories. Rapid healthcare infrastructure development in countries like China and India, coupled with growing medical tourism industries, create favorable conditions for market expansion. Government initiatives to modernize healthcare systems are increasing budgets for advanced medical technologies, while the Asia-Pacific medical devices market grows at nearly twice the global average rate.

Strategic collaborations between MRgFUS manufacturers and academic medical centers are driving innovation while facilitating clinical adoption. Recent alliances have focused on developing integrated treatment platforms that combine MRgFUS with other modalities like immunotherapy, potentially significantly enhancing treatment efficacy across multiple indications.

Regional Market Insights

North America : Dominates the global market with over 40% revenue share, driven by early FDA approvals, strong insurance networks, and advanced healthcare infrastructure

: Dominates the global market with over 40% revenue share, driven by early FDA approvals, strong insurance networks, and advanced healthcare infrastructure Europe : Second-largest market characterized by centralized CE Mark approvals, with Germany and France leading in therapeutic adoption for uterine fibroids and prostate cancer

: Second-largest market characterized by centralized CE Mark approvals, with Germany and France leading in therapeutic adoption for uterine fibroids and prostate cancer Asia-Pacific : Fastest-growing region (projected 9.8% CAGR through 2032) driven by Japan’s early adoption and China’s expanding high-end medical infrastructure

: Fastest-growing region (projected 9.8% CAGR through 2032) driven by Japan’s early adoption and China’s expanding high-end medical infrastructure Latin America : Brazil dominates the regional market with concentrated adoption in private hospitals serving high-income populations

: Brazil dominates the regional market with concentrated adoption in private hospitals serving high-income populations Middle East & Africa: Emerging market with strategic growth potential through specialized hospital projects and international collaborations

Market Segmentation

By Application

Neurological Disorders (Essential Tremor, Parkinson’s Disease)

Oncology (Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Liver Cancer)

Uterine Fibroids

Bone Metastases

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutions

By Technology

Thermal Ablation

Mechanical Ablation

Targeted Drug Delivery

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The global MRgFUS market features a dynamic competitive environment with both established medtech giants and specialized innovators vying for market share. Insightec currently dominates the landscape with its Exablate Neuro platform, leveraging first-mover advantage in neurosurgical applications. Profound Medical has gained significant traction with its TULSA-PRO system, recently securing additional indications for prostate cancer treatment.

The report provides in-depth competitive profiling of key players, including:

Insightec Ltd. (Israel)

Profound Medical Corp (Canada)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Theraclion SA (France)

EDAP TMS S.A. (France)

Alpinion Medical Systems (South Korea)

Monteris Medical (U.S.)

SonaCare Medical (U.S.)

Shenzhen Huikang Medical Apparatus (China)

Report Deliverables

Global and regional market forecasts from 2025 to 2032

Strategic insights into pipeline developments, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals

Market share analysis and SWOT assessments of key players

Pricing trends and reimbursement dynamics across regions

Comprehensive segmentation by application, end user, technology, and geography

