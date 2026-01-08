Knitted Fabric Market Outlook: Industry Growth to Reach USD 294.22 Billion by 2035

The Knitted Fabric Market has emerged as a vital segment within the broader textile and apparel industry, driven by rising demand for comfortable, flexible, and versatile fabrics across fashion, sportswear, home textiles, and technical applications. The Knitted Fabric Market size was estimated at USD 174.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily from USD 182.84 billion in 2025 to USD 294.22 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.87% during the forecast period (2025–2035).

Knitted fabrics are produced by interlooping yarns, which gives them superior elasticity, softness, breathability, and wrinkle resistance compared to woven fabrics. These characteristics have made knitted fabrics a preferred choice for casual wear, athleisure, lingerie, medical textiles, and automotive interiors. The global shift toward comfort-oriented clothing, along with innovations in knitting technologies, continues to strengthen market growth.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Comfortable and Functional Apparel

One of the primary drivers of the knitted fabric market is the growing consumer preference for comfort-driven clothing. Modern lifestyles, remote working trends, and casualization of fashion have increased the adoption of knitted garments such as T-shirts, leggings, hoodies, and activewear. Knitted fabrics offer stretchability, softness, and moisture management, making them ideal for daily wear.

Expansion of the Athleisure and Sportswear Segment

The rapid expansion of the athleisure and sportswear market has significantly boosted demand for knitted fabrics. Performance-oriented fabrics with features such as breathability, elasticity, quick-drying, and temperature regulation are widely used in sports apparel. Growing health awareness and fitness participation globally continue to support this trend.

Growth of Technical and Industrial Textiles

Knitted fabrics are increasingly used in technical textiles, including medical bandages, compression garments, protective clothing, automotive upholstery, and geotextiles. Their structural flexibility and adaptability make them suitable for specialized industrial applications, driving new revenue streams for manufacturers.

Technological Advancements in Knitting Machinery

Advancements in computerized knitting machines, seamless knitting, and 3D knitting technologies have improved production efficiency, reduced material waste, and enabled complex fabric structures. These innovations allow manufacturers to meet evolving fashion trends and customization demands, further accelerating market growth.

Market Restraints

Despite positive growth prospects, the knitted fabric market faces certain challenges. Fluctuating raw material prices, particularly cotton, wool, and synthetic fibers, impact production costs and profit margins. Additionally, concerns related to environmental sustainability, high water consumption, and energy use in textile manufacturing pose regulatory and compliance challenges. Intense competition from low-cost manufacturing regions can also pressure pricing strategies.

Market Segmentation

By Fabric Type

The knitted fabric market is segmented into weft-knitted and warp-knitted fabrics.

Weft-knitted fabrics dominate the market due to their widespread use in apparel, offering high elasticity and comfort.

Warp-knitted fabrics are gaining traction in technical and industrial applications because of their superior dimensional stability and strength.

By Fiber Type

Based on fiber, the market includes cotton, polyester, nylon, wool, and blended fibers.

Cotton knitted fabrics remain highly popular due to breathability and skin-friendly properties.

Synthetic fibers, particularly polyester and nylon, are witnessing rapid growth owing to durability, moisture resistance, and suitability for sportswear and performance clothing.

Blended fabrics are increasingly used to balance comfort, strength, and cost-effectiveness.

By Application

Applications of knitted fabrics span apparel, home textiles, technical textiles, automotive, and others.

The apparel segment holds the largest market share, driven by fashion, casual wear, and sportswear demand.

Home textiles, including bedding, upholstery, and curtains, represent a stable and growing segment.

Technical textiles are emerging as a high-growth area due to expanding medical, industrial, and infrastructure applications.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global knitted fabric market, accounting for the largest share in terms of production and consumption. Countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia serve as major manufacturing hubs due to low labor costs, abundant raw materials, and strong textile infrastructure. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and a booming apparel export industry further support regional growth.

North America

North America represents a mature yet steadily growing market, driven by demand for premium apparel, athleisure, and technical textiles. The U.S. leads the region with strong investments in textile innovation, sustainable fabrics, and automated knitting technologies.

Europe

Europe remains a key market for high-quality, sustainable, and fashion-forward knitted fabrics. Countries such as Italy, Germany, and France focus on advanced textile engineering, eco-friendly materials, and luxury apparel. Strict environmental regulations encourage the adoption of sustainable production practices.

Rest of the World

Regions including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are witnessing gradual growth due to increasing apparel manufacturing, expanding retail sectors, and rising consumer awareness of modern textile products.

Competitive Landscape

The knitted fabric market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of global textile giants and regional manufacturers. Key players focus on product innovation, capacity expansion, sustainable materials, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position. Investments in eco-friendly fibers, recycling technologies, and digital knitting solutions are becoming key competitive strategies.

Key companies in the Knitted Fabric Market include:

Loyal Textile Mills Limited (IN), Shaw Industries Group Inc (US), Hanesbrands Inc (US), Gildan Activewear Inc (CA), Alok Industries Limited (IN), Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (IN), Knitwears (BD), Hira Industries (AE), Sangam India Ltd (IN)

Future Outlook

The Knitted Fabric Market is poised for sustained growth over the next decade, supported by evolving fashion trends, technological advancements, and expanding applications beyond traditional apparel. As sustainability becomes a central focus, manufacturers investing in green production processes and innovative fabric solutions are expected to gain a competitive edge. The integration of automation, digital design, and smart textiles will further reshape the industry landscape, ensuring steady market expansion through 2035.

