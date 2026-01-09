EUV Pellicle Market: Critical Enabler for Sub-7nm Semiconductor Manufacturing Poised for Robust Growth

The global EUV Pellicle market was valued at USD 72 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 163 million by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. This growth is fundamentally driven by the semiconductor industry’s rapid transition to Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography for manufacturing advanced chips at sub-7nm nodes and beyond.

EUV pellicles are ultra-thin, high-transmittance protective membranes essential for shielding multi-million-dollar photomasks from contamination during the EUV lithography process. The technology has evolved from initial polysilicon designs to advanced multi-layer Molybdenum Disilicide/Silicon (MoSi/Si) composites, now achieving over 90% EUV light transmittance (EUVT). The next frontier is Carbon Nanotube (CNT)-based pellicles, which promise even greater thermal stability for next-generation, high-power lithography systems.

Market Overview & Competitive Landscape



The market is characterized by high technical barriers and strategic collaborations. Asia-Pacific dominates demand, driven by major semiconductor foundries and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) in South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. The Foundry application segment is the primary consumer, as leading-edge logic chip production for AI, HPC, and mobile applications fully relies on EUV technology.

Key players are engaged in intense R&D to meet escalating performance requirements. Mitsui Chemicals holds a significant market position through early investment and partnerships. S&S Tech and Canatu are notable competitors focusing on high-transmittance solutions, while semiconductor giants like TSMC are developing in-house capabilities. The landscape is further shaped by equipment leaders like ASML, which actively licenses and co-develops pellicle technology to ensure the viability of its EUV systems.

Key Market Drivers and Opportunities

Adoption of EUV for Advanced Nodes: Over 90% of leading-edge logic chips are now manufactured using EUV lithography, creating non-negotiable demand for pellicles to protect masks from yield-killing defects.

Transition to Higher Power Systems: The shift to EUV sources exceeding 500W necessitates pellicles with superior thermal and mechanical durability, driving innovation and premium solutions.

Consumable Nature & Replacement Cycle: Pellicles require replacement every 2-6 months, creating a sustainable, recurring revenue stream aligned with wafer start volumes.

Emerging CNT Technology: Carbon nanotube-based pellicles represent a major growth frontier, offering potential transmittance above 93% and enhanced durability for 600W+ systems.

Expansion into Advanced Packaging: New applications in 2.5D/3D packaging using EUV lithography are opening additional demand channels beyond front-end logic.

Challenges & Restraints

Extreme Material Science Complexities: Manufacturing defect-free membranes thinner than 50nm that can withstand intense EUV energy pushes the boundaries of current technology, impacting yields and production scalability.

Consolidated Ecosystem & Long Qualification: Dependency on a narrow EUV equipment ecosystem leads to prolonged technical certification cycles (12-18 months), slowing time-to-market for new innovations.

High R&D and Capital Intensity: Developing next-generation pellicles requires immense investment in advanced R&D and specialized cleanroom facilities, creating high entry barriers.

Supply Chain Concentration: Geopolitical factors and the concentrated supplier base introduce risks to the secure supply of these critical materials.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type: The ≥90% Transmittance segment dominates, as advanced node manufacturing requires maximum photon delivery for precision patterning.

By Application: The Foundry segment leads consumption, fueled by the pure-play foundry model for cutting-edge chip manufacturing.

By Material: MoSi/Si multilayer composites are the current industry standard, balancing high EUVT with durability. CNT films are the high-growth future segment.

By Technology Generation: Current-generation (MoSi/Si multilayer) films hold the largest share, while Next-generation (CNT-based) solutions are poised for rapid adoption.

Key Companies Profiled

The report provides detailed analysis on major players, including:

Mitsui Chemicals

S&S Tech

Canatu

TSMC

FST

ASML

Report Scope

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the global EUV Pellicle market from 2024 to 2032. It includes:

Detailed market size, growth projections, and trend analysis.

Granular segmentation by Type, Application, Material, Technology Generation, and Region.

Production and demand analysis across key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.).

Competitive landscape assessment, including company profiles, market shares, and strategic initiatives.

Thorough evaluation of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and supply chain dynamics.

