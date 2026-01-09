Crystal and Oscillators for Mobile Terminals Market Grows from USD 1,507 Million to USD 1,697 Million by 2032

Crystal and Oscillators for Mobile Terminal Market, valued at USD 1,507 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 1,697 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% during the forecast period. This steady growth is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight, which underscores the indispensable role these precision timing components play in enabling the advanced functionality and connectivity of modern mobile devices, from smartphones and wearables to IoT modules and 5G infrastructure.

Crystals and oscillators are fundamental electronic components that provide precise frequency control and timing signals, acting as the heartbeat for virtually all digital circuits in mobile terminals. Their importance cannot be overstated; they ensure accurate data transmission, stable network connectivity, and synchronized operations across multiple device functions. As mobile devices become more sophisticated, integrating features like 5G, high-definition displays, and always-on sensors, the demand for components offering superior stability, lower power consumption, and smaller form factors intensifies. These components are critical for minimizing signal jitter and phase noise, which directly impacts data integrity and battery life, making them a cornerstone of mobile technology innovation.

5G Deployment and Smartphone Evolution: The Core Market Drivers

The report identifies the global rollout of 5G networks and the perpetual evolution of smartphone technology as the paramount drivers for this market. The transition to 5G requires a significant increase in the number and performance of timing components within both mobile devices and network infrastructure. 5G base stations, for instance, demand high-stability oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OCXOs) and temperature-compensated crystal oscillators (TCXOs) to manage the complex beamforming and massive MIMO technologies that define the standard.

Within smartphones, the proliferation of features such as multi-band 5G connectivity, advanced GPS for location-based services, and high-refresh-rate displays necessitates a corresponding increase in the number of crystals and oscillators per device. A modern flagship smartphone can incorporate over ten individual timing components, each dedicated to a specific subsystem like the main application processor, cellular modem, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module, and real-time clock. This trend is further amplified by the growing adoption of IoT devices and wearables, which, while often smaller, still require highly reliable and miniaturized timing solutions to function effectively.

Market Segmentation: Crystal Oscillators and Smartphone Applications Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

Crystal Oscillators Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillators (TCXO) Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillators (OCXO) Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillators (VCXO) Others (SPXO, etc.)

Crystal Units Quartz Crystal Units MEMS Crystal Units Others



By Application

Smartphone

5G Base Station

Wearables & IoT Devices

Tablets

Others (including data communication modules)

By Frequency Range

Low Frequency (Below 50 MHz)

Medium Frequency (50 MHz to 200 MHz)

High Frequency (Above 200 MHz)

By Package Type

Surface-Mount Device (SMD)

Through-Hole

Chip-Scale Package (CSP)

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

NDK (Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd.) (Japan)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

TXC Corporation (Taiwan)

SiTime Corporation (U.S.)

Rakon Limited (New Zealand)

Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

Daishinku Corp. (KDS) (Japan)

Hosonic Electronic Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as developing ultra-miniaturized components and MEMS-based solutions for better shock resistance, alongside geographic expansion into high-growth manufacturing regions to optimize supply chains and reduce production costs.

Emerging Opportunities in IoT and Automotive Connectivity

Beyond traditional mobile phones, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The explosive growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the increasing integration of cellular connectivity in automotive applications present new, robust growth avenues. IoT sensors and trackers require ultra-low-power timing solutions for extended battery life, while connected cars demand high-reliability components that can perform consistently across extreme temperature ranges and harsh environmental conditions. Furthermore, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for managing network traffic and optimizing device performance is a major trend, creating a need for smarter, more adaptive timing solutions that can support complex, data-driven functionalities.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional Crystal and Oscillators for Mobile Terminal markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

