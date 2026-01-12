Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Poised for Significant Growth Amid Operational Efficiency Demands and Digital Transformation

The Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market expansion is primarily fueled by the increasing pressure to reduce healthcare operational costs without compromising care quality, the need for real-time visibility into inventory levels and expiration dates, and the shift toward value-based purchasing models that emphasize total cost of ownership rather than unit price alone. Healthcare systems worldwide are recognizing the critical importance of efficient supply chain operations to prevent stockouts of critical medications and devices, minimize waste from expired products, optimize working capital tied up in inventory, and ensure compliance with evolving regulations including drug supply chain security requirements and medical device unique identification standards.