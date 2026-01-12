Cordless Collated Screw Guns Market Size Estimation and 3.4% CAGR Growth Outlook 2026–2034

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, the global Cordless Collated Screw Guns market was valued at USD 211 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 267 million by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2025–2032). This growth is driven by increasing construction activities globally, the shift toward cordless power tools for enhanced mobility, and technological advancements in battery-powered equipment.

What are Cordless Collated Screw Guns?

Cordless collated screw guns are battery-powered automatic screw driving tools designed primarily for drywall installation, flooring, and carpentry applications. These tools feature collated screw strips or coils that allow continuous fastening without manual reloading – significantly improving productivity versus traditional screwguns. Key advantages include portable operation in areas without power access, depth control for consistent screw setting, and brushless motor technology for extended battery life.

Major manufacturers currently offer models with torque ranges from 3000-6000 RPM, lithium-ion battery compatibility, and ergonomic designs to reduce user fatigue during extended use. Leading brands like DeWalt and Makita have recently introduced smart connectivity features allowing torque settings and usage tracking via mobile apps.

Key Market Drivers

1. Construction Industry Growth and Renovation Demand

The global construction market’s projected 5.2% annual growth through 2030 directly correlates with increased demand for efficient fastening tools. Particularly in residential construction, cordless collated screw guns have become essential for drywall installation – where they can reduce installation time by 40-50% compared to manual methods according to trade professionals.

2. Advancements in Battery Technology

The shift from nickel-cadmium to lithium-ion batteries has been transformative, offering 2-3x longer runtime per charge and faster recharging. Recent developments include:

Brushless motors increasing tool lifespan by reducing friction

increasing tool lifespan by reducing friction Smart battery management systems optimizing power usage

systems optimizing power usage Fast-charge capabilities achieving 80% charge in under 30 minutes

Market Challenges

While the market shows strong growth potential, several obstacles persist:

High initial costs : Premium cordless models cost 2-3x more than corded alternatives

: Premium cordless models cost 2-3x more than corded alternatives Battery replacement expenses : High-quality lithium-ion packs represent 30-40% of total ownership costs

: High-quality lithium-ion packs represent 30-40% of total ownership costs Training requirements : Proper operation of collated feed systems requires specialized knowledge

: Proper operation of collated feed systems requires specialized knowledge Supply chain volatility: Fluctuations in lithium and rare earth metal prices impact manufacturing costs

Opportunities Ahead

Emerging trends creating new market opportunities include:

Prefab and modular construction adoption driving demand for mobile fastening solutions

adoption driving demand for mobile fastening solutions Retrofitting and renovation boom in developed markets requiring flexible tools for confined spaces

in developed markets requiring flexible tools for confined spaces Smart tool integration with IoT capabilities for asset tracking and maintenance alerts

with IoT capabilities for asset tracking and maintenance alerts Emerging market penetration as Asian manufacturers introduce affordable models

Industry leader Milwaukee Tool recently announced its 2025 product roadmap focusing on:

Next-generation battery platforms with 50% more energy density

Enhanced dust extraction systems for cleaner job sites

AI-assisted torque control for optimized fastening quality

Regional Market Insights

North America : Largest market share (38%) due to robust construction sector and early adoption of cordless technologies

: Largest market share (38%) due to robust construction sector and early adoption of cordless technologies Europe : Strong growth in Germany and Nordic countries with strict regulations favoring low-emission tools

: Strong growth in Germany and Nordic countries with strict regulations favoring low-emission tools Asia-Pacific : Fastest growing region (projected 5.1% CAGR) led by Chinese and Indian infrastructure development

: Fastest growing region (projected 5.1% CAGR) led by Chinese and Indian infrastructure development Latin America: Emerging potential in Brazil and Mexico’s housing construction initiatives

Market Segmentation

By Speed

Above 3000 RPM

Below 3000 RPM

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion

Nickel-Cadmium

Other

By Application

Drywall Installation

Flooring

Cabinetry/Furniture

General Construction

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Competitive Landscape

The market features strong competition between established power tool brands and emerging specialists. Recent developments include:

DeWalt launching its 20V MAX XR system with extended battery life

launching its 20V MAX XR system with extended battery life Makita introducing its 18V LXT Brushless Cordless model with improved dust resistance

introducing its 18V LXT Brushless Cordless model with improved dust resistance Milwaukee expanding its M18 FUEL line with enhanced torque control

expanding its M18 FUEL line with enhanced torque control Hilti focusing on professional-grade models with advanced connectivity features

Other notable competitors include Bosch, Festool, Metabo, Panasonic, and regional players expanding their cordless tool portfolios.

Report Deliverables

Market size estimates for 2024 with forecasts through 2032

Detailed segmentation by speed, battery type, application and region

Competitive analysis of top manufacturers

Technology trends and innovation benchmarking

Supply chain and pricing analysis

Regulatory landscape assessment

