PCB Board Terminals Market Expands from USD 2.67 Billion to USD 4.12 Billion by 2032

PCB Board Terminals Market, valued at USD 2.67 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 4.12 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period 2025-2032. This steady expansion is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight, highlighting the indispensable role these components play in ensuring secure electrical connections across a wide range of electronic applications.

PCB board terminals, essential for providing reliable connection points on printed circuit boards, are becoming increasingly critical in minimizing connection failures and optimizing signal integrity. Their versatile design allows for efficient wiring and maintenance of components across industries, making them a foundational element in modern electronics manufacturing and industrial automation systems.

PCB Board Terminals Market

Electronics Industry Expansion: The Primary Growth Driver

The report identifies the sustained growth of the global electronics industry as the paramount driver for PCB terminal demand. With the consumer electronics segment accounting for approximately 40% of the total market application, the correlation between device production and terminal usage is direct and substantial. The global electronics manufacturing market itself continues to expand, fueling consistent demand for reliable connection components.

“The concentration of electronics manufacturers and PCB fabrication facilities in the Asia-Pacific region, which consumes about 65% of global PCB terminals, is a key factor in the market’s consistent performance,” the report states. With ongoing investments in electronics manufacturing infrastructure and the proliferation of IoT devices, demand for high-quality connection solutions is set to remain strong, particularly with the trend toward miniaturization requiring more precise and compact terminal designs.

Market Segmentation: Screw-Type Terminals and Electronics Applications Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

Screw Type Terminals

Plug-In Terminals

Barrier Strips

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Equipment

Automotive Systems

Telecommunications

Medical Devices

Energy Management Systems

Home Appliances

Others

By End-User Industry

Electronics Manufacturing

Automotive OEMs

Industrial Automation

Telecommunications

Medical Equipment Manufacturers

Energy Sector

Others

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

WAGO (Germany)

Phoenix Contact (Germany)

Weidmüller (Germany)

OMRON (Japan)

Amphenol (U.S.)

Molex (U.S.)

ABB (Switzerland)

Wieland Electric (Germany)

Altech Corporation (U.S.)

DINKLE (Taiwan)

WECO Electrical Connectors (U.S.)

Essentra Components (UK)

Curtis Industries (U.S.)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as developing higher-density terminal configurations and improved contact materials, while also expanding their presence in high-growth regions to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Emerging Opportunities in Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy

Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid expansion of electric vehicle production and renewable energy infrastructure presents new growth avenues, requiring robust electrical connection solutions for power distribution and control systems. Furthermore, the integration of smart manufacturing technologies is a major trend, with terminals playing a crucial role in enabling Industry 4.0 implementations through reliable signal and power transmission.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional PCB Board Terminals markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

PCB Board Terminals Market, Emerging Trends, Technological Advancements, and Business Strategies 2025-2032

