Why are FBG pressure sensors gaining traction in industrial sensing?

The global FBG Pressure Sensor Market, valued at US$ 184.7 million in 2024, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach US$ 297.3 million by 2032. This expansion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study underscores the critical role of these advanced fiber optic sensing devices in enabling precise, reliable pressure monitoring across high-stakes industrial environments, particularly in oil & gas and aerospace sectors.

FBG pressure sensors, leveraging Fiber Bragg Grating technology, are becoming indispensable for their immunity to electromagnetic interference, corrosion resistance, and capability for distributed sensing in harsh conditions. Their multiplexing ability allows multiple sensing points along a single fiber, significantly reducing installation complexity and maintenance costs in large-scale infrastructure projects.

Oil & Gas Sector Expansion: The Primary Growth Catalyst

The report identifies the escalating global energy infrastructure investments as the paramount driver for FBG pressure sensor demand. With the oil storage tank monitoring segment accounting for approximately 40% of total market applications, the correlation is direct and substantial. The global oil & gas industry’s ongoing digital transformation, with investments exceeding $1.5 trillion annually in infrastructure modernization, fuels demand for advanced monitoring solutions.

“The massive concentration of oil storage facilities and pipeline networks, particularly in North America and the Middle East, which together consume about 60% of global FBG pressure sensors, is a key factor in the market’s momentum,” the report states. With global investments in energy infrastructure modernization projected to surpass $4 trillion through 2030, the demand for explosion-proof, long-distance monitoring solutions is set to intensify, especially with increasing regulatory pressure for environmental and safety compliance.

Market Segmentation: Static Pressure Sensors and Oil Storage Applications Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

Static Pressure Sensor

Dynamic Pressure Sensor

Others

By Application

Oil Storage Tank Monitoring

Engine Pressure Monitoring

Structural Health Monitoring

Aerospace and Defense

Others

By End User

Oil & Gas Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Others

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

HBM (Spectris plc) (Germany)

Luna Innovations (U.S.)

AtGrating Technologies (China)

Optromix (U.S.)

FBGS (Belgium)

Technica (U.S.)

T&S Communication Co, Ltd (China)

Femto Sensing International (Singapore)

FiberStrike (Cleveland Electric Laboratories) (U.S.)

Aunion Tech Co., Ltd (China)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as developing multi-parameter sensing capabilities and integrating IoT platforms for real-time data analytics, while expanding geographically into emerging energy markets to capitalize on new opportunities.

Emerging Opportunities in Renewable Energy and Smart Infrastructure

Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid expansion of renewable energy projects, particularly offshore wind farms and hydrogen infrastructure, presents new growth avenues requiring distributed pressure monitoring in corrosive environments. Furthermore, the integration of smart city initiatives is a major trend. FBG-based monitoring systems with real-time data transmission can reduce maintenance costs by up to 35% and prevent catastrophic failures in critical infrastructure.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional FBG Pressure Sensor markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

