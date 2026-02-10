The Global CRISPR Edited food Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 301.09 million by the end of 2030.

The global CRISPR-edited food market is emerging as one of the most promising intersections of biotechnology and agriculture. Valued at USD 237.95 million in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 301.09 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% between 2025 and 2030. This steady expansion reflects rising confidence in gene-editing technologies as solutions to global food security, climate stress, and nutritional challenges.

CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) is a precise gene-editing technology that allows scientists to modify specific DNA sequences in plants and animals without necessarily introducing foreign genetic material. In food production, CRISPR enables the development of crops that are more nutritious, resilient, and productive. Compared to traditional breeding methods—which can take decades—CRISPR dramatically shortens development timelines, making it a critical tool for modern agriculture.

As global populations grow and climate variability intensifies, agricultural systems face mounting pressure to produce more food using fewer resources. CRISPR-edited crops help address these challenges by improving yields, reducing reliance on chemical inputs, and enhancing tolerance to environmental stressors.

One of the strongest long-term drivers of the CRISPR-edited food market is the increasing global demand for sustainable and nutritious food. With the world population expected to approach ten billion by 2050, traditional agricultural methods alone are insufficient to meet future demand. CRISPR allows for rapid development of drought-tolerant, pest-resistant, and nutrient-enriched crops, enabling farmers to increase productivity while minimizing environmental impact.

