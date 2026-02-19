Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size Worth USD 7.55 Billion by 2030 at 8.6% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Information By Molecule Type, Test Type, And Region – Forecast till 2030” the market size was valued USD 3.49 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.55 billion by 2030 at 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030..

Market Synopsis

The bioanalytical testing services play a vital role in the quantification of drugs and drug manufacturing, they help in determining the purpose of the drug and whether or not it meets the requirements for which it is discovered. Bioanalytical testing is utilized for the quantitative analysis of drug and metabolite properties in biological fluids, primarily blood, urine, plasma, serum, or tissue extracts. The global market for bioanalytical testing services is expected to be driven by an increase in the demand for biopharmaceutical products and the use of biosimilars for various diseases, particularly diabetes and cancer. Most pharmaceutical firms, bioanalytical businesses, and CROs are expanding their bioanalytical offerings and putting money into bioanalytical testing facilities. Throughout the development process, immunogenicity testing is necessary to evaluate the immune response in pre-clinical models utilizing clinical samples. Antibodies produced in response to treatment are examined in immunogenicity testing. It aids in establishing safety and efficacy with assurance in manufacturing vaccines, biologics, and gene therapy.

Therefore, immunology bioanalytical tests are essential during clinical development for almost all current medications, including gene and cell treatments, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for oncology. The COVID-19 pandemic has been significantly reduced thanks to bioanalytical technology, which will also remain fundamental in preventing subsequent waves of this pandemic and other infectious disease outbreaks. Companies like SGS provide a broad spectrum of bioanalytical services, including immunoassays, mass spectrometry, and cell-based assays, for both small molecules and biologics. Bioanalysis is the quantitative assessment of xenobiotics, such as biological substances, small molecule medicines, and their metabolites. Using bioanalytical testing services, the creation, and validation of reliable bioanalytical techniques in body fluids and tissue samples. These tests support pre-clinical and Phase I through Phase IV clinical studies.

Market Drivers:

The increased demand for particular tests in R&D activities and the rising trend of outsourcing lab testing services are the main factors influencing the market under study. Companies are growing their market share by providing various services and solutions due to the rising trend of outsourcing laboratory testing services. In addition, the important effect-generating driver for this market is the rising frequency with which big pharmaceutical companies outsource R&D activities to concentrate on their core strengths. In addition, it is anticipated that the economic effects of outsourcing, instead of performing an internal study, will increase demand over the projected period.

The need for these services is anticipated to increase further due to new product development and innovation. Companies are outsourcing these services due to pricing pressure and competitive pressure. In consequence, it’s anticipated that this will accelerate market expansion generally. Bioanalytical scientists now have access to a completely new universe thanks to the growing importance of proteins and peptides as therapeutic agents and the tremendous prospects offered by new MS-based technology.

Market Restraints:

The market for bioanalytical testing services is thought to be significantly constrained by the complex regulatory requirements and the difficulties with the software. The primary obstacle to the general expansion of the bioanalytical testing service business is the evolution of instruments while adhering to laws and any problems that may occur while validating these instruments.