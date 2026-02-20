Dyslexia Treatment Market Size Worth USD 38514 Million by 2027 at 7.10% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dyslexia Treatment Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Dyslexia Treatment Market Information By Type of Dyslexia, Treatment & Diagnosis, End-User and Region – Forecast till 2027”, the market size is projected to be worth USD 38,514.67 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.10 % during the forecast period (2021 – 2027)

Market Scope

Dyslexia, a reading and learning disability, results from individual differences in the brain areas that process language. The disorder can be detected in early childhood, showing symptoms like difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and comprehending letters and words. If undiagnosed in early childhood, dyslexia stretches to adulthood, worsening the condition, but it’s never too late to seek help.

Dyslexia has nothing to do with problems with intelligence, hearing, or vision. Though there’s no effective treatment to cure dyslexia completely, early assessment and intervention can bring the best outcome. Most dyslexic children have shown tremendous improvements with the help of proper diagnosis, treatment, and tutoring/specialized education programs. Emotional support also plays an important role.

Dynamics

Dyslexia is a medical condition where the patient faces difficulty in writing, reading, and remembering unfamiliar or difficult words. It is a neurological learning disorder that can be found in various regions of people. the size of the global dyslexia treatment market is increasing continually. The growing prevalence of underlying brain differences in children that cause dyslexia is a key growth driver. Dyslexia can be treated at an early age of the children by employing special teaching techniques. Technological advances in drug development and manufacturing techniques provide impetus to market growth. Efforts and investments made by industry players to bring those improvements are rather seminal. Additional factors substantiating market revenues include the ever-increasing population and increasing numbers of dyslexic populaces.

Even efforts by parents of dyslexic children to pass dyslexia legislation have helped the market to develop into an active space. For instance, in 2019, a grassroots campaign was led by parents to pass dyslexia legislation in the US. Many states in the country then mandated the Orton-Gillingham method hallmarks, calling for multisensory instruction to help dyslexic students to read and write better.

In New York, around US$300 million annually is spent on private schools for children with disabilities. Much of it goes to pay for private schools specializing in Orton-Gillingham instruction and similar approaches to teaching their children with dyslexia to read.

Also, increasing funding initiatives taken by governments worldwide play an important role in the dyslexia treatment market development. Conversely, the prohibiting cost of treatments and unmet medical needs are major factors expected to act as a headwind for market growth. Moreover, the lack of awareness of the benefits and availability of dyslexia treatment is anticipated to restrict the market growth in certain regions.

Competitive Outlook

Highly competitive, the global dyslexia treatment market appears fragmented, with several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. Industry players incorporate initiatives such as strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product/technology launches to gain a larger competitive share. Also, these players invest substantially to discover breakthrough medicines and therapeutics. A large share of investments goes to clinical trials and to expand global footprints.

For instance, on Dec. 06, 2022, the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) announced the development of an app to help cure dyslexia in children. The app, developed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), is likely to be uploaded to the App Play Store soon. This app, being made under AIIMS Pediatric Neurology Dyslexia Remedial Intervention Program that has eight modules will allow dyslexia treatment to be done sitting at home.

