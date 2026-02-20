Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Size Worth USD 3.7 Billion by 2030 at 6.10% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR). “ Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Information by Product Type, Wound Type, End-User and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market size was volumed at USD 2.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise from USD 2.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.7 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.10% during the forecast period (2023 – 2030).

Market Dynamics

The demand for certified Negative Pressure Wound Therapy NPWT products is rising, and chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes mellitus majorly drive the NPWT devices market growth. These are just a few of the market drivers that are driving the market. An increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, is presenting a large patient pool suffering from its comorbidity, i.e., diabetic foot ulcers. For instance, according to a report published by the NHS in 2017, an approx. Of 4.5 million people who had diabetes in the United Kingdom and around 10.0% of the diabetic population were recorded with foot ulcers. On top of that, the rising geriatric population affected by various diseases and conditions is resulting in decreasing mobility among senior patients. It is one of the major negative pressure wound therapy device market trends. Such trends are projected to fuel the demand for treatment and boost the adoption of vacuum-assisted closure devices during the study period.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Competitive Analysis

Main market players are spending a lot of money on Research and Development to grow their product lines, which will assist the negative pressure wound therapy market to grow even more. Competitors are also making strategies to grow their footprints with key market developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launching, partnerships, increased investments, and collaboration with other organizations. Participants in the negative pressure wound therapy industry must give cost-effective items to enlarge and rise in a highly competitive and rising market environment.

One of the primary business strategies adopted by manufacturers in the negative pressure wound therapy industry for advantages to clients and to expand the market sector is to produce locally to reduce operating costs. In recent years, the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy industry has provided medicine with some of the most significant benefits. The Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market is a major player such as

ACELITY L. P. Inc.

Cardinal Health

ConvaTec Group Plc.

DeRoyal Industries

Smith & Nephew

Genadyne

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. Kg

Talley Group

Medela

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Segmentation

The negative pressure wound therapy device market segmentation, based on wound type, this category is segmented into traumatic wounds, surgical wounds, ulcers, and burns. The ulcer wounds segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share, according to the market data, due to greater treatment duration.

The negative pressure wound therapy market segmentation, based on end-users, this category has two segments: hospitals and others. The hospital segment is anticipated to have the dominant market during the study period in market data of negative pressure wound therapy due to the huge patient pool with acute or chronic diseases in hospitals.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Regional Analysis

Europe’s market of negative pressure wound therapy accounts for the third-largest market share. However, Europe is expected to grow at a comparatively lower pace during the forecast period. Inadequate compensation policies for negative pressure wound therapy, mainly in the major European countries, including France, Spain, and Italy, are limiting the adoption of negative pressure wound therapy devices in this region. Market. Moreover, the UK market held the largest market share, and the Germany market was the fastest-growing market in the region.

Asia Pacific’s negative pressure wound therapy Market is expected to grow at a quick CAGR from 2022 to 2030 and hold the second-largest share. The rapid increase in chronic wounds due to chronic diseases in this region and technological advances in negative pressure wound therapy devices are the prime reasons that are significantly promoting the market growth. According to the IDF, approx. of 1.07 billion people aged 20 to 79 years suffer from diabetes in China. Further, the China market held the largest market share, and the Indian market was the fastest-growing market in the region.

