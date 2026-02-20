The Global Packing Peanuts Market​ is reaching roughly USD 1.46 billion by 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Packing Peanuts Market was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.8% between 2026 and 2030, reaching roughly USD 1.46 billion by 2030.

The Packing Peanuts Market has grown steadily over the years as shipping and storage needs have expanded across the world. One strong long-term driver for this market is the rapid rise of online shopping. As more people order goods through digital platforms, sellers must ensure that items arrive without damage. Packing peanuts help fill empty spaces inside boxes and protect fragile products during transport. They are lightweight, easy to handle, and cost-effective. This makes them a preferred choice for businesses shipping electronics, glassware, cosmetics, and other delicate items. Over time, global trade and cross-border e-commerce have further increased the need for safe packaging materials. The COVID-19 pandemic also had a noticeable impact on the market. During lockdowns, physical stores were closed in many regions, and online orders surged sharply. This sudden shift created high demand for protective packaging, including packing peanuts. However, supply chains were briefly disrupted due to factory shutdowns and transportation limits.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product: Starch-based biodegradable peanuts, Expanded polystyrene (EPS) peanuts, Recycled foam peanuts

In the Packing Peanuts Market by Product, Expanded polystyrene (EPS) peanuts hold the largest share because they are widely available and offer strong cushioning at a low price. Many warehouses prefer EPS peanuts since they are light and resist moisture. They can be stored for long periods without losing shape. Starch-based biodegradable peanuts are the fastest growing during the forecast period as more buyers ask for earth-friendly packaging. These peanuts dissolve in water and are made from plant materials, which reduces waste in landfills. Recycled foam peanuts also play an important role, as they are created from reused materials and help cut down on fresh plastic use. Different industries choose products based on weight, fragility, and cost needs. Some companies mix two types for a better balance between protection and price. Changes in raw material supply, recycling programs, and customer awareness continue to shape product demand across global supply chains in steady yet shifting patterns.

By Application: E-commerce shipments, Industrial protective packaging, Consumer goods packaging, Others

In the Packing Peanuts Market by Application, E-commerce shipments represent the largest segment because online sellers ship millions of parcels each day. Boxes often carry items of different shapes, and packing peanuts help fill empty gaps quickly. This keeps products from moving around inside cartons. Industrial protective packaging is the fastest growing during the forecast period as factories and machinery suppliers seek better cushioning for heavy and sensitive equipment. Large tools, spare parts, and mechanical components need shock absorption during long-distance transport. Consumer goods packaging also uses packing peanuts for items such as décor pieces, toys, and seasonal gifts. The “Others” category includes special uses like laboratory equipment and trade show materials. Each application has different packing density needs. Some require thicker filling layers, while others demand anti-static features. Order frequency, product fragility, and shipping distance all influence how packing peanuts are selected and applied in daily operations across varied sectors.

Regional Analysis:



In the Packing Peanuts Market by Region, North America is the largest segment due to its advanced logistics networks and strong culture of parcel shipping. Many distribution centers operate across the United States and Canada, supporting constant demand for protective fillers. Europe follows with steady use, especially where sustainable packaging rules are becoming stricter. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing during the forecast period as manufacturing hubs expand and digital marketplaces gain more buyers. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are increasing export activities, which drives protective packaging demand. South America shows gradual development with growing retail networks and urban delivery services. The Middle East & Africa region is also witnessing rising imports of electronics and household goods, leading to moderate consumption of cushioning materials. Economic growth, trade policies, and environmental standards differ by region, shaping how packing peanuts are produced, distributed, and used within local and international supply chains.

