Active Steering System Market is projected to reach the value of USD 2.3 Billion by 2030.

The Active Steering System Market was valued at USD 1.29 billion and is projected to reach a market size of USD 2.3 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2025-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7%.

The active steering system market is driven by the rising demand for advanced vehicle safety features. As governments worldwide introduce stricter safety regulations, automakers are focusing on integrating active steering systems to enhance vehicle stability and prevent accidents. This long-term driver stems from the increasing importance of driver assistance technologies, like lane-keeping systems and automated emergency steering. These systems rely heavily on active steering for accurate and fast response, pushing demand even higher.

COVID-19 had a mixed impact on the active steering system market. Initially, supply chain disruptions and factory shutdowns led to delays in production and reduced vehicle sales. However, as the market recovered, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of safety technologies. Consumers became more focused on personal vehicle ownership and advanced safety features, driving demand for vehicles equipped with active steering systems. This shift created opportunities for innovation and growth in the post-pandemic market landscape

In the short term, the growing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles is pushing the demand for active steering systems. These vehicles require advanced steering technologies to optimize energy efficiency and enhance driving performance. As electric vehicle manufacturers compete to deliver better driving experiences, they increasingly integrate active steering systems for smoother handling and precise control. This short-term boost in demand highlights the system’s importance in the evolving automotive industry.

One major opportunity lies in the expansion of autonomous driving technologies. Active steering systems play a crucial role in self-driving vehicles, where accurate and responsive steering is essential for safety and efficiency. As companies invest heavily in autonomous vehicle research and development, the need for advanced steering solutions is growing rapidly. This opportunity positions active steering systems as a cornerstone of future mobility solutions.

A key trend shaping the active steering system market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. These technologies enhance steering systems’ ability to predict and respond to road conditions, driver behavior, and potential hazards. By using data from sensors and cameras, AI-driven steering systems can make real-time adjustments, improving safety and driving comfort. This trend reflects the industry’s push toward smarter, more adaptive vehicle technologies, paving the way for fully autonomous driving experiences.

Market Segmentation:

By Type: Electric Power Steering System, Hydraulic Power Steering, and Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering

The active steering system market is divided into several types, each designed to enhance vehicle control and safety. The largest segment in this category is Electric Power Steering (EPS). EPS systems are widely adopted due to their efficiency, reliability, and ability to reduce fuel consumption by eliminating the need for a hydraulic pump. These systems offer better precision and smoother steering, making them a popular choice in modern vehicles. Their wide acceptance across various vehicle classes contributes to their dominance in the market.

On the other hand, the Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS) system is the fastest-growing segment in this category. EHPS combines the benefits of electric and hydraulic systems, offering enhanced performance and greater adaptability for larger vehicles. The rising demand for vehicles requiring more robust steering solutions, like SUVs and light commercial vehicles, is driving the rapid growth of EHPS. This system provides better torque and more responsive steering, making it an attractive option for manufacturers focused on improving vehicle handling.

By Application: passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles

When examining the market by application, Passenger Vehicles stand out as the largest segment. The growing demand for safer and more comfortable personal transportation fuels this segment’s prominence. Passenger vehicles increasingly incorporate advanced steering technologies to enhance driving experience and safety features. With rising consumer preferences for cars equipped with driver-assistance systems, the adoption of active steering systems in this category continues to soar.

Commercial Vehicles, however, represent the fastest-growing application in this market. The expansion of logistics, e-commerce, and transportation industries is driving the need for more efficient and safer commercial vehicles. Active steering systems in trucks and buses help reduce driver fatigue and improve maneuverability, especially in long-haul and heavy-duty operations. As companies prioritize safety and performance in their fleets, the demand for advanced steering systems in commercial vehicles is expected to surge.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America is the largest market for active steering systems. The region’s well-established automotive industry, combined with high consumer demand for advanced safety features, supports this leadership. Strict safety regulations and the widespread adoption of electric and luxury vehicles further drive the market in this area. Leading automakers and technology providers in North America continually invest in research and development, promoting innovation and maintaining the region’s market dominance.

The Asia Pacific region, however, is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and increasing vehicle production are key factors driving growth here. Countries like China, Japan, and India are investing heavily in automotive technology, pushing for more advanced steering systems in both personal and commercial vehicles. The growing popularity of electric vehicles and government initiatives promoting road safety further accelerate market expansion in this region.

Buy Now

Latest Industry Developments:

Expansion of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Integration:

Companies are increasingly integrating active steering systems with ADAS features to enhance vehicle safety and driving convenience. This trend supports the development of technologies like lane-keeping assist and automated parking, driving demand for more sophisticated steering solutions.

Companies are increasingly integrating active steering systems with ADAS features to enhance vehicle safety and driving convenience. This trend supports the development of technologies like lane-keeping assist and automated parking, driving demand for more sophisticated steering solutions. Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships:

Industry players are forming alliances with automotive manufacturers and tech firms to co-develop innovative steering solutions. These collaborations accelerate product development and expand market reach by combining expertise in hardware and software integration.

Focus on Electrification and Sustainability:

With the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), companies are prioritizing the development of lightweight, energy-efficient steering systems. This shift aligns with global sustainability goals and enhances vehicle efficiency, positioning firms for long-term growth in the evolving automotive landscape.