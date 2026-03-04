The Global Micronutrients Market is projected to reach USD 6.94 billion by 2030
According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Micronutrients Market was valued at USD 5 billion in 2025. Over the forecast period of 2026-2030, it is projected to reach USD 6.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.78%.
The micronutrients market is growing because people and governments understand that small nutrients make a big difference in health. Micronutrients include vitamins and minerals that the body needs in tiny amounts, yet they support growth, immunity, and energy. A strong long-term driver for this market is the rising awareness about hidden hunger, which happens when people eat enough food but still lack key nutrients. Many countries are working to reduce anemia, vitamin deficiencies, and weak immunity by adding nutrients to staple foods such as flour, rice, milk, and salt. Public health campaigns, school nutrition programs, and maternal care initiatives continue to push demand higher. As populations expand and urban diets shift toward processed food, the need for fortified products becomes even more important. The COVID-19 pandemic also changed the market in a lasting way. During the outbreak, consumers became more focused on immunity and preventive health. Sales of vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and multivitamins increased sharply as families searched for protection. Even after lockdowns ended, people remained more health-conscious, which helped sustain steady demand for micronutrient supplements and fortified foods.
Segmentation Analysis:
By Type: Zinc, Iron, Manganese, Boron, Molybdenum, and Others
The micronutrients market by type shows clear differences in demand based on soil health and crop needs. Zinc holds the largest share in this segment because many soils across the world lack available zinc, which affects plant growth and grain quality. Farmers often apply zinc to improve leaf size and boost yield stability. Iron plays a key role in chlorophyll formation, yet its demand is more crop-specific. Manganese and boron are used to correct particular nutrient gaps that appear in patches rather than across entire fields.
By Application Mode: Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation
The micronutrients market by application mode reflects how farmers choose to deliver nutrients to crops. Soil application remains the largest segment because it is the most traditional and widely practiced method. Granules or powders are mixed into the soil before or during planting, allowing nutrients to be absorbed gradually by roots. This method is simple and suits large-scale cereal farming. Foliar spraying, where nutrients are applied directly to leaves, is gaining attention for quick correction of visible deficiencies. Fertigation, which mixes nutrients with irrigation water, offers precise delivery and reduces waste. During the forecast period, fertigation is expected to be the fastest-growing mode as drip irrigation systems spread across water-stressed regions.
By Form: Chelated and Non-chelated
The micronutrients market by form highlights differences in chemical stability and nutrient availability. Non-chelated micronutrients account for the largest share in this segment because they are generally lower in cost and easier to manufacture. Many small and medium farmers prefer these products for broad-acre crops where budget matters. These forms work well in soils with balanced pH levels. Chelated micronutrients, on the other hand, are chemically bound to organic molecules that protect the nutrient from reacting with soil particles.
By Crop Type: Pulses & Oilseeds, Cereals, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others
The micronutrients market by crop type shows varied consumption patterns depending on yield goals and crop sensitivity. Cereals hold the largest share in this segment because they occupy vast cultivation areas across many countries. Wheat, rice, and maize require balanced micronutrient input to maintain grain weight and plant vigor. Pulses and oilseeds also use micronutrients, especially for nodulation and seed formation. Fruits and vegetables, though grown on smaller land areas compared to cereals, demand careful nutrient management to ensure color, taste, and shelf life.
Regional Analysis:
The micronutrients market across regions presents different growth paths shaped by farming structure and soil conditions. Asia-Pacific is the largest regional segment due to extensive agricultural land and high crop intensity. Countries in this region face widespread micronutrient deficiencies in soil, leading to consistent demand for corrective products. North America and Europe show steady usage supported by advanced agronomic advisory services and established distribution systems. South America benefits from expanding soybean and corn cultivation, which supports micronutrient consumption. The Middle East & Africa region applies micronutrients to improve productivity in arid and semi-arid soils. During the forecast period, South America is expected to be the fastest-growing region as commercial farming expands and growers invest in yield-enhancing inputs. Increased awareness programs and supportive trade flows further stimulate regional adoption of specialized micronutrient formulations.
Latest Industry Developments:
- Innovation-Led Product Diversification: Across the micronutrients market, there is a growing trend toward launching new and more efficient product types that go beyond conventional mixtures. Companies are increasingly focusing on specialty formulations such as bio-based, nano-enabled, and chelated nutrient blends that suit various crop needs and soil conditions. These innovations help address specific agricultural challenges like nutrient uptake efficiency, environmental safety, and suitability for precision application methods. The pace of new product development supports competitive positioning and invites farmers to adopt advanced nutrient solutions that add value to crop performance.
- Expansion Through Alliances and Market Penetration: There is a noticeable trend of forming strategic partnerships, joint ventures, and geographic expansion efforts in the micronutrients market. These collaborations often involve technology providers, local distributors, and agritech startups to improve reach and service delivery. Additionally, companies are extending their presence in emerging agricultural regions with tailored market strategies and strengthened distribution networks. This trend not only broadens access but also enhances the ability to respond quickly to local agronomic needs, making the overall competitive landscape more connected and diversified.
- Adoption of Digital and Precision Approaches: A clear trend shaping the market is the integration of digital agriculture tools and precision nutrient management systems. Farmers are using data from soil mapping, sensors, and remote technology to guide micronutrient application more accurately, reducing waste and improving crop outcomes. The industry is responding by linking product portfolios with technology platforms that support tailored recommendations. This evolution toward technology-enabled nutrient management reflects a broader shift in agriculture that values efficiency and sustainability, and it is helping suppliers strengthen their proposition in a knowledge-driven market environment.