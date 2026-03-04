The Global Micronutrients Market is projected to reach USD 6.94 billion by 2030

According to the report published by Virtue Market Research in The Micronutrients Market was valued at USD 5 billion in 2025. Over the forecast period of 2026-2030, it is projected to reach USD 6.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.78%.

The micronutrients market is growing because people and governments understand that small nutrients make a big difference in health. Micronutrients include vitamins and minerals that the body needs in tiny amounts, yet they support growth, immunity, and energy. A strong long-term driver for this market is the rising awareness about hidden hunger, which happens when people eat enough food but still lack key nutrients. Many countries are working to reduce anemia, vitamin deficiencies, and weak immunity by adding nutrients to staple foods such as flour, rice, milk, and salt. Public health campaigns, school nutrition programs, and maternal care initiatives continue to push demand higher. As populations expand and urban diets shift toward processed food, the need for fortified products becomes even more important. The COVID-19 pandemic also changed the market in a lasting way. During the outbreak, consumers became more focused on immunity and preventive health. Sales of vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and multivitamins increased sharply as families searched for protection. Even after lockdowns ended, people remained more health-conscious, which helped sustain steady demand for micronutrient supplements and fortified foods.

Segmentation Analysis:



By Type: Zinc, Iron, Manganese, Boron, Molybdenum, and Others

The micronutrients market by type shows clear differences in demand based on soil health and crop needs. Zinc holds the largest share in this segment because many soils across the world lack available zinc, which affects plant growth and grain quality. Farmers often apply zinc to improve leaf size and boost yield stability. Iron plays a key role in chlorophyll formation, yet its demand is more crop-specific. Manganese and boron are used to correct particular nutrient gaps that appear in patches rather than across entire fields.

By Application Mode: Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation

The micronutrients market by application mode reflects how farmers choose to deliver nutrients to crops. Soil application remains the largest segment because it is the most traditional and widely practiced method. Granules or powders are mixed into the soil before or during planting, allowing nutrients to be absorbed gradually by roots. This method is simple and suits large-scale cereal farming. Foliar spraying, where nutrients are applied directly to leaves, is gaining attention for quick correction of visible deficiencies. Fertigation, which mixes nutrients with irrigation water, offers precise delivery and reduces waste. During the forecast period, fertigation is expected to be the fastest-growing mode as drip irrigation systems spread across water-stressed regions.

By Form: Chelated and Non-chelated

The micronutrients market by form highlights differences in chemical stability and nutrient availability. Non-chelated micronutrients account for the largest share in this segment because they are generally lower in cost and easier to manufacture. Many small and medium farmers prefer these products for broad-acre crops where budget matters. These forms work well in soils with balanced pH levels. Chelated micronutrients, on the other hand, are chemically bound to organic molecules that protect the nutrient from reacting with soil particles.

By Crop Type: Pulses & Oilseeds, Cereals, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others

The micronutrients market by crop type shows varied consumption patterns depending on yield goals and crop sensitivity. Cereals hold the largest share in this segment because they occupy vast cultivation areas across many countries. Wheat, rice, and maize require balanced micronutrient input to maintain grain weight and plant vigor. Pulses and oilseeds also use micronutrients, especially for nodulation and seed formation. Fruits and vegetables, though grown on smaller land areas compared to cereals, demand careful nutrient management to ensure color, taste, and shelf life.

Regional Analysis:



The micronutrients market across regions presents different growth paths shaped by farming structure and soil conditions. Asia-Pacific is the largest regional segment due to extensive agricultural land and high crop intensity. Countries in this region face widespread micronutrient deficiencies in soil, leading to consistent demand for corrective products. North America and Europe show steady usage supported by advanced agronomic advisory services and established distribution systems. South America benefits from expanding soybean and corn cultivation, which supports micronutrient consumption. The Middle East & Africa region applies micronutrients to improve productivity in arid and semi-arid soils. During the forecast period, South America is expected to be the fastest-growing region as commercial farming expands and growers invest in yield-enhancing inputs. Increased awareness programs and supportive trade flows further stimulate regional adoption of specialized micronutrient formulations.

