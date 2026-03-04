India Road Freight Transport Market Size to USD 229.92 Billion by 2035 | CAGR 3.5%

Market Summary

The India Road Freight Transport Market is the lifeblood of the nation’s supply chain, carrying over 70% of the country’s total freight. In 2024, the market was estimated at USD 157.45 billion. It is projected to grow from USD 162.96 billion in 2025 to USD 229.92 billion by 2035, with a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.

As of 2026, the industry is at a pivotal crossroads. While traditional trucking remains dominant, the “National Logistics Policy” and the “PM Gati Shakti” master plan are aggressively pushing for a modal shift toward rail and waterways to reduce costs. However, the flexibility of road transport—fueled by the e-commerce boom in Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities—continues to keep demand high for both long-haul and last-mile delivery.

Market Snapshot

Current Industry Positioning: A massive, largely fragmented sector (90% small fleet owners) undergoing rapid formalization through digital freight platforms.

Growth Trajectory: Stable expansion supported by the completion of massive highway projects like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway .

Key Growth Contributors: High demand for Full Truck Load (FTL) for industrial bulk and Less than Truck Load (LTL) for the high-velocity e-commerce and retail sectors.

Strategic Outlook: Increasing shift toward Green Logistics, with the first wave of heavy-duty electric and LNG trucks hitting major industrial corridors.

Get Sample Report PDF:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/21346

Key Market Trends & Insights (2026 Update)

The “Expressway Effect”: The operationalization of 27 greenfield access-controlled corridors is expected to cut travel times by 20% and reduce logistics costs by nearly 15% on key routes like Delhi-Kolkata and Mumbai-Nagpur.

Digital Integration (ULIP): The Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) is now standard, integrating FASTag, Vahan, and E-Way Bill data to provide real-time tracking and reduce manual checkpoints at state borders.

Warehouse Consolidation: With the GST regime fully matured, companies are moving toward a “Hub and Spoke” model, increasing the demand for high-capacity Heavy Goods Carrier Vehicles for inter-state movements.

Market Transformation Drivers: The India Road Freight Industry is benefiting from organized 3PL/4PL providers who offer end-to-end visibility and better vehicle utilization, reducing the “empty return trip” problem.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The primary driver is Manufacturing Growth under the “Production Linked Incentive” (PLI) schemes, which has increased the movement of raw materials and finished goods. Additionally, the E-commerce surge into rural India has created an insatiable demand for LTL services. The government’s Bharatmala Pariyojana continues to expand the 4-lane highway network, making road transport faster and safer.

Market Challenges

The market faces a Chronic Driver Shortage, as the younger generation moves away from the profession. Rising Fuel and Toll Costs continue to squeeze the margins of small-scale operators. Furthermore, the Vehicle Scrappage Policy is forcing older, less efficient trucks off the road, which, while beneficial for the environment, requires significant capital reinvestment from fleet owners.

Segment Analysis

By Mode of Transportation

Road Freight: The dominant mode, preferred for its door-to-door capability and reach into remote areas.

Sea/Air Freight: Growing for international trade but highly dependent on road transport for “first and last-mile” connectivity.

By Road Transportation Type

Full Truck Load (FTL): Primarily used by manufacturing, construction, and agriculture for bulk shipments.

Less than Truck Load (LTL): The fastest-growing sub-segment, driven by small consignments from MSMEs and retail.

By Type of Fleets

High Goods Carrier Vehicles (HGCV): Seeing higher adoption for long-distance corridor transport to achieve better economies of scale.

Less Goods Carrier Vehicles (LGCV): Critical for urban distribution and navigating narrow city roads for e-commerce deliveries.

Regional Insights

West India (Gujarat-Maharashtra) remains the busiest freight corridor due to port connectivity. South India is a hub for electronics and automotive freight. North India is the leader in agricultural and textile movement, while the Northeast is seeing unprecedented road investment to improve strategic connectivity.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025 – 2035

Segments Covered: Mode of Transportation, Road Transportation Type, Fleet Type, and Region.

Regions Covered: North, South, East, and West India.

Access the full report details here: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/india-road-freight-transport-market-21346

Frequently Asked Questions

Is road freight still better than rail in India?

While rail is cheaper for bulk coal or iron ore, road transport remains superior for time-sensitive, high-value goods and e-commerce due to its flexibility and door-to-door delivery.

How is technology helping Indian truckers?

Digital platforms now allow small truckers to find “return loads” easily, reducing the time their trucks run empty. FASTag and GPS tracking have also eliminated most delays at toll plazas and check-posts.

What is the “PM Gati Shakti” impact?

It is a digital platform that brings 16 ministries together to ensure that roads, rails, and ports are built in a coordinated way, reducing the “infrastructure gaps” that used to slow down freight movement.

Are electric trucks a reality in India?

Yes, but mostly for short-haul/city deliveries. For long-haul (500km+), the market is currently pivoting toward LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) trucks as a cleaner alternative while EV charging infrastructure for heavy vehicles is being built out.

What is the future of this market?

The future lies in “Multimodal Logistics Parks” (MMLPs). These are massive hubs where road, rail, and air freight meet, allowing for seamless transfer of cargo and drastically reducing overall logistics costs to below 10% of GDP.