The Global Men’s Underwear Market is expected to reach USD 21.46 billion by 2030.

The Men’s Underwear Market was valued at USD 16.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 to 2030. By 2030, the market is expected to reach USD 21.46 billion.

The men’s underwear market has been steadily growing due to the increasing focus on personal comfort and hygiene. Over the long term, rising awareness about health, fitness, and body positivity has encouraged men to invest in high-quality, comfortable underwear. Consumers are now prioritizing materials that provide breathability, softness, and durability. This shift has driven brands to innovate with fabrics such as cotton blends, bamboo, and moisture-wicking synthetics, which cater to active lifestyles.

A trend observed in the industry is the growing emphasis on fashion and style in addition to comfort. Men are increasingly choosing underwear that reflects personality and lifestyle rather than purely functional considerations. Bold prints, vibrant colors, and tailored fits are gaining popularity alongside classic, minimal designs. Athleisure influences have also reached the underwear segment, with sporty, performance-oriented designs merging with everyday wear. Brands are experimenting with seamless cuts, enhanced elasticity, and ergonomic designs to offer both aesthetic appeal and functional benefits. The integration of technology is another subtle trend, with some products featuring temperature regulation, odor control, or antibacterial finishes. These innovations respond to evolving consumer expectations and further elevate the category beyond its traditional utilitarian role.

The combination of long-term drivers, such as comfort-focused materials and health-conscious buying behavior, with short-term drivers like subscription models and e-commerce growth, has created a dynamic market environment. Companies are strategically balancing these elements to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers. Sustainability remains a high-potential area for growth, encouraging brands to adopt environmentally responsible practices, from production to packaging. Meanwhile, trends in personalization, fashion-conscious designs, and technologically enhanced fabrics continue to redefine consumer perception and create differentiation in an otherwise competitive market.

As a result, the men’s underwear market is evolving from a basic apparel segment into a sophisticated, consumer-driven industry. Retailers and brands are investing in product innovation, marketing campaigns, and online engagement to attract and retain customers. The market’s resilience during pandemic disruptions highlights its adaptability, and its ability to respond to new consumer expectations ensures long-term relevance. The emphasis on comfort, style, sustainability, and technology positions the men’s underwear market as one that combines practicality with personal expression, making it a dynamic and promising sector within the broader apparel industry.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product: Briefs, Boxers, Trunks, and Boxer Briefs

The men’s underwear market by product shows that briefs have traditionally been the largest segment. They are preferred by a wide range of consumers for their simple design, snug fit, and everyday comfort. Many men choose briefs because they provide consistent support without extra fabric, making them a staple in wardrobes across all ages. On the other hand, trunks are emerging as the fastest-growing product during the forecast period. Trunks combine the advantages of boxers and briefs by offering a slightly longer leg than briefs while remaining compact and stylish. The rise of active lifestyles and casual fashion trends has driven demand for trunks, as they are versatile for both sports and daily wear. Manufacturers are experimenting with innovative fabrics and colors to make trunks more appealing to younger audiences. This growth is further fueled by online retail and subscription services that allow consumers to explore new styles easily. While boxers and boxer briefs remain important, briefs’ dominance and trunks’ rapid adoption define the current product-level dynamics in this market.

By Application: Sports and Fitness, Everyday Wear, and Luxury and Premium



The men’s underwear market by application highlights everyday wear as the largest segment. Consumers tend to purchase underwear that fits comfortably into their daily routines, balancing support, breathability, and ease of movement. Everyday wear underwear often features soft cotton blends and neutral colors, making it highly practical for general use. Luxury and premium underwear are observed to be the fastest-growing applications during the forecast period. This segment is attracting consumers seeking exclusive materials, designer labels, and unique styles that go beyond functionality. Limited edition collections, high-quality fabrics like modal or silk blends, and refined packaging are enticing more buyers to explore this category. Sports and fitness underwear remains important but sees moderate growth compared to the rapid rise of premium products. Technological fabrics that wick moisture and provide compression are increasingly applied in both luxury and activewear categories, creating new opportunities for differentiation. The application-level trends suggest that consumers are willing to spend more for specialized comfort and exclusivity while still relying heavily on everyday wear for consistent use.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the men’s underwear market shows that North America is the largest segment. High disposable incomes, strong retail networks, and widespread online shopping have helped North America maintain a significant share. Consumers in this region prefer a balance of comfort and style, and brands often introduce innovative designs and sustainable options to cater to evolving tastes. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Rising urbanization, young populations, and increasing awareness of fashion trends are driving demand for diverse underwear types and premium collections. E-commerce platforms have boosted market penetration, especially in countries like China and India, where convenience and variety are highly valued.

Latest Industry Developments:

Expanded Digital and Direct Shopping Experiences: A growing trend in the men’s underwear market is the expansion of digital shopping and direct-to-consumer engagement. Brands are strengthening online stores and mobile platforms to make it easier for customers to find and buy products without going to physical shops. Subscription-based models are gaining traction because they offer convenience, regular deliveries, and personalized selections that keep consumers coming back. Social media promotions and influencer partnerships are also widely used to reach younger buyers and build brand visibility online. These digital strategies help brands increase sales reach while reducing reliance on traditional retail channels.

Innovation in Materials and Functional Design: A prominent trend involves innovation in materials and functional design to attract more customers. Companies are using advanced fabrics such as moisture-wicking, antibacterial, and temperature-regulating textiles to appeal to active and health-conscious consumers. Sustainable and eco-friendly materials like organic cotton, bamboo, and recycled fibers are being introduced to cater to environmentally aware buyers, creating product differentiation. Functional enhancements such as ergonomic fits, seamless construction, or smart textiles that improve comfort and performance help brands stand out in a competitive market.