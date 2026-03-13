Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Analysis and Forecast to 2031: A Comprehensive Industry Outlook

The global Veterinary Vaccines Market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by a growing emphasis on animal welfare, food security, and the prevention of zoonotic diseases. Vaccines remain the most cost-effective method for controlling infectious diseases in animals, serving as a cornerstone for both the companion animal healthcare sector and the global livestock industry. As we look toward 2031, the market is poised for robust expansion, fueled by biotechnological breakthroughs and an increasing global animal population.

According to latest market intelligence, the global veterinary vaccines market size is projected to reach US$ 13.67 billion by 2031, rising from a valuation of US$ 9.13 billion in 2024. This growth represents a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2031. This upward trajectory is supported by a shift from reactive treatment to preventive healthcare strategies across both developed and emerging economies.

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Key Market Drivers Fueling Growth

The expansion of the veterinary vaccines sector is dictated by several multi-faceted drivers that range from socioeconomic shifts to regulatory mandates. Below are the primary catalysts expected to shape the industry through 2031:

Rising Pet Adoption and Humanization of Pets

One of the most significant drivers is the surge in companion animal ownership. Modern pet owners increasingly view their pets as family members, leading to a higher willingness to spend on premium healthcare and preventive services. In the United States alone, pet ownership rose to approximately 70% of households by 2022. This “humanization” trend has directly translated into increased demand for core and non-core vaccines for dogs, cats, and horses to protect them against rabies, parvovirus, and feline leukemia.

Growing Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the critical link between animal and human health. Approximately 60% of known infectious diseases in humans are zoonotic, meaning they originate in animals. This has led to intensified global initiatives, such as the WHO’s goal to eliminate dog-mediated rabies by 2030. Governments are increasingly mandating vaccination programs to create a “One Health” buffer, preventing the spillover of diseases from livestock and domestic animals to the human population.

Escalating Demand for Livestock Products and Food Security

As the global population grows, so does the demand for animal-derived protein, including meat, milk, and eggs. To meet this demand, livestock farming is becoming more intensive. In high-density farming environments, the risk of disease outbreaks like Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) or Avian Influenza is elevated. Vaccines are essential tools for livestock producers to ensure high productivity, reduce animal mortality, and comply with stringent international trade regulations regarding animal health.

Technological Advancements in Vaccine Development

The industry is moving beyond traditional live-attenuated and inactivated vaccines. The emergence of recombinant vaccines, DNA vaccines, and mRNA technology is revolutionizing the market. These next-generation vaccines offer enhanced safety profiles, better stability (often eliminating the need for complex cold chains), and the ability to differentiate between infected and vaccinated animals (DIVA capability). Such innovations are making vaccination more efficient and accessible in remote regions.

Market Segmentation and Regional Insights

The veterinary vaccines market is segmented by technology, animal type, and geography. By technology, live attenuated vaccines currently hold a significant market share due to their ability to provide long-lasting immunity. However, the recombinant vaccines segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to their precision and safety.

By animal type, the livestock and poultry segment dominates the market share, driven by the commercial scale of the poultry and cattle industries. Geographically, North America maintains the lead, supported by advanced veterinary infrastructure and high healthcare spending. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is identified as the fastest-growing market, propelled by rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income in countries like China and India, and large-scale government livestock immunization drives.

Competitive Landscape: Top Industry Players

The market is characterized by the presence of several Tier-1 players focusing on strategic acquisitions, R&D investments, and expansion of manufacturing facilities. Prominent companies operating in the global veterinary vaccines market include:

Zoetis Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD Animal Health)

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Virbac SA

Ceva Santé Animale

HIPRA SA

Neogen Corporation

Hester Biosciences Ltd.

Biovac LTD

Future Outlook

By 2031, the veterinary vaccines market will likely see a higher integration of digital health tracking and personalized vaccine schedules. As manufacturing facilities expand—particularly in emerging markets—the cost of production is expected to decrease, making life-saving vaccines available to small-scale farmers and pet owners worldwide. The focus will remain steadfast on innovation, ensuring that the global animal population remains resilient against evolving viral and bacterial threats.

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