India Epoxy Resins Market Driving Growth in Coatings, Adhesives, and Composites

The India Epoxy Resins Market is witnessing steady growth driven by expanding applications in construction, electronics, coatings, adhesives, and composites. Epoxy resins are high-performance polymers known for their excellent adhesion, chemical resistance, and mechanical strength.

As per analysis, the India Epoxy Resin Market is projected to grow from USD 0.941 Billion in 2025 to USD 1.25 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.92% during the forecast period (2025 – 2035).

In the construction industry, epoxy resins are widely used in protective coatings, flooring systems, and structural adhesives. Their durability and resistance to chemicals and moisture make them suitable for industrial and commercial applications.

The electronics sector also relies on epoxy resins for encapsulation, insulation, and circuit board protection. With the rapid growth of electronics manufacturing in India, demand for epoxy-based materials is increasing.

In addition, epoxy resins are widely used in wind energy applications and composite materials, particularly for manufacturing lightweight and durable components.

Government initiatives supporting industrial development, infrastructure expansion, and domestic manufacturing are expected to further drive the India Epoxy Resins Market.

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