Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market to Reach US$ 4.09 Billion by 2031 at 6.6% CAGR

Business Market Insights has published an in-depth market research report titled “Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market Growth“, offering a detailed analysis of global market trends, growth drivers, segment performance, competitive landscape, and strategic outlook through 2031. According to the report, the Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market size is expected to reach US$ 4,093.52 Million by 2031 from US$ 2,705.21 Million in 2024, recording a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2031.

Market Overview

The global Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market is experiencing consistent and meaningful growth, driven by the rising global prevalence of end-stage renal disease, the growing clinical and policy recognition of peritoneal dialysis as an effective, patient-empowering, and cost-efficient home-based alternative to conventional in-center hemodialysis, and the continuous advancement of automated peritoneal dialysis machine technology, peritoneal dialysis solution formulations, and connected health monitoring capabilities that are improving patient outcomes and treatment convenience. Peritoneal dialysis utilizes the patient’s own peritoneal membrane as a natural semi-permeable filter to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood, enabling renal replacement therapy to be performed safely and effectively in the home environment without the need for regular visits to a dialysis center.

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Key Market Drivers

Healthcare policy initiatives across multiple countries are actively promoting peritoneal dialysis adoption through home dialysis first policies, preferential reimbursement frameworks, and national strategies to shift a greater proportion of dialysis patients from facility-based to home-based treatment to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient quality of life. The growing patient preference for home-based therapies, accelerated by the broader societal shift toward decentralized and patient-centered healthcare delivery models, is resonating strongly with the substantial proportion of end-stage renal disease patients who prioritize treatment schedule flexibility, preservation of daily routines, and avoidance of frequent dialysis center attendance. Technological advances in automated peritoneal dialysis cycler design, encompassing smaller and lighter machine footprints, simplified operation interfaces, remote connectivity for clinical monitoring, and integration with digital health platforms, are making home peritoneal dialysis more accessible, manageable, and clinically supervised than at any previous point in the modality’s history. The expansion of peritoneal dialysis programs across emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, where home-based dialysis offers particular logistical and economic advantages over facility-based hemodialysis in geographically dispersed patient populations, is creating significant new market growth opportunities through 2031.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Machines

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis Systems

PD Consumables/Accessories

By Application

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis

By End User

In-Center Dialysis Settings

Home Care Settings

Regional Insights

North America leads the global Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market, supported by well-established home dialysis program infrastructure, strong reimbursement support for peritoneal dialysis, growing institutional commitment to home dialysis first treatment philosophies, and the presence of leading peritoneal dialysis equipment and solution manufacturers. Europe holds a substantial market share, driven by aging demographics, universal healthcare coverage, and progressive national kidney care strategies promoting home-based dialysis modalities across key European healthcare systems. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by the world’s largest and most rapidly growing end-stage renal disease population, expanding government-supported peritoneal dialysis programs particularly in China, increasing awareness of home dialysis benefits, and growing healthcare infrastructure investment across India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Market Leaders and Key Company Profiles

The Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market features a moderately concentrated competitive landscape with established global renal care companies and specialized dialysis equipment manufacturers advancing peritoneal dialysis technology and expanding home dialysis program support capabilities. Key companies profiled in the report include Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co KGaA, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun SE, Nipro Corp, Medtronic Plc, Nikkiso Co Ltd, Teleflex Inc, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Terumo Corp, and DaVita Inc.

These market leaders are actively advancing next-generation automated peritoneal dialysis cycler platforms, expanding PD solution portfolios, developing remote patient monitoring and connected health capabilities, and investing in comprehensive home dialysis training and support programs to strengthen their global market positions and capture the growing worldwide demand for advanced peritoneal dialysis equipment and home renal replacement therapy solutions.

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