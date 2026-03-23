Oncology Biosimilars Market: Trends, Growth, and Future Outlook (2026–2031)

According to The Insight Partners, The Oncology Biosimilars Market size is expected to reach US$ 26,618 million by 2031. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.3% during 2025–2031.

The Oncology Biosimilars Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for affordable cancer treatments and the increasing success of biosimilars in cancer therapy. Biosimilars are biologic medical products that are highly similar to an already approved reference biologic product, offering a more cost-effective alternative to expensive oncology treatments. With cancer rates on the rise globally, the oncology biosimilars market is expanding as healthcare systems and patients seek more affordable solutions for cancer care.

Biosimilars are now considered a viable option for a range of cancer therapies, including those for breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. The increasing approval of oncology biosimilars by regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is further propelling the growth of the market.

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Key Market Drivers

Rising Cancer Incidence and Prevalence

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death globally, with millions of new cases diagnosed each year. The rising prevalence of various cancers, such as breast, lung, and colorectal cancers, is one of the primary factors driving the demand for oncology treatments. As biologic therapies become a standard of care for cancer, the need for cost-effective alternatives like oncology biosimilars continues to grow. Biosimilars help address the financial burden of cancer treatments while providing patients with effective therapeutic options.

Expiring Patents of Blockbuster Biologics

Many biologic drugs used in oncology treatment are reaching the end of their patent protection, allowing biosimilar manufacturers to develop and market similar products. With the expiration of patents for top-selling biologic drugs, such as rituximab, trastuzumab, and bevacizumab, there is a significant opportunity for biosimilar manufacturers to offer more affordable alternatives to the original biologics, expanding access to cancer care globally.

Cost-Effectiveness and Healthcare Savings

Biosimilars are typically priced 20% to 30% lower than their reference biologics, providing a more affordable treatment option for healthcare systems burdened by high cancer drug costs. The cost-effectiveness of oncology biosimilars has prompted governments and healthcare providers to adopt them as part of their cancer care protocols, especially in countries with limited healthcare budgets. This trend is expected to increase as more biosimilars are approved for oncology treatments, making them more accessible to patients worldwide.

Increasing Regulatory Approvals

The increasing number of biosimilar approvals from regulatory agencies is also driving the market growth. Regulatory bodies like the FDA and EMA have developed clear pathways for the approval of oncology biosimilars, making it easier for companies to bring their products to market. As regulatory agencies gain more experience with biosimilars, the approval process is becoming faster and more efficient, further accelerating market growth.

Growing Acceptance of Biosimilars

The growing acceptance of biosimilars among physicians and patients is another key factor contributing to the growth of the oncology biosimilars market. As healthcare providers gain more experience with biosimilars and evidence of their safety and efficacy continues to emerge, the confidence in these products increases. This acceptance is likely to result in the broader adoption of oncology biosimilars across various cancer treatments.

Challenges in the Oncology Biosimilars Market

Market Competition and Pricing Pressure

While oncology biosimilars offer a cost-effective alternative to expensive biologics, they face significant competition within the market. The biosimilar industry is rapidly growing, with several players vying for approval and market share. As a result, biosimilar manufacturers may face pricing pressure, especially if multiple biosimilars are developed for the same reference biologic, leading to market fragmentation and reduced profitability for individual companies.

Regulatory and Reimbursement Challenges

Despite the increasing regulatory approvals for oncology biosimilars, some regulatory hurdles remain, particularly in emerging markets. In addition, the reimbursement process for biosimilars varies significantly by region, and securing reimbursement approvals can be a lengthy and complex process. Healthcare providers may be reluctant to adopt biosimilars without guaranteed reimbursement or sufficient data on their clinical efficacy, hindering market growth.

Intellectual Property and Legal Barriers

Intellectual property (IP) issues and legal challenges are also major obstacles for biosimilar manufacturers. Original biologic manufacturers often challenge biosimilar approvals through patent disputes, delaying the availability of these affordable alternatives. Furthermore, some patent protections for biologic drugs are being extended, which can delay the entry of oncology biosimilars into the market.

Market Trends and Innovations

Development of Next-Generation Oncology Biosimilars Focus on Monoclonal Antibody Biosimilars Regional Expansion of Biosimilar Availability Biosimilars for Combination Therapy

Regional Insights

North America

North America is one of the largest markets for oncology biosimilars, particularly in the United States, where the approval of biosimilars for major cancer treatments has driven adoption. The region’s strong healthcare infrastructure and the high cost of biologic drugs make it an attractive market for oncology biosimilars.

Europe

Europe is another key market for oncology biosimilars, with several countries adopting biosimilars as part of their national health systems. The region has been at the forefront of biosimilar approval and adoption, with countries like Germany, the UK, and France playing major roles in the market.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth in the oncology biosimilars market due to increasing cancer incidences and improvements in healthcare access. Countries like China and India are expected to be major contributors to market growth, as biosimilars become an affordable alternative for cancer treatments.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa

While the oncology biosimilars market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is still in its nascent stage, it is expected to grow steadily as healthcare infrastructure improves and biosimilars become more widely available.

Market Forecast to 2031

The Oncology Biosimilars Market is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, driven by the rising demand for affordable cancer treatments, the expiration of patents for blockbuster biologics, and increasing regulatory approvals. With the expansion of biosimilar availability in emerging markets and the continued acceptance by healthcare providers and patients, oncology biosimilars will play an increasingly important role in global cancer treatment strategies.

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