Sternal Closure Systems Market Growth Outlook 2031

The global sternal closure systems market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the rising number of cardiac and thoracic surgeries worldwide and increasing demand for advanced surgical fixation technologies. Sternal closure systems are critical devices used to stabilize and secure the sternum after open‑heart surgeries such as coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), valve replacement, and heart transplantation. These systems play a vital role in ensuring proper bone healing, reducing postoperative complications, and improving patient recovery outcomes.

The sternal closure systems market size is expected to reach US$ 5.94 billion by 2031 from US$ 4.22 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.2% during 2025–2031. This sustained growth reflects the increasing surgical burden of cardiovascular diseases and the shift toward innovative closure technologies.

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Key Market Drivers Driving Expansion

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

The growing global burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remains the primary driver of the sternal closure systems market. Conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and valvular disorders are increasingly prevalent due to aging populations, lifestyle changes, obesity, and diabetes. As cardiac surgeries remain a cornerstone treatment for advanced CVD cases, demand for reliable and effective sternal closure solutions continues to increase.

Increasing Volume of Open‑Heart Surgeries

Despite advancements in minimally invasive cardiac interventions, open‑heart surgeries continue to be widely performed globally. Procedures requiring sternotomy rely heavily on sternal closure systems to maintain sternal stability post‑operation. The growing number of CABG and complex cardiac procedures is directly fueling market demand.

Technological Advancements in Sternal Fixation

Innovation in sternal closure technologies is significantly improving clinical outcomes and driving adoption. Advanced solutions such as rigid plate fixation systems, cable systems, and enhanced wire designs offer superior stability compared to traditional sternal wires. These systems reduce the risk of sternal dehiscence, infection, and postoperative pain, making them increasingly preferred by surgeons.

Rising Geriatric Population

The expanding elderly population is more susceptible to cardiac conditions and often presents with compromised bone quality. Advanced sternal closure systems provide improved fixation and healing support in elderly patients, driving adoption in high‑risk and complex surgical cases.

Focus on Reducing Postoperative Complications

Hospitals and surgeons are increasingly focusing on reducing surgical site infections, re‑operations, and length of hospital stay. Modern sternal closure systems offer enhanced biomechanics and reduced motion at the sternotomy site, which helps lower complication rates and overall treatment costs, thereby supporting market growth.

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Market Segmentation Overview

By Product Type

The sternal closure systems market includes sternal wires, plates and screws, cable systems, and bone cement. While traditional sternal wires still hold a large share due to their cost‑effectiveness, rigid plate fixation systems are gaining momentum because of their superior stability and clinical benefits.

By Procedure

The market serves procedures such as coronary artery bypass grafting, heart valve surgery, heart transplantation, and thoracic surgeries. CABG procedures represent the largest application segment due to their high global procedure volume.

By End User

Key end users include hospitals, cardiac specialty centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals dominate the market owing to higher surgical volumes, advanced infrastructure, and availability of skilled cardiothoracic surgeons.

Key Companies in the Sternal Closure Systems Market

The market is moderately consolidated, with leading players focusing on innovation, regulatory approvals, and global distribution expansion. Prominent companies include:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

KLS Martin Group

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

These players emphasize product differentiation through rigid fixation technologies, enhanced biocompatible materials, and surgeon‑friendly designs.

Market Trends Shaping the Forecast Period

Growing adoption of rigid sternal fixation systems

Integration of advanced materials for improved biocompatibility

Increased preference for techniques reducing hospital readmission rates

Expansion of cardiac surgery infrastructure in emerging economies

These trends, combined with rising surgical volumes, are expected to support sustained market growth through 2031.

Future Outlook Through 2031

The sternal closure systems market is poised for steady expansion as cardiovascular surgery demand remains strong worldwide. Technological innovation, improved patient outcomes, and growing awareness of advanced fixation methods will continue to shape the competitive landscape. Manufacturers focusing on safety, durability, and cost‑effectiveness are expected to gain long‑term competitive advantages.

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