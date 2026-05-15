Blood and Blood Components Market Forecast 2034

Market Overview

The Global Blood and Blood Components Market is witnessing steady expansion, driven by the growing demand for safe and efficient transfusion services across healthcare systems worldwide. The market is projected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2024 to USD 11.2 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5% during the forecast period. This growth reflects the increasing dependence on blood products for emergency care, surgeries, chronic disease management, and advanced therapeutic treatments.

The market encompasses the collection, processing, storage, and distribution of whole blood and its essential components, including red blood cells, platelets, plasma, and cryoprecipitate. These components play a critical role in modern medicine, supporting treatments for trauma victims, cancer patients, individuals with bleeding disorders, and patients undergoing major surgical procedures. Technological advancements such as automated blood collection systems, pathogen reduction technologies, and apheresis procedures are significantly improving the safety, efficiency, and availability of blood supplies globally.

As healthcare demands continue to rise, blood banks, hospitals, and diagnostic centers are increasingly investing in advanced blood management solutions to ensure a stable and reliable supply chain.

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Key Players

Grifols

Octapharma

Terumo BCT

Macopharma

Haemonetics

B. Braun Melsungen

Fresenius Kabi

Kawasumi Laboratories

Biotest AG

JMS Co Ltd

Bharat Serums and Vaccines

Hema Care Corporation

Immucor

LFB Group

China Biologic Products Holdings

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products

Shire PLC

CSL Plasma

Kedrion Biopharma

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

Market Segmentation

Type Whole Blood, Red Blood Cells, Platelets, Plasma, Cryoprecipitate, Leukocytes Product Blood Bags, Apheresis Equipment, Blood Collection Devices, Blood Testing Instruments, Blood Storage Solutions Services Blood Collection, Blood Processing, Blood Testing, Blood Storage, Blood Transportation Technology Centrifugation, Filtration, Apheresis, Automated Blood Processing Application Transfusion, Therapeutics, Research, Diagnostics End User Hospitals, Blood Banks, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes Process Collection, Processing, Testing, Storage, Distribution Component Anticoagulants, Preservatives, Additives Equipment Blood Collection Equipment, Blood Processing Equipment, Blood Storage Equipment Solutions Blood Management Software, Blood Tracking Systems

Market Dynamics

Several key factors are shaping the growth trajectory of the Blood and Blood Components Market. One of the strongest growth drivers is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as anemia, cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and hemophilia, all of which frequently require blood transfusions or plasma-derived therapies. Additionally, the increasing number of road accidents, trauma cases, and complex surgeries continues to elevate global demand for blood components.

Red blood cells currently dominate the market due to their essential role in treating blood loss and oxygen deficiency. Platelets represent the second-largest segment, particularly important for cancer patients and those with clotting disorders. Plasma is emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments due to its expanding therapeutic use in immune deficiencies and coagulation disorders.

Despite strong growth potential, the market faces challenges related to blood donation shortages, stringent regulatory requirements, and logistical complexities associated with storage and transportation. Blood products often require precise temperature control and have limited shelf lives, making efficient supply chain management crucial.

Global geopolitical tensions and tariffs are also influencing the market landscape. Trade restrictions and regional conflicts are impacting supply chains, increasing transportation costs, and pushing countries toward domestic production strategies. Nations such as China and India are strengthening local blood-processing capabilities to reduce dependency on imported technologies and supplies, while developed markets are investing in innovation to improve resilience.

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Key Players Analysis

The Blood and Blood Components Market is highly regulated and moderately consolidated, with a mix of global organizations, public health institutions, and specialized biotechnology companies playing significant roles.

Organizations such as the American Red Cross and NHS Blood and Transplant remain central to maintaining stable blood supplies and advancing donor engagement initiatives. Their extensive collection networks and processing infrastructure contribute significantly to market efficiency and public health preparedness.

Leading commercial players are focused on innovation in blood safety, testing, and storage technologies. Companies involved in pathogen reduction systems, automated blood analyzers, and plasma fractionation technologies are gaining competitive advantage by improving product reliability and operational efficiency.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are becoming increasingly common. A notable example is Sanquin, the Dutch blood bank, which recently announced a partnership with Takeda to strengthen plasma-derived therapy production. Such alliances highlight the industry’s growing emphasis on expanding treatment accessibility while improving supply chain reliability.

Market participants are also investing heavily in research and development to introduce next-generation blood preservation methods, digital donor management systems, and AI-powered forecasting tools to optimize inventory management.

Regional Analysis

North America continues to lead the global Blood and Blood Components Market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness regarding voluntary blood donation, and strong government-backed healthcare systems. The United States remains the dominant contributor, with consistently high demand driven by surgical procedures, trauma care, and chronic disease treatment.

Europe follows closely, with countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom demonstrating strong market performance. Well-established healthcare frameworks, robust donation programs, and strict regulatory standards contribute to regional growth. Government initiatives promoting blood safety and donor recruitment further support market stability.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rapid population growth, expanding healthcare access, and increasing healthcare investments in countries like China and India are creating significant market opportunities. Governments in the region are actively encouraging blood donation campaigns and improving healthcare infrastructure to meet rising demand.

Latin America is showing promising development, particularly in Brazil and Mexico, where increasing awareness and healthcare modernization are supporting market expansion. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are gradually improving blood collection and storage capabilities, although infrastructure limitations and lower public awareness remain challenges.

Recent News & Developments

Recent developments in the Blood and Blood Components Market highlight a growing focus on strategic collaborations, digital transformation, and supply chain resilience. Partnerships between blood banks and pharmaceutical companies are accelerating innovation in plasma-derived therapies and specialized blood products.

Automation technologies are being increasingly adopted to improve donor screening, blood testing accuracy, and storage efficiency. Artificial intelligence and predictive analytics are also helping organizations better anticipate demand fluctuations and reduce wastage.

Additionally, governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are intensifying efforts to improve emergency preparedness by strengthening national blood reserves. This became particularly important following recent global health crises, which exposed vulnerabilities in blood supply networks and emphasized the need for resilient blood management systems.

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Scope of the Report

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Blood and Blood Components Market, covering market size, growth forecasts, segment analysis, competitive landscape, and regional insights. It evaluates major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and emerging technological trends influencing industry expansion.

The study offers detailed insights into blood component segmentation, including red blood cells, platelets, plasma, and cryoprecipitate, while examining evolving applications across hospitals, blood banks, and specialty clinics.

Clients should note that this market report is a premium research study and is not available free of charge. In addition to standard market intelligence reports, customized data services can also be provided based on specific business requirements. These may include tailored competitive benchmarking, regional market deep-dives, customized forecasts, strategic opportunity assessments, and specialized data analysis beyond the scope of the standard report format.

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