Matcha Powder Market Report: Industry Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast 2026–2035

The global matcha powder market is witnessing steady growth due to rising consumer awareness regarding health and wellness, increasing demand for functional beverages, and growing adoption of natural food ingredients. Matcha powder, a finely ground green tea powder traditionally consumed in Japan, has gained significant popularity worldwide due to its rich antioxidant content, unique flavor profile, and numerous health benefits. The ingredient is increasingly being used in beverages, bakery products, confectionery, dairy products, dietary supplements, and personal care applications.

The Matcha Powder Market is projected to reach US$ 5.64 billion by 2034 from US$ 4.27 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period 2026–2034. The growing preference for clean-label products, increasing demand for plant-based ingredients, and rising popularity of superfoods are key factors contributing to market expansion. Additionally, the expansion of specialty cafes, premium tea products, and wellness-focused food offerings continues to support market growth globally.

Key Market Insights

Rising Demand for Functional and Healthy Beverages

Consumers are increasingly choosing beverages that offer health benefits beyond hydration. Matcha powder is rich in antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, making it a preferred ingredient in health-focused beverages such as matcha tea, smoothies, energy drinks, and wellness shots.

Growing Popularity of Superfoods

The global superfood trend is significantly boosting demand for matcha powder. Consumers are actively incorporating nutrient-dense ingredients into their daily diets, and matcha is widely recognized for its antioxidant properties and potential wellness benefits.

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Expansion of Food and Beverage Applications

Matcha powder is increasingly being incorporated into a variety of food products, including bakery items, desserts, ice creams, confectionery products, dairy alternatives, and nutritional supplements. This diversification is creating new growth opportunities across multiple industries.

Growing Preference for Natural Ingredients

Consumers are becoming more conscious about ingredient transparency and product quality. The shift toward natural, plant-based, and minimally processed ingredients is driving increased demand for matcha powder in both food and personal care applications.

Major Market Drivers

Increasing consumer awareness regarding health and wellness.

Rising demand for antioxidant-rich food and beverage products.

Growing popularity of plant-based and clean-label ingredients.

Expansion of premium tea and specialty beverage markets.

Increasing adoption of functional foods and dietary supplements.

Rising disposable incomes and changing consumer lifestyles.

Growth of online retail and specialty health food stores.

Market Opportunities

The matcha powder market offers substantial growth opportunities for manufacturers, retailers, and ingredient suppliers.

Emerging Opportunities Include:

Development of organic and premium-grade matcha products.

Expansion into emerging markets with increasing health awareness.

Introduction of innovative matcha-infused beverages and snacks.

Growing use of matcha in nutraceutical and dietary supplement formulations.

Rising demand for matcha-based cosmetics and personal care products.

Expansion of direct-to-consumer and e-commerce sales channels.

Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, sustainable sourcing practices, and premium positioning strategies to strengthen their market presence and meet evolving consumer expectations.

Segmental Analysis

By Product Type

The market is generally segmented into:

Ceremonial Grade Matcha

Premium Grade Matcha

Culinary Grade Matcha

Ceremonial-grade matcha holds a premium position due to its superior quality and traditional use in tea ceremonies, while culinary-grade matcha is widely used in food and beverage manufacturing.

By Application

Major application areas include:

Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Foodservice Applications

The beverage segment accounts for a substantial share of market demand as consumers increasingly seek healthier alternatives to conventional caffeinated drinks.

By Distribution Channel

Key distribution channels include:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Health Food Stores

Online Retail

Foodservice Outlets

Online retail is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing digital purchasing trends and wider product availability.

Regional Analysis

North America

North America represents a significant market for matcha powder due to growing health consciousness, increasing demand for specialty beverages, and rising adoption of functional foods. The region continues to witness strong consumer interest in superfoods and plant-based nutrition.

Europe

Europe is experiencing notable growth driven by increasing demand for organic products, clean-label ingredients, and premium wellness beverages. The growing popularity of Japanese culinary culture is also supporting market expansion.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific remains a key market for matcha powder, supported by strong cultural familiarity, established tea consumption habits, and increasing product innovation. Japan continues to be a major producer and consumer, while China, India, South Korea, and Australia are emerging as important growth markets.

Middle East & Africa

The region is witnessing increasing awareness of healthy lifestyle choices and growing demand for premium food and beverage products, creating favorable opportunities for market expansion.

South & Central America

Growing consumer interest in functional foods and natural ingredients is contributing to rising demand for matcha-based products across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global matcha powder market is characterized by the presence of established tea producers, specialty ingredient suppliers, and wellness-focused food companies. Market participants are focusing on quality improvement, sustainable cultivation practices, and innovative product development to gain competitive advantages.

Companies are also expanding their distribution networks, enhancing online presence, and introducing premium product offerings to cater to evolving consumer preferences and premiumization trends.

Top Players in the Matcha Powder Market

Aiya America Inc.

Ito En Ltd.

Encha Group

Matcha Maiden

Jade Leaf Matcha LLC

The AOI Tea Company

Mizuba Tea Co.

DoMatcha

Marukyu Koyamaen Co., Ltd.

Ippodo Tea Co.

These companies are actively investing in product innovation, organic certifications, international market expansion, and sustainable sourcing initiatives to strengthen their positions in the global matcha powder industry.

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Future Outlook

The future of the matcha powder market appears highly promising as consumers continue to prioritize wellness, natural nutrition, and functional food choices. Growing demand for antioxidant-rich ingredients, increasing popularity of superfoods, and expanding applications across beverages, food products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics are expected to drive long-term market growth. Continuous innovation in product formulations, rising availability through online channels, and increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of matcha will likely create significant opportunities through 2034. As the global wellness movement continues to gain momentum, matcha powder is expected to maintain its position as a key ingredient in health-focused product development.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the projected value of the Matcha Powder Market by 2034?

The matcha powder market is projected to reach US$ 5.64 billion by 2034, growing from US$ 4.27 billion in 2025.

What is the expected CAGR of the Matcha Powder Market?

The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period 2026–2034.

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Matcha Powder Market?

Key growth drivers include increasing demand for functional beverages, rising popularity of superfoods, growing consumer health awareness, and expanding applications in food, beverages, and personal care products.

Which application segment dominates the Matcha Powder Market?

The beverage segment holds a significant market share due to the growing popularity of matcha tea, wellness drinks, smoothies, and specialty café offerings.

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